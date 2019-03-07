Try 3 months for $3
Clip art golf

PGA

Arnold Palmer Inv.

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,454; Par 72

a-denotes amateur

Rafa Cabrera Bello;33-32;—;65

Keegan Bradley;33-34;—;67

Graeme McDowell;35-33;—;68

Patrick Rodgers;33-35;—;68

Bubba Watson;35-33;—;68

Phil Mickelson;33-35;—;68

Billy Horschel;34-34;—;68

Francesco Molinari;36-33;—;69

Jhonattan Vegas;36-33;—;69

Sung Kang;36-33;—;69

Pat Perez;33-36;—;69

Tommy Fleetwood;35-34;—;69

Scott Stallings;35-34;—;69

Matthew Fitzpatrick;36-34;—;70

Aaron Baddeley;36-34;—;70

Kevin Streelman;38-32;—;70

Jimmy Walker;36-34;—;70

Brendan Steele;35-35;—;70

Martin Trainer;35-35;—;70

Kevin Kisner;36-34;—;70

Danny Lee;35-35;—;70

Lucas Glover;35-35;—;70

Shane Lowry;34-36;—;70

Roger Sloan;38-32;—;70

Adam Hadwin;36-34;—;70

Hudson Swafford;35-35;—;70

Patrick Reed;36-34;—;70

Zach Johnson;34-36;—;70

Tyrrell Hatton;34-36;—;70

Jason Kokrak;36-34;—;70

Luke List;33-37;—;70

Adam Schenk;34-36;—;70

Ryan Moore;35-36;—;71

Corey Conners;37-34;—;71

J.J. Spaun;37-34;—;71

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;34-37;—;71

Johnson Wagner;36-35;—;71

Chesson Hadley;36-35;—;71

Justin Rose;36-35;—;71

Keith Mitchell;35-36;—;71

J.T. Poston;36-35;—;71

Nate Lashley;36-35;—;71

Sungjae Im;35-36;—;71

Joaquin Niemann;36-35;—;71

Ernie Els;36-35;—;71

Matt Wallace;36-35;—;71

Chris Kirk;39-32;—;71

Bud Cauley;37-34;—;71

