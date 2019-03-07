PGA
Arnold Palmer Inv.
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,454; Par 72
a-denotes amateur
Rafa Cabrera Bello;33-32;—;65
Keegan Bradley;33-34;—;67
Graeme McDowell;35-33;—;68
Patrick Rodgers;33-35;—;68
Bubba Watson;35-33;—;68
Phil Mickelson;33-35;—;68
Billy Horschel;34-34;—;68
Francesco Molinari;36-33;—;69
Jhonattan Vegas;36-33;—;69
Sung Kang;36-33;—;69
Pat Perez;33-36;—;69
Tommy Fleetwood;35-34;—;69
Scott Stallings;35-34;—;69
Matthew Fitzpatrick;36-34;—;70
Aaron Baddeley;36-34;—;70
Kevin Streelman;38-32;—;70
Jimmy Walker;36-34;—;70
Brendan Steele;35-35;—;70
Martin Trainer;35-35;—;70
Kevin Kisner;36-34;—;70
Danny Lee;35-35;—;70
Lucas Glover;35-35;—;70
Shane Lowry;34-36;—;70
Roger Sloan;38-32;—;70
Adam Hadwin;36-34;—;70
Hudson Swafford;35-35;—;70
Patrick Reed;36-34;—;70
Zach Johnson;34-36;—;70
Tyrrell Hatton;34-36;—;70
Jason Kokrak;36-34;—;70
Luke List;33-37;—;70
Adam Schenk;34-36;—;70
Ryan Moore;35-36;—;71
Corey Conners;37-34;—;71
J.J. Spaun;37-34;—;71
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;34-37;—;71
Johnson Wagner;36-35;—;71
Chesson Hadley;36-35;—;71
Justin Rose;36-35;—;71
Keith Mitchell;35-36;—;71
J.T. Poston;36-35;—;71
Nate Lashley;36-35;—;71
Sungjae Im;35-36;—;71
Joaquin Niemann;36-35;—;71
Ernie Els;36-35;—;71
Matt Wallace;36-35;—;71
Chris Kirk;39-32;—;71
Bud Cauley;37-34;—;71
