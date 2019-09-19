Clip art golf

PGA

Sanderson Farms

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460; Par 72

(Partial first round)

Tom Hoge;31-33;—;64

Robert Streb;33-32;—;65

Cameron Percy;31-34;—;65

Seamus Power;33-32;—;65

Zac Blair;35-32;—;67

Emiliano Grillo;34-33;—;67

Zach Johnson;33-34;—;67

Mark Anderson;34-33;—;67

David Hearn;33-35;—;68

Patton Kizzire;35-33;—;68

Joaquin Niemann;34-34;—;68

Cameron Davis;35-33;—;68

Jamie Lovemark;34-35;—;69

Daniel Chopra;36-33;—;69

Andrew Landry;35-34;—;69

Brandt Snedeker;34-35;—;69

Si Woo Kim;35-34;—;69

Anirban Lahiri;36-33;—;69

Bronson Burgoon;35-34;—;69

Jonathan Byrd;33-36;—;69

Wyndham Clark;35-34;—;69

Chase Seiffert;34-35;—;69

Zack Sucher;33-36;—;69

Robert Garrigus;36-34;—;70

Peter Malnati;36-34;—;70

Austin Cook;34-36;—;70

Brice Garnett;35-35;—;70

Jason Dufner;35-35;—;70

John Merrick;34-36;—;70

Cameron Tringale;36-34;—;70

Vaughn Taylor;33-37;—;70

Braden Thornberry;35-35;—;70

Rhein Gibson;34-36;—;70

Chip McDaniel;34-36;—;70

Dylan Frittelli;33-38;—;71

Luke List;36-35;—;71

Brian Harman;35-36;—;71

J.J. Spaun;33-38;—;71

Brian Stuard;36-35;—;71

Maverick McNealy;35-36;—;71

Harry Higgs;35-36;—;71

Kramer Hickok;36-35;—;71

Peter Uihlein;35-36;—;71

European PGA

BMW Championship

At Wentworth Golf Club (East Course)

Virginia Water, England

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72 (35-37)

Matt Wallace;30-35;—;65

Henrik Stenson;31-35;—;66

Jon Rahm;33-33;—;66

Justin Rose;34-33;—;67

Scott Jamieson;33-35;—;68

Andrea Pavan;36-32;—;68

Sebastian Soderberg;31-37;—;68

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;34-34;—;68

Ernie Els;34-34;—;68

Paul Casey;33-35;—;68

Danny Willett;33-35;—;68

Joost Luiten;31-37;—;68

George Coetzee;32-36;—;68

Also

Tommy Fleetwood;33-37;—;70

Patrick Reed;34-36;—;70

Tony Finau;35-35;—;70

Rory McIlroy;34-42;—;76

