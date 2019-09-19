PGA
Sanderson Farms
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par 72
(Partial first round)
Tom Hoge;31-33;—;64
Robert Streb;33-32;—;65
Cameron Percy;31-34;—;65
Seamus Power;33-32;—;65
Zac Blair;35-32;—;67
Emiliano Grillo;34-33;—;67
Zach Johnson;33-34;—;67
Mark Anderson;34-33;—;67
David Hearn;33-35;—;68
Patton Kizzire;35-33;—;68
Joaquin Niemann;34-34;—;68
Cameron Davis;35-33;—;68
Jamie Lovemark;34-35;—;69
Daniel Chopra;36-33;—;69
Andrew Landry;35-34;—;69
Brandt Snedeker;34-35;—;69
Si Woo Kim;35-34;—;69
Anirban Lahiri;36-33;—;69
Bronson Burgoon;35-34;—;69
Jonathan Byrd;33-36;—;69
Wyndham Clark;35-34;—;69
Chase Seiffert;34-35;—;69
Zack Sucher;33-36;—;69
Robert Garrigus;36-34;—;70
Peter Malnati;36-34;—;70
Austin Cook;34-36;—;70
Brice Garnett;35-35;—;70
Jason Dufner;35-35;—;70
John Merrick;34-36;—;70
Cameron Tringale;36-34;—;70
Vaughn Taylor;33-37;—;70
Braden Thornberry;35-35;—;70
Rhein Gibson;34-36;—;70
Chip McDaniel;34-36;—;70
Dylan Frittelli;33-38;—;71
Luke List;36-35;—;71
Brian Harman;35-36;—;71
J.J. Spaun;33-38;—;71
Brian Stuard;36-35;—;71
Maverick McNealy;35-36;—;71
Harry Higgs;35-36;—;71
Kramer Hickok;36-35;—;71
Peter Uihlein;35-36;—;71
European PGA
BMW Championship
At Wentworth Golf Club (East Course)
Virginia Water, England
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72 (35-37)
Matt Wallace;30-35;—;65
Henrik Stenson;31-35;—;66
Jon Rahm;33-33;—;66
Justin Rose;34-33;—;67
Scott Jamieson;33-35;—;68
Andrea Pavan;36-32;—;68
Sebastian Soderberg;31-37;—;68
Christiaan Bezuidenhout;34-34;—;68
Ernie Els;34-34;—;68
Paul Casey;33-35;—;68
Danny Willett;33-35;—;68
Joost Luiten;31-37;—;68
George Coetzee;32-36;—;68
Also
Tommy Fleetwood;33-37;—;70
Patrick Reed;34-36;—;70
Tony Finau;35-35;—;70
Rory McIlroy;34-42;—;76
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.