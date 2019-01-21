Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA

Desert Classic

La Quinta, Calif.

Purse: $5.9 million (winner earned $1,062,000)

s-Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,113 yards; Par 72

q-La Quinta Counry Club 7,060 yards; Par 72

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,159 yards; Par 72

Adam Long;63n-71s-63q-65;—;262

Adam Hadwin;65s-66q-65n-67;—;263

Phil Mickelson;60q-68n-66s-69;—;263

Talor Gooch;67s-67q-66n-64;—;264

Dominic Bozzelli;67n-69s-64q-66;—;266

Jon Rahm;66q-66n-68s-67;—;267

J.T. Poston;68s-68q-64n-69;—;269

Vaughn Taylor;68n-66s-69q-66;—;269

Patrick Cantlay;67n-66s-66q-71;—;270

Sean O'Hair;66n-67s-68q-69;—;270

Michael Thompson;68q-66n-65s-71;—;270

LPGA

Tournament of Champions

At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Purse: $1.2 million (winner earned $180,000)

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71

Eun-Hee Ji;65-69-66-70;—;270

Mirim Lee;67-68-69-68;—;272

Nelly Korda;70-67-65-71;—;273

Moriya Jutanugarn;71-67-67-69;—;274

Shanshan Feng;71-67-66-70;—;274

Stacy Lewis;66-74-66-70;—;276

Brooke M. Henderson;65-67-69-75;—;276

Lydia Ko;66-68-66-77;—;277

Georgia Hall;73-66-69-70;—;278

Lexi Thompson;67-69-73-70;—;279

Gaby Lopez;69-68-69-73;—;279

Web.com

Bahamas Great Abaco

At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay

Great Abaco, Bahamas

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)

Partial second round

Erik Compton;69-65;—;134

Tyler McCumber;70-65;—;135

Brad Hopfinger;67-70;—;137

Scottie Scheffler;69-69;—;138

Oliver Bekker;70-68;—;138

Cody Blick;69-69;—;138

John Oda;68-70;—;138

Cameron Percy;73-66;—;139

Willy Wilcox;69-70;—;139

Brett Stegmaier;71-68;—;139

Rafael Campos;70-69;—;139

Harry Higgs;70-69;—;139

Vince Covello;68-72;—;140

Paul Imondi;69-71;—;140

Carl Yuan;71-69;—;140

Kevin Dougherty;72-69;—;141

Mark Anderson;72-69;—;141

Vincent Whaley;73-68;—;141

