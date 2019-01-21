PGA
Desert Classic
La Quinta, Calif.
Purse: $5.9 million (winner earned $1,062,000)
s-Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,113 yards; Par 72
q-La Quinta Counry Club 7,060 yards; Par 72
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,159 yards; Par 72
Adam Long;63n-71s-63q-65;—;262
Adam Hadwin;65s-66q-65n-67;—;263
Phil Mickelson;60q-68n-66s-69;—;263
Talor Gooch;67s-67q-66n-64;—;264
Dominic Bozzelli;67n-69s-64q-66;—;266
Jon Rahm;66q-66n-68s-67;—;267
J.T. Poston;68s-68q-64n-69;—;269
Vaughn Taylor;68n-66s-69q-66;—;269
Patrick Cantlay;67n-66s-66q-71;—;270
Sean O'Hair;66n-67s-68q-69;—;270
Michael Thompson;68q-66n-65s-71;—;270
LPGA
Tournament of Champions
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million (winner earned $180,000)
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Eun-Hee Ji;65-69-66-70;—;270
Mirim Lee;67-68-69-68;—;272
Nelly Korda;70-67-65-71;—;273
Moriya Jutanugarn;71-67-67-69;—;274
Shanshan Feng;71-67-66-70;—;274
Stacy Lewis;66-74-66-70;—;276
Brooke M. Henderson;65-67-69-75;—;276
Lydia Ko;66-68-66-77;—;277
Georgia Hall;73-66-69-70;—;278
Lexi Thompson;67-69-73-70;—;279
Gaby Lopez;69-68-69-73;—;279
Web.com
Bahamas Great Abaco
At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)
Partial second round
Erik Compton;69-65;—;134
Tyler McCumber;70-65;—;135
Brad Hopfinger;67-70;—;137
Scottie Scheffler;69-69;—;138
Oliver Bekker;70-68;—;138
Cody Blick;69-69;—;138
John Oda;68-70;—;138
Cameron Percy;73-66;—;139
Willy Wilcox;69-70;—;139
Brett Stegmaier;71-68;—;139
Rafael Campos;70-69;—;139
Harry Higgs;70-69;—;139
Vince Covello;68-72;—;140
Paul Imondi;69-71;—;140
Carl Yuan;71-69;—;140
Kevin Dougherty;72-69;—;141
Mark Anderson;72-69;—;141
Vincent Whaley;73-68;—;141
