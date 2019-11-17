Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Classic

At El Camaleon Golf Club

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Purse: $7.2 million

Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71

(Suspended darkness; 12 golfers did not finish round)

Joel Dahmen;69-69-66-65;—;269

Abraham Ancer;66-72-65-67;—;270

Billy Horschel;65-71-66-68;—;270

Brice Garnett;71-67-69-64;—;271

C.T. Pan;68-70-66-67;—;271

Dylan Frittelli;66-69-71-65;—;271

Brian Gay;66-72-69-65;—;272

Zac Blair;67-73-65-67;—;272

Matt Kuchar;69-68-73-62;—;272

Robert Streb;71-64-67-70;—;272

Chris Stroud;66-70-70-67;—;273

Scottie Scheffler;66-69-70-68;—;273

LEADERBOARD

Golfer;Scores;Thru

Vaughn Taylor;-20;14

Brendon Todd;-20;14

Carlos Ortiz;-19;17

Harris English;-19;14

Adam Long;-18;15

Joel Dahmen;-15;F

Robby Shelton;-15;15

Abraham Ancer;-14;F

Billy Horschel;-14;F

Pat Perez;-14;16

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments