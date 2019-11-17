PGA Tour
Mayakoba Classic
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 million
Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71
(Suspended darkness; 12 golfers did not finish round)
Joel Dahmen;69-69-66-65;—;269
Abraham Ancer;66-72-65-67;—;270
Billy Horschel;65-71-66-68;—;270
Brice Garnett;71-67-69-64;—;271
C.T. Pan;68-70-66-67;—;271
Dylan Frittelli;66-69-71-65;—;271
Brian Gay;66-72-69-65;—;272
Zac Blair;67-73-65-67;—;272
Matt Kuchar;69-68-73-62;—;272
Robert Streb;71-64-67-70;—;272
Chris Stroud;66-70-70-67;—;273
Scottie Scheffler;66-69-70-68;—;273
LEADERBOARD
Golfer;Scores;Thru
Vaughn Taylor;-20;14
Brendon Todd;-20;14
Carlos Ortiz;-19;17
Harris English;-19;14
Adam Long;-18;15
Joel Dahmen;-15;F
Robby Shelton;-15;15
Abraham Ancer;-14;F
Billy Horschel;-14;F
Pat Perez;-14;16
