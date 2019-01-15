Web.com
Bahamas Great Exuma
At Sandals Emerald Bay GC
Great Exumas, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72
Zecheng Dou;67-66-67;—;200
John Oda;63-68-72;—;203
Billy Kennerly;68-70-66;—;204
Willy Wilcox;66-69-69;—;204
Rob Oppenheim;70-68-67;—;205
Steven Alker;72-69-66;—;207
Steve LeBrun;76-65-66;—;207
Bo Hoag;70-68-69;—;207
Austin Smotherman;67-68-72;—;207
Andrew Novak;73-69-66;—;208
Ben Kohles;73-67-68;—;208
Brett Stegmaier;71-69-68;—;208
Ben Taylor;70-69-69;—;208
Carl Yuan;73-68-68;—;209
Zac Blair;71-66-72;—;209
