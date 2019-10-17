Clip art golf

PGA

CJ Cup

At The Club at Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72

Byeong Hun An;32-32;—;64

Joaquin Niemann;34-31;—;65

Jason Day;32-34;—;66

Danny Lee;36-31;—;67

Charles Howell III;32-35;—;67

Charley Hoffman;35-32;—;67

Jung-gon Hwang;33-34;—;67

Cameron Smith;34-33;—;67

Soomin Lee;36-32;—;68

Justin Thomas;34-34;—;68

Chez Reavie;32-36;—;68

Graeme McDowell;34-34;—;68

Sungjae Im;34-34;—;68

Rafa Cabrera Bello;34-34;—;68

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;35-34;—;69

Ryan Moore;34-35;—;69

Ian Poulter;33-36;—;69

K.J. Choi;35-34;—;69

Max Homa;35-34;—;69

Tyrrell Hatton;34-35;—;69

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;36-33;—;69

Emiliano Grillo;37-32;—;69

Kevin Streelman;35-34;—;69

Brooks Koepka;36-33;—;69

Hideki Matsuyama;35-34;—;69

Si Woo Kim;32-37;—;69

Collin Morikawa;36-33;—;69

Viktor Hovland;36-33;—;69

Corey Conners;36-34;—;70

Phil Mickelson;35-35;—;70

J.B. Holmes;34-36;—;70

Jordan Spieth;35-35;—;70

Dylan Frittelli;36-34;—;70

Luke List;35-35;—;70

Chase Koepka;35-35;—;70

Andrew Putnam;37-33;—;70

Kevin Tway;35-35;—;70

Ryan Palmer;34-36;—;70

LPGA

Shanghai

At Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Shanghai

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72 (36-36)

Nasa Hataoka;34-33;—;67

Amy Yang;33-34;—;67

Angel Yin;34-34;—;68

Jessica Korda;34-34;—;68

Danielle Kang;35-34;—;69

Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69

Bronte Law;37-32;—;69

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;37-32;—;69

Lydia Ko;35-34;—;69

Jennifer Kupcho;36-33;—;69

Mel Reid;34-35;—;69

Shanshan Feng;36-34;—;70

Gerina Piller;37-33;—;70

Brittany Altomare;32-38;—;70

Na Yeon Choi;36-34;—;70

Pajaree Anannarukarn;35-35;—;70

Nelly Korda;36-35;—;71

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;33-38;—;71

Marina Alex;37-34;—;71

Georgia Hall;36-35;—;71

Katherine Kirk;36-35;—;71

Su Oh;37-34;—;71

Annie Park;35-36;—;71

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments