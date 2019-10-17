PGA
CJ Cup
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Byeong Hun An;32-32;—;64
Joaquin Niemann;34-31;—;65
Jason Day;32-34;—;66
Danny Lee;36-31;—;67
Charles Howell III;32-35;—;67
Charley Hoffman;35-32;—;67
Jung-gon Hwang;33-34;—;67
Cameron Smith;34-33;—;67
Soomin Lee;36-32;—;68
Justin Thomas;34-34;—;68
Chez Reavie;32-36;—;68
Graeme McDowell;34-34;—;68
Sungjae Im;34-34;—;68
Rafa Cabrera Bello;34-34;—;68
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;35-34;—;69
Ryan Moore;34-35;—;69
Ian Poulter;33-36;—;69
K.J. Choi;35-34;—;69
Max Homa;35-34;—;69
Tyrrell Hatton;34-35;—;69
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;36-33;—;69
Emiliano Grillo;37-32;—;69
Kevin Streelman;35-34;—;69
Brooks Koepka;36-33;—;69
Hideki Matsuyama;35-34;—;69
Si Woo Kim;32-37;—;69
Collin Morikawa;36-33;—;69
Viktor Hovland;36-33;—;69
Corey Conners;36-34;—;70
Phil Mickelson;35-35;—;70
J.B. Holmes;34-36;—;70
Jordan Spieth;35-35;—;70
Dylan Frittelli;36-34;—;70
Luke List;35-35;—;70
Chase Koepka;35-35;—;70
Andrew Putnam;37-33;—;70
Kevin Tway;35-35;—;70
Ryan Palmer;34-36;—;70
LPGA
Shanghai
At Qizhong Garden Golf Club
Shanghai
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72 (36-36)
Nasa Hataoka;34-33;—;67
Amy Yang;33-34;—;67
Angel Yin;34-34;—;68
Jessica Korda;34-34;—;68
Danielle Kang;35-34;—;69
Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69
Bronte Law;37-32;—;69
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;37-32;—;69
Lydia Ko;35-34;—;69
Jennifer Kupcho;36-33;—;69
Mel Reid;34-35;—;69
Shanshan Feng;36-34;—;70
Gerina Piller;37-33;—;70
Brittany Altomare;32-38;—;70
Na Yeon Choi;36-34;—;70
Pajaree Anannarukarn;35-35;—;70
Nelly Korda;36-35;—;71
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;33-38;—;71
Marina Alex;37-34;—;71
Georgia Hall;36-35;—;71
Katherine Kirk;36-35;—;71
Su Oh;37-34;—;71
Annie Park;35-36;—;71
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.