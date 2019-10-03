PGA
Shriners Hospitals
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,255; Par 71 (35-36)
Nick Taylor;33-30;—;63
Brian Harman;31-33;—;64
Brian Gay;34-31;—;65
Sam Ryder;31-34;—;65
Phil Mickelson;31-34;—;65
Brian Stuard;32-33;—;65
Maverick McNealy;30-35;—;65
Adam Schenk;34-32;—;66
Patton Kizzire;35-31;—;66
Adam Scott;34-32;—;66
Daniel Berger;33-33;—;66
Patrick Cantlay;32-34;—;66
Bryson DeChambeau;36-30;—;66
Troy Merritt;32-34;—;66
Bronson Burgoon;33-33;—;66
John Huh;33-33;—;66
Chase Koepka;33-33;—;66
Rob Oppenheim;33-33;—;66
Dylan Wu;36-30;—;66
Lucas Glover;33-34;—;67
Chez Reavie;33-34;—;67
Brandt Snedeker;32-35;—;67
Nate Lashley;33-34;—;67
James Hahn;35-32;—;67
Scott Stallings;32-35;—;67
Chris Stroud;33-34;—;67
Rod Pampling;35-32;—;67
Bo Hoag;33-34;—;67
a-Jack Trent;34-33;—;67
Scottie Scheffler;33-34;—;67
Ben Taylor;33-34;—;67
Aaron Baddeley;35-32;—;67
Collin Morikawa;36-31;—;67
Matthew Wolff;33-34;—;67
Webb Simpson;34-33;—;67
Austin Cook;33-34;—;67
Dylan Frittelli;35-32;—;67
Adam Hadwin;33-34;—;67
Lanto Griffin;34-33;—;67
Harry Higgs;34-33;—;67
Beau Hossler;35-32;—;67
Matthew NeSmith;34-33;—;67
Also
Zach Johnson;35-35;—;70
LPGA Tour
Volunteers of America
At Old American Golf Club
The Colony, Texas
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,475; Par 71 (35-36)
Stephanie Meadow;30-33;—;63
Dori Carter;33-32;—;65
Amy Olson;31-34;—;65
Cheyenne Knight;32-34;—;66
Ruixin Liu;32-34;—;66
Moriya Jutanugarn;33-33;—;66
Jaye Marie Green;34-33;—;67
Kristen Gillman;35-32;—;67
Jeongeun Lee6;34-33;—;67
Katherine Perry;35-32;—;67
Gaby Lopez;35-32;—;67
Brittany Altomare;33-34;—;67
Inbee Park;34-33;—;67
P.K. Kongkraphan;36-32;—;68
Peiyun Chien;33-35;—;68
Angela Stanford;34-34;—;68
Mi Jung Hur;32-36;—;68
Hannah Green;32-36;—;68
Cristie Kerr;34-34;—;68
Sei Young Kim;37-31;—;68
Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68
Pornanong Phatlum;35-33;—;68
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;33-35;—;68
Jennifer Song;35-33;—;68
Dottie Ardina;35-33;—;68
In Gee Chun;32-36;—;68
Alena Sharp;32-36;—;68
Pernilla Lindberg;33-35;—;68
Georgia Hall;33-35;—;68
Wei-Ling Hsu;33-35;—;68
Ariya Jutanugarn;33-35;—;68
Jasmine Suwannapura;34-34;—;68
Lindy Duncan;34-34;—;68
