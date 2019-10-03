Clip art golf

PGA

Shriners Hospitals

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par 71 (35-36)

Nick Taylor;33-30;—;63

Brian Harman;31-33;—;64

Brian Gay;34-31;—;65

Sam Ryder;31-34;—;65

Phil Mickelson;31-34;—;65

Brian Stuard;32-33;—;65

Maverick McNealy;30-35;—;65

Adam Schenk;34-32;—;66

Patton Kizzire;35-31;—;66

Adam Scott;34-32;—;66

Daniel Berger;33-33;—;66

Patrick Cantlay;32-34;—;66

Bryson DeChambeau;36-30;—;66

Troy Merritt;32-34;—;66

Bronson Burgoon;33-33;—;66

John Huh;33-33;—;66

Chase Koepka;33-33;—;66

Rob Oppenheim;33-33;—;66

Dylan Wu;36-30;—;66

Lucas Glover;33-34;—;67

Chez Reavie;33-34;—;67

Brandt Snedeker;32-35;—;67

Nate Lashley;33-34;—;67

James Hahn;35-32;—;67

Scott Stallings;32-35;—;67

Chris Stroud;33-34;—;67

Rod Pampling;35-32;—;67

Bo Hoag;33-34;—;67

a-Jack Trent;34-33;—;67

Scottie Scheffler;33-34;—;67

Ben Taylor;33-34;—;67

Aaron Baddeley;35-32;—;67

Collin Morikawa;36-31;—;67

Matthew Wolff;33-34;—;67

Webb Simpson;34-33;—;67

Austin Cook;33-34;—;67

Dylan Frittelli;35-32;—;67

Adam Hadwin;33-34;—;67

Lanto Griffin;34-33;—;67

Harry Higgs;34-33;—;67

Beau Hossler;35-32;—;67

Matthew NeSmith;34-33;—;67

Also

Zach Johnson;35-35;—;70

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America

At Old American Golf Club

The Colony, Texas

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,475; Par 71 (35-36)

Stephanie Meadow;30-33;—;63

Dori Carter;33-32;—;65

Amy Olson;31-34;—;65

Cheyenne Knight;32-34;—;66

Ruixin Liu;32-34;—;66

Moriya Jutanugarn;33-33;—;66

Jaye Marie Green;34-33;—;67

Kristen Gillman;35-32;—;67

Jeongeun Lee6;34-33;—;67

Katherine Perry;35-32;—;67

Gaby Lopez;35-32;—;67

Brittany Altomare;33-34;—;67

Inbee Park;34-33;—;67

P.K. Kongkraphan;36-32;—;68

Peiyun Chien;33-35;—;68

Angela Stanford;34-34;—;68

Mi Jung Hur;32-36;—;68

Hannah Green;32-36;—;68

Cristie Kerr;34-34;—;68

Sei Young Kim;37-31;—;68

Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68

Pornanong Phatlum;35-33;—;68

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;33-35;—;68

Jennifer Song;35-33;—;68

Dottie Ardina;35-33;—;68

In Gee Chun;32-36;—;68

Alena Sharp;32-36;—;68

Pernilla Lindberg;33-35;—;68

Georgia Hall;33-35;—;68

Wei-Ling Hsu;33-35;—;68

Ariya Jutanugarn;33-35;—;68

Jasmine Suwannapura;34-34;—;68

Lindy Duncan;34-34;—;68

