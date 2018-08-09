Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

PGA Championship

At Bellerive Country Club

St. Louis

Purse: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017)

Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70 (35-35)

Gary Woodland;34-30;—;64

Rickie Fowler;31-34;—;65

Brandon Stone;33-33;—;66

Zach Johnson;33-33;—;66

Austin Cook;34-33;—;67

Ian Poulter;34-33;—;67

Pat Perez;34-33;—;67

Jason Day;33-34;—;67

Brian Gay;35-32;—;67

Stewart Cink;35-32;—;67

Ollie Schniederjans;34-33;—;67

Dustin Johnson;33-34;—;67

Kevin Kisner;33-34;—;67

Justin Rose;33-34;—;67

Thomas Pieters;34-33;—;67

Ryan Fox;33-35;—;68

Billy Horschel;33-35;—;68

Hideki Matsuyama;34-34;—;68

Yuta Ikeda;34-34;—;68

Webb Simpson;35-33;—;68

Branden Grace;35-33;—;68

Ross Fisher;34-34;—;68

Mikko Korhonen;33-35;—;68

Kyle Stanley;35-33;—;68

Marc Leishman;33-35;—;68

Francesco Molinari;37-31;—;68

Patrick Cantlay;34-34;—;68

Jon Rahm;35-33;—;68

Jason Kokrak;35-33;—;68

Joaquin Niemann;33-35;—;68

Chris Kirk;34-34;—;68

Andrew Putnam;33-35;—;68

Jim Furyk;35-34;—;69

Shane Lowry;34-35;—;69

Jimmy Walker;36-33;—;69

Keegan Bradley;35-34;—;69

Shubhankar Sharma;35-34;—;69

Ryan Armour;35-34;—;69

Justin Thomas;37-32;—;69

Ryan Moore;33-36;—;69

J.J. Spaun;34-35;—;69

Julian Suri;36-33;—;69

Kevin Chappell;34-35;—;69

Emiliano Grillo;35-34;—;69

Tommy Fleetwood;36-33;—;69

Brooks Koepka;37-32;—;69

Chris Stroud;34-35;—;69

Xander Schauffele;32-38;—;70

Rafa Cabrera Bello;33-37;—;70

Byeong Hun An;36-34;—;70

Rory McIlroy;35-35;—;70

Tiger Woods;33-37;—;70

Jhonattan Vegas;36-34;—;70

Chris Wood;35-35;—;70

Bubba Watson;33-37;—;70

Adam Scott;34-36;—;70

Sergio Garcia;35-35;—;70

Thorbjorn Olesen;32-38;—;70

Charl Schwartzel;33-37;—;70

Kevin Na;34-36;—;70

Anirban Lahiri;36-34;—;70

Jamie Lovemark;34-37;—;71

HaoTong Li;33-38;—;71

Martin Kaymer;35-36;—;71

Adam Hadwin;35-36;—;71

Padraig Harrington;36-35;—;71

Vijay Singh;35-36;—;71

Bryson DeChambeau;35-36;—;71

Troy Merritt;34-37;—;71

Sungjae Im;37-34;—;71

Luke List;34-37;—;71

Matt Wallace;35-36;—;71

Alex Noren;36-35;—;71

Matt Kuchar;35-36;—;71

Satoshi Kodaira;38-33;—;71

Brice Garnett;36-35;—;71

Tyrrell Hatton;36-35;—;71

Jordan Spieth;36-35;—;71

Chez Reavie;35-36;—;71

Russell Knox;33-38;—;71

Kelly Kraft;37-34;—;71

Ben Kern;35-36;—;71

Web.com

Ellie Mae Classic

At TPC Stonebrae

Hayward, Calif.

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70 (35-35)

Adam Long;29-34;—;63

Seth Reeves;32-31;—;63

Samuel Del Val;31-32;—;63

Bio Kim;31-33;—;64

Josh Teater;31-33;—;64

Sebastian Cappelen;32-32;—;64

Donald Constable;31-33;—;64

Matt Harmon;32-32;—;64

Trevor Cone;31-33;—;64

Alex Prugh;30-34;—;64

Nick Hardy;30-34;—;64

Conner Godsey;32-33;—;65

Rico Hoey;34-31;—;65

Brian Campbell;30-35;—;65

Ryan Brehm;30-35;—;65

Brandon Hagy;34-31;—;65

Bhavik Patel;34-31;—;65

Edward Loar;33-32;—;65

Michael Buttacavoli;30-35;—;65

