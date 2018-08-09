PGA Championship
At Bellerive Country Club
St. Louis
Purse: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017)
Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70 (35-35)
Gary Woodland;34-30;—;64
Rickie Fowler;31-34;—;65
Brandon Stone;33-33;—;66
Zach Johnson;33-33;—;66
Austin Cook;34-33;—;67
Ian Poulter;34-33;—;67
Pat Perez;34-33;—;67
Jason Day;33-34;—;67
Brian Gay;35-32;—;67
Stewart Cink;35-32;—;67
Ollie Schniederjans;34-33;—;67
Dustin Johnson;33-34;—;67
Kevin Kisner;33-34;—;67
Justin Rose;33-34;—;67
Thomas Pieters;34-33;—;67
Ryan Fox;33-35;—;68
Billy Horschel;33-35;—;68
Hideki Matsuyama;34-34;—;68
Yuta Ikeda;34-34;—;68
Webb Simpson;35-33;—;68
Branden Grace;35-33;—;68
Ross Fisher;34-34;—;68
Mikko Korhonen;33-35;—;68
Kyle Stanley;35-33;—;68
Marc Leishman;33-35;—;68
Francesco Molinari;37-31;—;68
Patrick Cantlay;34-34;—;68
Jon Rahm;35-33;—;68
Jason Kokrak;35-33;—;68
Joaquin Niemann;33-35;—;68
Chris Kirk;34-34;—;68
Andrew Putnam;33-35;—;68
Jim Furyk;35-34;—;69
Shane Lowry;34-35;—;69
Jimmy Walker;36-33;—;69
Keegan Bradley;35-34;—;69
Shubhankar Sharma;35-34;—;69
Ryan Armour;35-34;—;69
Justin Thomas;37-32;—;69
Ryan Moore;33-36;—;69
J.J. Spaun;34-35;—;69
Julian Suri;36-33;—;69
Kevin Chappell;34-35;—;69
Emiliano Grillo;35-34;—;69
Tommy Fleetwood;36-33;—;69
Brooks Koepka;37-32;—;69
Chris Stroud;34-35;—;69
Xander Schauffele;32-38;—;70
Rafa Cabrera Bello;33-37;—;70
Byeong Hun An;36-34;—;70
Rory McIlroy;35-35;—;70
Tiger Woods;33-37;—;70
Jhonattan Vegas;36-34;—;70
Chris Wood;35-35;—;70
Bubba Watson;33-37;—;70
Adam Scott;34-36;—;70
Sergio Garcia;35-35;—;70
Thorbjorn Olesen;32-38;—;70
Charl Schwartzel;33-37;—;70
Kevin Na;34-36;—;70
Anirban Lahiri;36-34;—;70
Jamie Lovemark;34-37;—;71
HaoTong Li;33-38;—;71
Martin Kaymer;35-36;—;71
Adam Hadwin;35-36;—;71
Padraig Harrington;36-35;—;71
Vijay Singh;35-36;—;71
Bryson DeChambeau;35-36;—;71
Troy Merritt;34-37;—;71
Sungjae Im;37-34;—;71
Luke List;34-37;—;71
Matt Wallace;35-36;—;71
Alex Noren;36-35;—;71
Matt Kuchar;35-36;—;71
Satoshi Kodaira;38-33;—;71
Brice Garnett;36-35;—;71
Tyrrell Hatton;36-35;—;71
Jordan Spieth;36-35;—;71
Chez Reavie;35-36;—;71
Russell Knox;33-38;—;71
Kelly Kraft;37-34;—;71
Ben Kern;35-36;—;71
Web.com
Ellie Mae Classic
At TPC Stonebrae
Hayward, Calif.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70 (35-35)
Adam Long;29-34;—;63
Seth Reeves;32-31;—;63
Samuel Del Val;31-32;—;63
Bio Kim;31-33;—;64
Josh Teater;31-33;—;64
Sebastian Cappelen;32-32;—;64
Donald Constable;31-33;—;64
Matt Harmon;32-32;—;64
Trevor Cone;31-33;—;64
Alex Prugh;30-34;—;64
Nick Hardy;30-34;—;64
Conner Godsey;32-33;—;65
Rico Hoey;34-31;—;65
Brian Campbell;30-35;—;65
Ryan Brehm;30-35;—;65
Brandon Hagy;34-31;—;65
Bhavik Patel;34-31;—;65
Edward Loar;33-32;—;65
Michael Buttacavoli;30-35;—;65
