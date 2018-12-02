PGA
Hero World Challenge
At Albany Golf Club
New Providence, Bahamas
Purse: $3.5 million (winner earned $1,000,000)
Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72 (36-36)
Jon Rahm;71-63-69-65—268
Tony Finau;72-64-67-69—272
Justin Rose;70-70-68-65—273
Henrik Stenson;68-66-69-71—274
Patrick Cantlay; 65-70-76-64—275
Rickie Fowler;72-67-67-69—275
Dustin Johnson;68-67-72-69—276
Alex Noren;69-69-70-69—277
Xander Schauffele;73-68-66-70—277
Gary Woodland;72-66-67-72—277
Patrick Reed;65-77-66-70—278
Bryson DeChambeau;70-71-71-68—280
Justin Thomas;70-70-70-70—280
Bubba Watson;69-73-69-69—280
Keegan Bradley;71-69-72-70—282
Jason Day;71-72-70-70—283
Tiger Woods;73-69-72-73—287
Hideki Matsuyama;74-68-71-75—288
