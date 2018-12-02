Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA

Hero World Challenge

At Albany Golf Club

New Providence, Bahamas

Purse: $3.5 million (winner earned $1,000,000)

Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72 (36-36)

Jon Rahm;71-63-69-65—268

Tony Finau;72-64-67-69—272

Justin Rose;70-70-68-65—273

Henrik Stenson;68-66-69-71—274

Patrick Cantlay; 65-70-76-64—275

Rickie Fowler;72-67-67-69—275

Dustin Johnson;68-67-72-69—276

Alex Noren;69-69-70-69—277

Xander Schauffele;73-68-66-70—277

Gary Woodland;72-66-67-72—277

Patrick Reed;65-77-66-70—278

Bryson DeChambeau;70-71-71-68—280

Justin Thomas;70-70-70-70—280

Bubba Watson;69-73-69-69—280

Keegan Bradley;71-69-72-70—282

Jason Day;71-72-70-70—283

Tiger Woods;73-69-72-73—287

Hideki Matsuyama;74-68-71-75—288

