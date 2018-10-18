Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA Tour

CJ Cup

At Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,196; Par: 72 (36-36)

Chez Reavie;33-35;—;68

Danny Willett;33-36;—;69

Si Woo Kim;35-34;—;69

Byeong Hun An;33-37;—;70

Rod Pampling;35-35;—;70

Michael Kim;35-35;—;70

Ian Poulter;34-36;—;70

Scott Piercy;34-36;—;70

Nick Watney;35-35;—;70

Austin Cook;36-34;—;70

Brooks Koepka;35-36;—;71

Patton Kizzire;36-35;—;71

Dong Seop Maeng;37-34;—;71

Graeme McDowell;36-35;—;71

J.J. Spaun;35-36;—;71

Adam Hadwin;33-38;—;71

Hideki Matsuyama;34-37;—;71

Paul Casey;35-36;—;71

Jamie Lovemark;35-36;—;71

Louis Oosthuizen;36-36;—;72

Ryan Palmer;38-34;—;72

Doyeob Mun;34-38;—;72

Tae Hee Lee;36-36;—;72

Tyrrell Hatton;35-37;—;72

Pat Perez;36-36;—;72

Charles Howell III;33-39;—;72

Kyle Stanley;37-35;—;72

Ryan Moore;38-34;—;72

Joel Dahmen;36-36;—;72

Jimmy Walker;38-34;—;72

Brandt Snedeker;37-35;—;72

Jason Dufner;35-37;—;72

J.B. Holmes;36-36;—;72

LPGA Tour

Buick Shanghai

At Qizhong Garden GC

Shanghai

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,541; Par: 72 (36-36)

Ariya Jutanugarn;32-34;—;66

Sei Young Kim;33-34;—;67

Danielle Kang;34-33;—;67

Minjee Lee;34-34;—;68

Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68

Paula Creamer;34-34;—;68

Lydia Ko;33-35;—;68

Wenbo Liu;33-35;—;68

Ryann O'Toole;34-34;—;68

Wei-Ling Hsu;37-32;—;69

Yu Liu;33-36;—;69

Brittany Lincicome;33-36;—;69

So Yeon Ryu;37-32;—;69

Su Oh;35-34;—;69

Annie Park;35-34;—;69

Bronte Law;36-33;—;69

Jane Park;36-33;—;69

Carlota Ciganda;35-35;—;70

Nelly Korda;36-34;—;70

Amy Yang;35-35;—;70

Sakura Yokomine;36-34;—;70

Jacqui Concolino;36-35;—;71

Pernilla Lindberg;35-36;—;71

Brittany Altomare;37-34;—;71

Aditi Ashok;36-35;—;71

Jeong Eun Lee;35-36;—;71

Ally McDonald;36-35;—;71

Pornanong Phatlum;34-37;—;71

Mariah Stackhouse;36-35;—;71

Mi Hyang Lee;38-33;—;71

Azahara Munoz;34-37;—;71

Megan Khang;34-37;—;71

Shanshan Feng;36-36;—;72

Jin Young Ko;37-35;—;72

Marina Alex;35-37;—;72

Caroline Masson;36-36;—;72

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;36-36;—;72

Ashleigh Buhai;33-39;—;72

Lindy Duncan;38-34;—;72

Jenny Shin;35-37;—;72

