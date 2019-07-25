Clip art golf

WGC

St. Jude Classic

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $10.25 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 (35-35)

Jon Rahm;30-32;—;62

Patrick Cantlay;32-33;—;65

Bubba Watson;31-34;—;65

Cameron Smith;33-32;—;65

Hideki Matsuyama;32-33;—;65

Shugo Imahira;33-32;—;65

Nate Lashley;33-33;—;66

Tyrrell Hatton;33-33;—;66

Thorbjorn Olesen;34-32;—;66

Alex Noren;33-33;—;66

Ian Poulter;34-32;—;66

Andrew Putnam;32-34;—;66

Billy Horschel;36-31;—;67

Corey Conners;32-35;—;67

Bryson DeChambeau;35-32;—;67

Matthew Fitzpatrick;34-33;—;67

Justin Rose;32-35;—;67

Poom Saksansin;34-34;—;68

Tommy Fleetwood;34-34;—;68

Phil Mickelson;36-32;—;68

Justin Thomas;35-33;—;68

Chez Reavie;33-35;—;68

Brooks Koepka;35-33;—;68

Sung Kang;35-34;—;69

Marc Leishman;34-35;—;69

Brandt Snedeker;33-36;—;69

Xander Schauffele;35-34;—;69

Haotong Li;37-32;—;69

Dustin Johnson;31-38;—;69

Sergio Garcia;36-33;—;69

Webb Simpson;34-35;—;69

Danny Willett;36-33;—;69

Henrik Stenson;35-34;—;69

Rory McIlroy;36-33;—;69

Lucas Bjerregaard;35-34;—;69

Eddie Pepperell;34-36;—;70

Adam Scott;36-34;—;70

Tony Finau;35-35;—;70

Matt Wallace;37-33;—;70

Paul Casey;32-38;—;70

Kevin Na;33-37;—;70

Matt Kuchar;37-33;—;70

Jordan Spieth;32-38;—;70

Rafa Cabrera Bello;33-37;—;70

Senior Open

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70

(22 golfers did not finish, darkness)

Scott Dunlap;67

Wes Short, Jr.;67

Paul Broadhurst;67

Colin Montgomerie;68

Woody Austin;68

Tom Gillis;68

Darren Clarke;68

Michael Clark II;68

Magnus Atlevi;68

Bart Bryant;69

Peter Baker;69

Doug Barron;69

Fred Funk;69

Retief Goosen;70

Jarmo Sandelin;70

Roger Chapman;70

Tom Lehman;70

Dan Olsen;70

David McKenzie;70

Bob Estes;70

Miguel Angel Martin;70

Paul Lawrie;70

PGA

Barracuda Championship

At Montreux Golf and Country Club

Reno, Nev.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,472; Par 72

(Stableford scoring system)

(Suspended due to lightning)

David Lingmerth;18

Tyrone Van Aswegen;13

Robert Streb;13

Tom Hoge;13

Y.E. Yang;12

Seamus Power;11

Roger Sloan;10

Josh Teater;10

Jonathan Byrd;10

Bronson Burgoon;10

Tommy Gainey;9

Dominic Bozzelli;9

Collin Morikawa;9

Korn Ferry Tour

Price Cutter Charity

At Highland Springs Country Club

Springfield, Mo.

Purse: $675,000

Yardage: 7,115; Par 72

Grant Hirschman;63

Conrad Shindler;63

Timothy Madigan;64

MJ Daffue;64

Jonathan Randolph;64

Andres Gallegos;64

Dawie van der Walt;65

Bryden MacPherson;65

Steve Wheatcroft;66

Harry Higgs;66

Martin Flores;66

Michael Johnson;66

Matt Harmon;66

Andrew Novak;66

David Gazzolo;66

Chad Ramey;66

Nick Hardy;66

LPGA Tour

Evian Championship

At Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France

Purse: $4.1 million

Yardage: 6,527; Par 71 (35-36)

Paula Creamer;31-33;—;64

Mi Hyang Lee;32-33;—;65

Brittany Altomare;33-32;—;65

Inbee Park;33-32;—;65

Jin Young Ko;34-31;—;65

Mel Reid;35-31;—;66

Jennifer Kupcho;33-33;—;66

Austin Ernst;33-34;—;67

Sung Hyun Park;33-34;—;67

Chella Choi;33-34;—;67

Pajaree Anannarukarn;35-33;—;68

Mi Jung Hur;34-34;—;68

Megan Khang;34-34;—;68

Sei Young Kim;34-34;—;68

Charley Hull;34-34;—;68

Moriya Jutanugarn;32-36;—;68

Annie Park;32-36;—;68

Shanshan Feng;36-33;—;69

Georgia Hall;33-36;—;69

Meghan MacLaren;35-34;—;69

Xiyu Lin;34-35;—;69

Mariah Stackhouse;33-36;—;69

Stacy Lewis;35-34;—;69

Hyo Joo Kim;35-34;—;69

Celine Herbin;33-36;—;69

