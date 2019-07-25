WGC
St. Jude Classic
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 (35-35)
Jon Rahm;30-32;—;62
Patrick Cantlay;32-33;—;65
Bubba Watson;31-34;—;65
Cameron Smith;33-32;—;65
Hideki Matsuyama;32-33;—;65
Shugo Imahira;33-32;—;65
Nate Lashley;33-33;—;66
Tyrrell Hatton;33-33;—;66
Thorbjorn Olesen;34-32;—;66
Alex Noren;33-33;—;66
Ian Poulter;34-32;—;66
Andrew Putnam;32-34;—;66
Billy Horschel;36-31;—;67
Corey Conners;32-35;—;67
Bryson DeChambeau;35-32;—;67
Matthew Fitzpatrick;34-33;—;67
Justin Rose;32-35;—;67
Poom Saksansin;34-34;—;68
Tommy Fleetwood;34-34;—;68
Phil Mickelson;36-32;—;68
Justin Thomas;35-33;—;68
Chez Reavie;33-35;—;68
Brooks Koepka;35-33;—;68
Sung Kang;35-34;—;69
Marc Leishman;34-35;—;69
Brandt Snedeker;33-36;—;69
Xander Schauffele;35-34;—;69
Haotong Li;37-32;—;69
Dustin Johnson;31-38;—;69
Sergio Garcia;36-33;—;69
Webb Simpson;34-35;—;69
Danny Willett;36-33;—;69
Henrik Stenson;35-34;—;69
Rory McIlroy;36-33;—;69
Lucas Bjerregaard;35-34;—;69
Eddie Pepperell;34-36;—;70
Adam Scott;36-34;—;70
Tony Finau;35-35;—;70
Matt Wallace;37-33;—;70
Paul Casey;32-38;—;70
Kevin Na;33-37;—;70
Matt Kuchar;37-33;—;70
Jordan Spieth;32-38;—;70
Rafa Cabrera Bello;33-37;—;70
Senior Open
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70
(22 golfers did not finish, darkness)
Scott Dunlap;67
Wes Short, Jr.;67
Paul Broadhurst;67
Colin Montgomerie;68
Woody Austin;68
Tom Gillis;68
Darren Clarke;68
Michael Clark II;68
Magnus Atlevi;68
Bart Bryant;69
Peter Baker;69
Doug Barron;69
Fred Funk;69
Retief Goosen;70
Jarmo Sandelin;70
Roger Chapman;70
Tom Lehman;70
Dan Olsen;70
David McKenzie;70
Bob Estes;70
Miguel Angel Martin;70
Paul Lawrie;70
PGA
Barracuda Championship
At Montreux Golf and Country Club
Reno, Nev.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,472; Par 72
(Stableford scoring system)
(Suspended due to lightning)
David Lingmerth;18
Tyrone Van Aswegen;13
Robert Streb;13
Tom Hoge;13
Y.E. Yang;12
Seamus Power;11
Roger Sloan;10
Josh Teater;10
Jonathan Byrd;10
Bronson Burgoon;10
Tommy Gainey;9
Dominic Bozzelli;9
Collin Morikawa;9
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
Grant Hirschman;63
Conrad Shindler;63
Timothy Madigan;64
MJ Daffue;64
Jonathan Randolph;64
Andres Gallegos;64
Dawie van der Walt;65
Bryden MacPherson;65
Steve Wheatcroft;66
Harry Higgs;66
Martin Flores;66
Michael Johnson;66
Matt Harmon;66
Andrew Novak;66
David Gazzolo;66
Chad Ramey;66
Nick Hardy;66
LPGA Tour
Evian Championship
At Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
Purse: $4.1 million
Yardage: 6,527; Par 71 (35-36)
Paula Creamer;31-33;—;64
Mi Hyang Lee;32-33;—;65
Brittany Altomare;33-32;—;65
Inbee Park;33-32;—;65
Jin Young Ko;34-31;—;65
Mel Reid;35-31;—;66
Jennifer Kupcho;33-33;—;66
Austin Ernst;33-34;—;67
Sung Hyun Park;33-34;—;67
Chella Choi;33-34;—;67
Pajaree Anannarukarn;35-33;—;68
Mi Jung Hur;34-34;—;68
Megan Khang;34-34;—;68
Sei Young Kim;34-34;—;68
Charley Hull;34-34;—;68
Moriya Jutanugarn;32-36;—;68
Annie Park;32-36;—;68
Shanshan Feng;36-33;—;69
Georgia Hall;33-36;—;69
Meghan MacLaren;35-34;—;69
Xiyu Lin;34-35;—;69
Mariah Stackhouse;33-36;—;69
Stacy Lewis;35-34;—;69
Hyo Joo Kim;35-34;—;69
Celine Herbin;33-36;—;69
