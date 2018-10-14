Champions Tour
SAS Championship
At Prestonwood CC
Cary, N.C.
Purse: $2.1 million (winner earned $315,000)
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72
Bernhard Langer;62-67-65;—;194
Scott Parel;68-67-65;—;200
Jerry Kelly;66-67-68;—;201
Tom Lehman;62-70-71;—;203
M. Angel Jimenez;69-67-68;—;204
Gene Sauers;62-67-75;—;204
Scott Dunlap;67-70-69;—;206
Kirk Triplett;71-66-69;—;206
Doug Garwood;68-68-71;—;207
David Toms;70-68-69;—;207
Billy Andrade;71-65-72;—;208
Tom Gillis;69-70-69;—;208
Kent Jones;68-70-70;—;208
Kenny Perry;67-69-72;—;208
Tommy Tolles;69-69-70;—;208
Bob Estes;71-72-66;—;209
Vijay Singh;69-71-69;—;209
LPGA
KEB Hana Bank
At Sky72 (Ocean Course)
Incheon, South Korea
Purse:, $2 million (winner earned $300,000)
Yardage: 6,316; Par: 72
In Gee Chun;70-70-66-66;—;272
Charley Hull;67-69-68-71;—;275
Sung Hyun Park;68-68-71-69;—;276
Minjee Lee;68-71-67-70;—;276
Ariya Jutanugarn;69-67-69-71;—;276
Danielle Kang;67-69-68-72;—;276
Jin Young Ko;71-72-70-64;—;277
Nasa Hataoka;65-73-73-67;—;278
Seon Woo Bae;71-69-67-71;—;278
Nelly Korda;75-70-69-65;—;279
Carlota Ciganda;73-71-69-67;—;280
Lydia Ko;70-68-68-74;—;280
Lexi Thompson;72-71-68-70;—;281
Jeongeun Lee6;77-70-67-68;—;282
Ji Yeong2 Kim;73-70-71-68;—;282
Mi Hyang Lee;74-69-70-69;—;282
Ji Hyun Kim;69-73-70-70;—;282
Brooke M. Henderson;73-73-65-71;—;282
CIMB Classic
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Purse: $7 million (winner earned $1,260,000)
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
Marc Leishman;68-62-67-65;—;262
Emiliano Grillo;66-68-67-66;—;267
Chesson Hadley;67-68-66-66;—;267
Bronson Burgoon;63-69-67-68;—;267
Abraham Ancer;67-68-68-65;—;268
Charles Howell III;69-67-65-67;—;268
Louis Oosthuizen;66-68-65-69;—;268
Justin Thomas;66-69-69-64;—;268
Gary Woodland;69-61-67-71;—;268
Kevin Chappell;66-67-71-65;—;269
Si Woo Kim;67-71-66-65;—;269
Shubhankar Sharma;67-64-66-72;—;269
Byeong Hun An;66-70-68-66;—;270
Paul Casey;66-65-71-68;—;270
Stewart Cink;68-70-63-69;—;270
Austin Cook;64-68-68-70;—;270
J.B. Holmes;67-67-67-69;—;270
Kyle Stanley;72-68-66-64;—;270
Keegan Bradley;70-67-68-66;—;271
Kevin Na;68-67-67-69;—;271
Nick Watney;66-67-68-70;—;271
John Catlin;73-65-67-67;—;272
Keith Mitchell;70-65-71-66;—;272
Cameron Smith;69-69-66-68;—;272
British Masters
At Walton Heath (Old Course)
Surrey, England
Purse: $3.48 million
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 72
Eddie Pepperell;67-69-71-72;—;279
Alexander Bjork;69-73-68-71;—;281
Lucas Herbert;72-75-67-69;—;283
Jordan Smith;71-69-70-73;—;283
Sam Horsfield;71-70-74-69;—;284
Tom Lewis;70-73-71-70;—;284
Julian Suri;70-71-69-74;—;284
Justin Rose;74-72-69-70;—;285
Tommy Fleetwood;67-77-70-72;—;286
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.