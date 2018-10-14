Try 1 month for 99¢
Champions Tour

SAS Championship

At Prestonwood CC

Cary, N.C.

Purse: $2.1 million (winner earned $315,000)

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72

Bernhard Langer;62-67-65;—;194

Scott Parel;68-67-65;—;200

Jerry Kelly;66-67-68;—;201

Tom Lehman;62-70-71;—;203

M. Angel Jimenez;69-67-68;—;204

Gene Sauers;62-67-75;—;204

Scott Dunlap;67-70-69;—;206

Kirk Triplett;71-66-69;—;206

Doug Garwood;68-68-71;—;207

David Toms;70-68-69;—;207

Billy Andrade;71-65-72;—;208

Tom Gillis;69-70-69;—;208

Kent Jones;68-70-70;—;208

Kenny Perry;67-69-72;—;208

Tommy Tolles;69-69-70;—;208

Bob Estes;71-72-66;—;209

Vijay Singh;69-71-69;—;209

LPGA

KEB Hana Bank

At Sky72 (Ocean Course)

Incheon, South Korea

Purse:, $2 million (winner earned $300,000)

Yardage: 6,316; Par: 72

In Gee Chun;70-70-66-66;—;272

Charley Hull;67-69-68-71;—;275

Sung Hyun Park;68-68-71-69;—;276

Minjee Lee;68-71-67-70;—;276

Ariya Jutanugarn;69-67-69-71;—;276

Danielle Kang;67-69-68-72;—;276

Jin Young Ko;71-72-70-64;—;277

Nasa Hataoka;65-73-73-67;—;278

Seon Woo Bae;71-69-67-71;—;278

Nelly Korda;75-70-69-65;—;279

Carlota Ciganda;73-71-69-67;—;280

Lydia Ko;70-68-68-74;—;280

Lexi Thompson;72-71-68-70;—;281

Jeongeun Lee6;77-70-67-68;—;282

Ji Yeong2 Kim;73-70-71-68;—;282

Mi Hyang Lee;74-69-70-69;—;282

Ji Hyun Kim;69-73-70-70;—;282

Brooke M. Henderson;73-73-65-71;—;282

CIMB Classic

At TPC Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Purse: $7 million (winner earned $1,260,000)

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

Marc Leishman;68-62-67-65;—;262

Emiliano Grillo;66-68-67-66;—;267

Chesson Hadley;67-68-66-66;—;267

Bronson Burgoon;63-69-67-68;—;267

Abraham Ancer;67-68-68-65;—;268

Charles Howell III;69-67-65-67;—;268

Louis Oosthuizen;66-68-65-69;—;268

Justin Thomas;66-69-69-64;—;268

Gary Woodland;69-61-67-71;—;268

Kevin Chappell;66-67-71-65;—;269

Si Woo Kim;67-71-66-65;—;269

Shubhankar Sharma;67-64-66-72;—;269

Byeong Hun An;66-70-68-66;—;270

Paul Casey;66-65-71-68;—;270

Stewart Cink;68-70-63-69;—;270

Austin Cook;64-68-68-70;—;270

J.B. Holmes;67-67-67-69;—;270

Kyle Stanley;72-68-66-64;—;270

Keegan Bradley;70-67-68-66;—;271

Kevin Na;68-67-67-69;—;271

Nick Watney;66-67-68-70;—;271

John Catlin;73-65-67-67;—;272

Keith Mitchell;70-65-71-66;—;272

Cameron Smith;69-69-66-68;—;272

British Masters

At Walton Heath (Old Course)

Surrey, England

Purse: $3.48 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 72

Eddie Pepperell;67-69-71-72;—;279

Alexander Bjork;69-73-68-71;—;281

Lucas Herbert;72-75-67-69;—;283

Jordan Smith;71-69-70-73;—;283

Sam Horsfield;71-70-74-69;—;284

Tom Lewis;70-73-71-70;—;284

Julian Suri;70-71-69-74;—;284

Justin Rose;74-72-69-70;—;285

Tommy Fleetwood;67-77-70-72;—;286

