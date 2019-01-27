PGA
Farmers Insurance Open
At Torrey Pines GC
San Diego
Purse: $7.1 million (winner earned $1,278,000)
s-South Course: Yardage: 7,698 Par: 72
n-North Course: Yardage: 7,258 Par: 72
Final two rounds played on the South Course.
Justin Rose;63n-66s-69-69;—;267
Adam Scott;70s-66n-65-68;—;269
Talor Gooch;69s-68n-67-68;—;272
Hideki Matsuyama;66n-66s-73-67;—;272
Jason Day;67n-71s-69-67;—;274
Rory McIlroy;71s-65n-69-69;—;274
Jon Rahm;62n-72s-68-72;—;274
Billy Horschel;66n-68s-71-70;—;275
Scott Brown;70s-68n-68-70;—;276
Joel Dahmen;68s-67n-70-71;—;276
Cameron Smith;71n-69s-71-65;—;276
Gary Woodland;71s-70n-69-66;—;276
Also
Tiger Woods;70s-70n-71-67;—;278
Jordan Spieth;65n-72s-72-72;—;281
European PGA
Dubai Desert Classic
At Emirates GC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $3.25 million
Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72
B. DeChambeau;66-66-68-64;—;264
Matt Wallace;70-64-69-68;—;271
Sergio Garcia;66-70-70-66;—;272
Ian Poulter;67-71-70-64;—;272
Alvaro Quiros;69-64-71-68;—;272
Paul Waring;67-70-71-64;—;272
Justin Harding;70-68-72-63;—;273
Lucas Herbert;69-63-72-69;—;273
Thorbjorn Olesen;69-67-68-69;—;273
Jason Scrivener;67-67-71-68;—;273
Lee Westwood;67-70-69-67;—;273
