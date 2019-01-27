Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA

Farmers Insurance Open

At Torrey Pines GC

San Diego

Purse: $7.1 million (winner earned $1,278,000)

s-South Course: Yardage: 7,698 Par: 72

n-North Course: Yardage: 7,258 Par: 72

Final two rounds played on the South Course.

Justin Rose;63n-66s-69-69;—;267

Adam Scott;70s-66n-65-68;—;269

Talor Gooch;69s-68n-67-68;—;272

Hideki Matsuyama;66n-66s-73-67;—;272

Jason Day;67n-71s-69-67;—;274

Rory McIlroy;71s-65n-69-69;—;274

Jon Rahm;62n-72s-68-72;—;274

Billy Horschel;66n-68s-71-70;—;275

Scott Brown;70s-68n-68-70;—;276

Joel Dahmen;68s-67n-70-71;—;276

Cameron Smith;71n-69s-71-65;—;276

Gary Woodland;71s-70n-69-66;—;276

Also

Tiger Woods;70s-70n-71-67;—;278

Jordan Spieth;65n-72s-72-72;—;281

European PGA

Dubai Desert Classic

At Emirates GC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $3.25 million

Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72

B. DeChambeau;66-66-68-64;—;264

Matt Wallace;70-64-69-68;—;271

Sergio Garcia;66-70-70-66;—;272

Ian Poulter;67-71-70-64;—;272

Alvaro Quiros;69-64-71-68;—;272

Paul Waring;67-70-71-64;—;272

Justin Harding;70-68-72-63;—;273

Lucas Herbert;69-63-72-69;—;273

Thorbjorn Olesen;69-67-68-69;—;273

Jason Scrivener;67-67-71-68;—;273

Lee Westwood;67-70-69-67;—;273

