PGA
Arnold Palmer Inv.
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.1 million (winner earned $1,638,000)
Yardage: 7,454; Par 72
Francesco Molinari;69-70-73-64;—;276
Matthew Fitzpatrick;70-70-67-71;—;278
Rafa Cabrera Bello;65-75-70-69;—;279
Tommy Fleetwood;69-66-76-68;—;279
Sungjae Im;71-69-71-68;—;279
Sung Kang;69-72-71-68;—;280
Rory McIlroy;72-70-66-72;—;280
Keith Mitchell;71-68-75-66;—;280
Matt Wallace;71-69-69-71;—;280
Byeong Hun An;72-72-69-68;—;281
Lucas Glover;70-71-71-69;—;281
Jason Kokrak;70-73-68-70;—;281
Luke List;70-72-68-71;—;281
Adam Long;74-71-69-67;—;281
Charles Howell III;74-67-69-72;—;282
Chris Kirk;71-73-66-72;—;282
Ryan Blaum;73-72-70-68;—;283
Brendan Steele;70-71-72-70;—;283
Aaron Baddeley;70-70-69-74;—;283
Chesson Hadley;71-71-71-70;—;283
Henrik Stenson;77-66-69-71;—;283
Bubba Watson;68-72-71-72;—;283
Champions Tour
Hoag Classic
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million (winner earned $270,000)
Yardage: 6,584; Par 71
x-won on second playoff hole
x-Kirk Triplett;70-65-68;—;203
Woody Austin;68-67-68;—;203
Jeff Maggert;76-63-65;—;204
Scott McCarron;64-72-68;—;204
Steve Flesch;69-67-69;—;205
Paul Goydos;69-68-68;—;205
Fran Quinn;64-67-74;—;205
Doug Garwood;66-71-69;—;206
Lee Janzen;71-70-65;—;206
Paul Broadhurst;71-69-67;—;207
Fred Couples;68-70-69;—;207
David McKenzie;68-66-73;—;207
Scott Verplank;73-64-70;—;207
Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-68-71;—;208
