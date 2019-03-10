Try 3 months for $3
PGA

Arnold Palmer Inv.

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $9.1 million (winner earned $1,638,000)

Yardage: 7,454; Par 72

Francesco Molinari;69-70-73-64;—;276

Matthew Fitzpatrick;70-70-67-71;—;278

Rafa Cabrera Bello;65-75-70-69;—;279

Tommy Fleetwood;69-66-76-68;—;279

Sungjae Im;71-69-71-68;—;279

Sung Kang;69-72-71-68;—;280

Rory McIlroy;72-70-66-72;—;280

Keith Mitchell;71-68-75-66;—;280

Matt Wallace;71-69-69-71;—;280

Byeong Hun An;72-72-69-68;—;281

Lucas Glover;70-71-71-69;—;281

Jason Kokrak;70-73-68-70;—;281

Luke List;70-72-68-71;—;281

Adam Long;74-71-69-67;—;281

Charles Howell III;74-67-69-72;—;282

Chris Kirk;71-73-66-72;—;282

Ryan Blaum;73-72-70-68;—;283

Brendan Steele;70-71-72-70;—;283

Aaron Baddeley;70-70-69-74;—;283

Chesson Hadley;71-71-71-70;—;283

Henrik Stenson;77-66-69-71;—;283

Bubba Watson;68-72-71-72;—;283

Champions Tour

Hoag Classic

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $1.8 million (winner earned $270,000)

Yardage: 6,584; Par 71

x-won on second playoff hole

x-Kirk Triplett;70-65-68;—;203

Woody Austin;68-67-68;—;203

Jeff Maggert;76-63-65;—;204

Scott McCarron;64-72-68;—;204

Steve Flesch;69-67-69;—;205

Paul Goydos;69-68-68;—;205

Fran Quinn;64-67-74;—;205

Doug Garwood;66-71-69;—;206

Lee Janzen;71-70-65;—;206

Paul Broadhurst;71-69-67;—;207

Fred Couples;68-70-69;—;207

David McKenzie;68-66-73;—;207

Scott Verplank;73-64-70;—;207

Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-68-71;—;208

