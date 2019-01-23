Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

Web.com

Bahamas Great Abaco

At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay

Great Abaco, Bahamas

Purse: $600,000 (winner earned $108,000)

Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)

Rafael Campos;70-69-72-70;—;281

Vincent Whaley;73-68-69-72;—;282

Paul Imondi;69-71-73-70;—;283

Tyler McCumber;70-65-76-73;—;284

John Oda;68-70-70-76;—;284

Willy Wilcox;69-70-69-76;—;284

Scottie Scheffler;69-69-75-72;—;285

Brad Hopfinger;67-70-76-73;—;286

Wade Binfield;68-76-71-72;—;287

Brett Stegmaier;71-68-75-73;—;287

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments