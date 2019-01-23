Web.com
Bahamas Great Abaco
At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000 (winner earned $108,000)
Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)
Rafael Campos;70-69-72-70;—;281
Vincent Whaley;73-68-69-72;—;282
Paul Imondi;69-71-73-70;—;283
Tyler McCumber;70-65-76-73;—;284
John Oda;68-70-70-76;—;284
Willy Wilcox;69-70-69-76;—;284
Scottie Scheffler;69-69-75-72;—;285
Brad Hopfinger;67-70-76-73;—;286
Wade Binfield;68-76-71-72;—;287
Brett Stegmaier;71-68-75-73;—;287
