European PGA

European Open

At Green Eagle Golf Course

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,898; Par: 72 (34-38)

Paul Casey, England;33-33;—;66

Matthias Schwab, Austria;32-35;—;67

Ben Stow, England;32-36;—;68

Robert MacIntyre, Scotland;31-37;—;68

Max Rottluff, Germany;30-38;—;68

Alexander Bjork, Sweden;33-36;—;69

Lucas Herbert, Australia;33-36;—;69

Ben Evans, England;31-38;—;69

Thomas Pieters, Belgium;34-36;—;70

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain;34-36;—;70

K. K. Johannessen, Norway;34-36;—;70

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal;33-37;—;70

Also

Xander Schauffele, U.S.;37-36;—;73

Patrick Reed, U.S.;37-37;—;74

Matt Kuchar, U.S.;36-38;—;74

