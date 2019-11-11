Clip art golf

LPGA Tour

TOTO Japan Classic

At Seta Golf Course

Shiga, Japan

Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)

Yardage: 6,659; Par: 72

Ai Suzuki;67-65-67;—;199

Hyo Joo Kim;68-68-66;—;202

Minjee Lee;68-69-68;—;205

Jing Yan;69-69-68;—;206

Jennifer Kupcho;68-70-68;—;206

Sakura Koiwai;70-69-68;—;207

Erika Kikuchi;70-68-69;—;207

Shanshan Feng;70-67-70;—;207

Gaby Lopez;68-67-72;—;207

Azahara Munoz;70-71-67;—;208

Morgan Pressel;70-71-67;—;208

Hannah Green;67-69-72;—;208

Ah-Reum Hwang;72-66-71;—;209

Chella Choi;70-68-71;—;209

Hinako Shibuno;69-69-71;—;209

Champions Tour

Charles Schwab Cup

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million (winner earned $440,000)

Yardage: 6,763; Par 71

x-won on third playoff hole

x-Jeff Maggert;63-65-69-66;—;263

Retief Goosen;66-67-66-64;—;263

Woody Austin;67-70-64-64;—;265

Joe Durant;69-66-65-68;—;268

Miguel Angel Jimenez;65-70-63-70;—;268

Bernhard Langer;64-68-69-67;—;268

Colin Montgomerie;67-69-67-65;—;268

Marco Dawson;67-67-69-66;—;269

Kevin Sutherland;67-72-66-64;—;269

Paul Goydos;65-71-67-67;—;270

Jerry Kelly;66-74-64-66;—;270

Stephen Ames;69-67-66-69;—;271

Brandt Jobe;67-66-71-68;—;272

Billy Andrade;67-70-69-67;—;273

Steve Flesch;65-70-69-69;—;273

Wes Short, Jr.;68-67-68-70;—;273

