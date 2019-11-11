LPGA Tour
TOTO Japan Classic
At Seta Golf Course
Shiga, Japan
Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)
Yardage: 6,659; Par: 72
Ai Suzuki;67-65-67;—;199
Hyo Joo Kim;68-68-66;—;202
Minjee Lee;68-69-68;—;205
Jing Yan;69-69-68;—;206
Jennifer Kupcho;68-70-68;—;206
Sakura Koiwai;70-69-68;—;207
Erika Kikuchi;70-68-69;—;207
Shanshan Feng;70-67-70;—;207
Gaby Lopez;68-67-72;—;207
Azahara Munoz;70-71-67;—;208
Morgan Pressel;70-71-67;—;208
Hannah Green;67-69-72;—;208
Ah-Reum Hwang;72-66-71;—;209
Chella Choi;70-68-71;—;209
Hinako Shibuno;69-69-71;—;209
Champions Tour
Charles Schwab Cup
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million (winner earned $440,000)
Yardage: 6,763; Par 71
x-won on third playoff hole
x-Jeff Maggert;63-65-69-66;—;263
Retief Goosen;66-67-66-64;—;263
Woody Austin;67-70-64-64;—;265
Joe Durant;69-66-65-68;—;268
Miguel Angel Jimenez;65-70-63-70;—;268
Bernhard Langer;64-68-69-67;—;268
Colin Montgomerie;67-69-67-65;—;268
Marco Dawson;67-67-69-66;—;269
Kevin Sutherland;67-72-66-64;—;269
Paul Goydos;65-71-67-67;—;270
Jerry Kelly;66-74-64-66;—;270
Stephen Ames;69-67-66-69;—;271
Brandt Jobe;67-66-71-68;—;272
Billy Andrade;67-70-69-67;—;273
Steve Flesch;65-70-69-69;—;273
Wes Short, Jr.;68-67-68-70;—;273
