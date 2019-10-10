PGA
Houston Open
At Golf Club of Houston
Humble, Texas
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,441; Par 72
Austin Cook;29-35;—;64
Talor Gooch;33-31;—;64
Sepp Straka;33-32;—;65
Russell Henley;34-32;—;66
Lanto Griffin;33-33;—;66
Tyler McCumber;32-34;—;66
Nick Watney;34-33;—;67
John Huh;33-34;—;67
Michael Gligic;32-35;—;67
a-Cole Hammer;33-34;—;67
Braden Bailey;34-33;—;67
Xinjun Zhang;33-34;—;67
Seamus Power;34-33;—;67
Mackenzie Hughes;33-35;—;68
Zac Blair;34-34;—;68
Andy Zhang;32-36;—;68
Jeremy Gandon;35-33;—;68
Cameron Tringale;36-32;—;68
Mark Hubbard;35-33;—;68
Maverick McNealy;36-32;—;68
Henrik Norlander;32-36;—;68
Kramer Hickok;33-35;—;68
Bronson Burgoon;35-34;—;69
James Hahn;34-35;—;69
Rich Beem;35-34;—;69
Brian Gay;34-35;—;69
Cameron Champ;33-36;—;69
Patrick Rodgers;34-35;—;69
Wes Roach;35-34;—;69
Rafael Campos;35-34;—;69
Scott Harrington;36-33;—;69
Joseph Bramlett;34-35;—;69
Brandon Wu;35-34;—;69
Peter Malnati;34-35;—;69
Scottie Scheffler;36-33;—;69
European PGA
Italian Open
At Olgiata Golf Club
Rome
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,523; Par: 71
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland;64
Rory Sabatini, Slovakia;65
Kurt Kitayama, United States;66
Joost Luiten, Netherlands;66
Shubhankar Sharma, India;66
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria;66
Justin Rose, England;66
Andrew Johnston, England;67
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England;67
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark;67
