Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA

Phoenix Open

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.1 million (winner earned $1,278,000)

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Rickie Fowler;64-65-64-74;—;267

Branden Grace;67-64-69-69;—;269

Justin Thomas;64-66-68-72;—;270

Chez Reavie;71-69-64-68;—;272

Bubba Watson;66-67-68-71;—;272

Matt Kuchar;67-65-65-75;—;272

Chris Stroud;71-66-67-69;—;273

Sungjae Im;69-68-67-69;—;273

Gary Woodland;68-67-66-72;—;273

Russell Knox;71-66-69-68;—;274

Jon Rahm;67-68-70-69;—;274

Xander Schauffele;67-72-67-68;—;274

Harold Varner III;64-71-68-71;—;274

Jhonattan Vegas;70-69-66-69;—;274

Tyrrell Hatton;66-71-70-68;—;275

Russell Henley;68-68-69-70;—;275

Hideki Matsuyama;68-69-69-69;—;275

Trey Mullinax;67-64-72-72;—;275

Cameron Smith;67-65-71-72;—;275

Web.com Tour

Country Club de Bogota

At f-Country Club de Bogota-Lagos

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71

At p-Country Club de Bogota-Pacos

Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70

Bogota, Colombia

Purse: $700,000 (winner earned $126,000)

Mark Anderson;62PC-71FC-66-67;—;266

Drew Weaver;69FC-69PC-65-67;—;270

Doug Ghim;74FC-61PC-68-68;—;271

Tyler McCumber;72FC-63PC-66-70;—;271

Derek Fathauer;72FC-66PC-70-64;—;272

Andrew Novak;71FC-62PC-71-68;—;272

Scottie Scheffler;63PC-69FC-73-67;—;272

Rhein Gibson;70FC-64PC-69-70;—;273

Tim Wilkinson;69FC-66PC-70-68;—;273

Ryan Yip;70FC-65PC-70-68;—;273

Saudi International

At Royal Greens Golf & CC

King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70

Dustin Johnson;68-61-65-67;—;261

Li Haotong;67-65-62-69;—;263

Tom Lewis;71-66-62-65;—;264

Lee Min Woo;69-70-63-63;—;265

Alexander Levy;69-65-67-65;—;266

Joost Luiten;66-71-69-63;—;269

Bryson Dechambeau;68-68-68-65;—;269

Ian Poulter;68-67-68-66;—;269

Scott Hend;70-63-69-67;—;269

Ryan Fox;67-67-67-68;—;269

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments