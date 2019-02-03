PGA
Phoenix Open
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.1 million (winner earned $1,278,000)
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Rickie Fowler;64-65-64-74;—;267
Branden Grace;67-64-69-69;—;269
Justin Thomas;64-66-68-72;—;270
Chez Reavie;71-69-64-68;—;272
Bubba Watson;66-67-68-71;—;272
Matt Kuchar;67-65-65-75;—;272
Chris Stroud;71-66-67-69;—;273
Sungjae Im;69-68-67-69;—;273
Gary Woodland;68-67-66-72;—;273
Russell Knox;71-66-69-68;—;274
Jon Rahm;67-68-70-69;—;274
Xander Schauffele;67-72-67-68;—;274
Harold Varner III;64-71-68-71;—;274
Jhonattan Vegas;70-69-66-69;—;274
Tyrrell Hatton;66-71-70-68;—;275
Russell Henley;68-68-69-70;—;275
Hideki Matsuyama;68-69-69-69;—;275
Trey Mullinax;67-64-72-72;—;275
Cameron Smith;67-65-71-72;—;275
Web.com Tour
Country Club de Bogota
At f-Country Club de Bogota-Lagos
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71
At p-Country Club de Bogota-Pacos
Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70
Bogota, Colombia
Purse: $700,000 (winner earned $126,000)
Mark Anderson;62PC-71FC-66-67;—;266
Drew Weaver;69FC-69PC-65-67;—;270
Doug Ghim;74FC-61PC-68-68;—;271
Tyler McCumber;72FC-63PC-66-70;—;271
Derek Fathauer;72FC-66PC-70-64;—;272
Andrew Novak;71FC-62PC-71-68;—;272
Scottie Scheffler;63PC-69FC-73-67;—;272
Rhein Gibson;70FC-64PC-69-70;—;273
Tim Wilkinson;69FC-66PC-70-68;—;273
Ryan Yip;70FC-65PC-70-68;—;273
Saudi International
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Dustin Johnson;68-61-65-67;—;261
Li Haotong;67-65-62-69;—;263
Tom Lewis;71-66-62-65;—;264
Lee Min Woo;69-70-63-63;—;265
Alexander Levy;69-65-67-65;—;266
Joost Luiten;66-71-69-63;—;269
Bryson Dechambeau;68-68-68-65;—;269
Ian Poulter;68-67-68-66;—;269
Scott Hend;70-63-69-67;—;269
Ryan Fox;67-67-67-68;—;269
