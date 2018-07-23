Subscribe for 33¢ / day
PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship

At Keene Trace GC

Nicholasville, Ky.

Purse: $3.5 million (winner earned $630,000)

Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72

Troy Merritt;62-67-69-67;—;265

Billy Horschel;65-66-68-67;—;266

Tom Lovelady;66-67-65-68;—;266

Richy Werenski;66-66-68-66;—;266

J.T. Poston;69-66-66-66;—;267

Brian Gay;67-68-68-65;—;268

Cameron Percy;67-64-69-69;—;269

Hunter Mahan;66-68-64-71;—;269

Sam Ryder;68-68-63-70;—;269

Robert Streb;67-68-63-72;—;270

Steve Wheatcroft;68-67-68-67;—;270

Blayne Barber;71-65-63-72;—;271

William McGirt;68-72-65-66;—;271

Ben Silverman;67-70-69-65;—;271

Zac Blair;69-67-66-70;—;272

Joel Dahmen;65-72-68-67;—;272

Fabian Gomez;70-69-67-66;—;272

J.J. Henry;69-67-69-67;—;272

David Lingmerth;67-69-67-69;—;272

Conrad Shindler;72-64-69-67;—;272

Scott Brown;68-70-68-67;—;273

Jonathan Byrd;66-72-66-69;—;273

Stephan Jaeger;70-67-70-66;—;273

Danny Lee;69-68-67-69;—;273

Peter Malnati;69-68-71-65;—;273

John Peterson;67-71-68-67;—;273

Andres Romero;65-67-70-71;—;273

Heath Slocum;71-67-68-67;—;273

Brian Stuard;68-70-65-70;—;273

Nick Taylor;67-71-66-69;—;273

Iowa PGA

Professional Championship

At Glen Oaks C.C.

(Tournament concludes Tuesday. Top five finishers advance to PGA Professional National Championship April 28-May 1 2019 in South Carolina. Winner earns an exemption into the 2019 John Deere Classic.)

Open Division -- 1. D. Fisher (Preserve on Lake Rathbun) 66-70 - 136, 2. (tie) S. McCarty (Brown Deer) 69-70 - 139, C. Proehl (Sugar Creek) 69-70 - 139, 4. J. Gibb (Lakeside) 71-70 - 141, 5. J. Bermel (Pheasant Ridge) 69-73 - 142, 6. J. Schmid (Brown Deer) 69-74 - 143, 7. M. Atchison (Jester Park) 73-71 - 144, 8. (tie) BZ. Montgomery (Twin Pines) 72-73 - 145, R. Specht (Timberline) 74-71 - 145, J. Butler (Burlington) 75-70 - 145.

Also -- T11. Monte Meyer (South Hills) 75-71 - 146. T30. A. Squires (Sunnyside) 78-74 - 152. T35. M. Destival (Hawkeye CC) 79-75 - 154.

