PGA Tour
Barbasol Championship
At Keene Trace GC
Nicholasville, Ky.
Purse: $3.5 million (winner earned $630,000)
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
Troy Merritt;62-67-69-67;—;265
Billy Horschel;65-66-68-67;—;266
Tom Lovelady;66-67-65-68;—;266
Richy Werenski;66-66-68-66;—;266
J.T. Poston;69-66-66-66;—;267
Brian Gay;67-68-68-65;—;268
Cameron Percy;67-64-69-69;—;269
Hunter Mahan;66-68-64-71;—;269
Sam Ryder;68-68-63-70;—;269
Robert Streb;67-68-63-72;—;270
Steve Wheatcroft;68-67-68-67;—;270
Blayne Barber;71-65-63-72;—;271
William McGirt;68-72-65-66;—;271
Ben Silverman;67-70-69-65;—;271
Zac Blair;69-67-66-70;—;272
Joel Dahmen;65-72-68-67;—;272
Fabian Gomez;70-69-67-66;—;272
J.J. Henry;69-67-69-67;—;272
David Lingmerth;67-69-67-69;—;272
Conrad Shindler;72-64-69-67;—;272
Scott Brown;68-70-68-67;—;273
Jonathan Byrd;66-72-66-69;—;273
Stephan Jaeger;70-67-70-66;—;273
Danny Lee;69-68-67-69;—;273
Peter Malnati;69-68-71-65;—;273
John Peterson;67-71-68-67;—;273
Andres Romero;65-67-70-71;—;273
Heath Slocum;71-67-68-67;—;273
Brian Stuard;68-70-65-70;—;273
Nick Taylor;67-71-66-69;—;273
Iowa PGA
Professional Championship
At Glen Oaks C.C.
(Tournament concludes Tuesday. Top five finishers advance to PGA Professional National Championship April 28-May 1 2019 in South Carolina. Winner earns an exemption into the 2019 John Deere Classic.)
Open Division -- 1. D. Fisher (Preserve on Lake Rathbun) 66-70 - 136, 2. (tie) S. McCarty (Brown Deer) 69-70 - 139, C. Proehl (Sugar Creek) 69-70 - 139, 4. J. Gibb (Lakeside) 71-70 - 141, 5. J. Bermel (Pheasant Ridge) 69-73 - 142, 6. J. Schmid (Brown Deer) 69-74 - 143, 7. M. Atchison (Jester Park) 73-71 - 144, 8. (tie) BZ. Montgomery (Twin Pines) 72-73 - 145, R. Specht (Timberline) 74-71 - 145, J. Butler (Burlington) 75-70 - 145.
Also -- T11. Monte Meyer (South Hills) 75-71 - 146. T30. A. Squires (Sunnyside) 78-74 - 152. T35. M. Destival (Hawkeye CC) 79-75 - 154.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.