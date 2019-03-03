PGA
Honda Classic
At PGA National (Champions)
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $6.8 million (winner earned $1,224,000)
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Keith Mitchell;68-66-70-67;—;271
Rickie Fowler;67-72-66-67;—;272
Brooks Koepka;67-69-70-66;—;272
Lucas Glover;66-69-72-66;—;273
Ryan Palmer;70-71-69-63;—;273
Vijay Singh;70-69-65-70;—;274
Wyndham Clark;69-67-67-72;—;275
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;67-69-68-71;—;275
Jim Furyk;69-72-68-67;—;276
Sergio Garcia;67-70-70-69;—;276
Jason Kokrak;69-71-68-68;—;276
Ryan Armour;68-68-70-71;—;277
Lucas Bjerregaard;70-68-72-67;—;277
Bud Cauley;67-71-71-68;—;277
Harris English;70-71-68-68;—;277
Billy Horschel;67-71-73-67;—;278
Charl Schwartzel ;67-70-72-69;—;278
Michael Thompson;71-69-66-72;—;278
Jhonattan Vegas;64-73-69-72;—;278
Scott Brown;70-70-70-69;—;279
Roberto Castro;67-70-69-73;—;279
Ernie Els;66-73-71-69;—;279
Brian Gay;71-70-70-68;—;279
Talor Gooch;71-68-72-68;—;279
Chesson Hadley;68-70-73-68;—;279
Russell Henley;69-72-70-68;—;279
Max Homa;69-71-70-69;—;279
Brian Stuard;69-70-72-68;—;279
Matt Wallace;71-68-72-68;—;279
Champions Tour
Cologuard Classic
At Omni Tucson National (Cataline)
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $1.7 million (winner earned $255,000)
Yardage: 7,207; Par 73 (36-37)
Mark O'Meara;66-70-66;—;202
Darren Clarke;70-68-68;—;206
Scott McCarron;67-70-69;—;206
Kirk Triplett;68-69-69;—;206
Willie Wood;66-71-69;—;206
Brandt Jobe;68-71-69;—;208
Steve Stricker;66-72-70;—;208
Kevin Sutherland;73-67-68;—;208
David Toms;71-70-67;—;208
Lee Janzen;73-66-70;—;209
Scott Parel;73-69-68;—;210
Kenny Perry;65-73-72;—;210
Stephen Ames;71-72-68;—;211
Colin Montgomerie;70-72-69;—;211
Mark Calcavecchia;72-72-68;—;212
Tom Lehman;70-70-72;—;212
Billy Mayfair;68-74-70;—;212
Tim Petrovic;72-71-69;—;212
Duffy Waldorf;71-73-68;—;212
LPGA
HSBC World Championship
At Sentosa GC (Tanjong Course)
Singapore
Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $255,000)
Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72
Sung Hyun Park;69-71-69-64;—;273
Minjee Lee;68-71-67-69;—;275
Jin Young Ko,;69-73-66-69;—;277
Azahara Munoz;71-68-69-69;—;277
Hyo Joo Kim;70-71-67-70;—;278
Amy Olson;68-69-71-70;—;278
Eun-Hee Ji;71-71-67-70;—;279
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;69-70-68-73;—;280
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-71-66-75;—;280
Nelly Korda;74-70-69-69;—;282
Jeongeun Lee6;70-74-73-66;—;283
Brittany Altomare;74-71-68-70;—;283
Lydia Ko;72-70-69-72;—;283
Inbee Park;70-69-72-73;—;284
In Gee Chun;70-71-75-69;—;285
Mi Hyang Lee;74-73-67-71;—;285
Brooke M. Henderson;75-71-67-72;—;285
Carlota Ciganda;69-71-72-73;—;285
