PGA

Honda Classic

At PGA National (Champions)

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $6.8 million (winner earned $1,224,000)

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Keith Mitchell;68-66-70-67;—;271

Rickie Fowler;67-72-66-67;—;272

Brooks Koepka;67-69-70-66;—;272

Lucas Glover;66-69-72-66;—;273

Ryan Palmer;70-71-69-63;—;273

Vijay Singh;70-69-65-70;—;274

Wyndham Clark;69-67-67-72;—;275

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;67-69-68-71;—;275

Jim Furyk;69-72-68-67;—;276

Sergio Garcia;67-70-70-69;—;276

Jason Kokrak;69-71-68-68;—;276

Ryan Armour;68-68-70-71;—;277

Lucas Bjerregaard;70-68-72-67;—;277

Bud Cauley;67-71-71-68;—;277

Harris English;70-71-68-68;—;277

Billy Horschel;67-71-73-67;—;278

Charl Schwartzel ;67-70-72-69;—;278

Michael Thompson;71-69-66-72;—;278

Jhonattan Vegas;64-73-69-72;—;278

Scott Brown;70-70-70-69;—;279

Roberto Castro;67-70-69-73;—;279

Ernie Els;66-73-71-69;—;279

Brian Gay;71-70-70-68;—;279

Talor Gooch;71-68-72-68;—;279

Chesson Hadley;68-70-73-68;—;279

Russell Henley;69-72-70-68;—;279

Max Homa;69-71-70-69;—;279

Brian Stuard;69-70-72-68;—;279

Matt Wallace;71-68-72-68;—;279

Champions Tour

Cologuard Classic

At Omni Tucson National (Cataline)

Tucson, Ariz.

Purse: $1.7 million (winner earned $255,000)

Yardage: 7,207; Par 73 (36-37)

Mark O'Meara;66-70-66;—;202

Darren Clarke;70-68-68;—;206

Scott McCarron;67-70-69;—;206

Kirk Triplett;68-69-69;—;206

Willie Wood;66-71-69;—;206

Brandt Jobe;68-71-69;—;208

Steve Stricker;66-72-70;—;208

Kevin Sutherland;73-67-68;—;208

David Toms;71-70-67;—;208

Lee Janzen;73-66-70;—;209

Scott Parel;73-69-68;—;210

Kenny Perry;65-73-72;—;210

Stephen Ames;71-72-68;—;211

Colin Montgomerie;70-72-69;—;211

Mark Calcavecchia;72-72-68;—;212

Tom Lehman;70-70-72;—;212

Billy Mayfair;68-74-70;—;212

Tim Petrovic;72-71-69;—;212

Duffy Waldorf;71-73-68;—;212

LPGA

HSBC World Championship

At Sentosa GC (Tanjong Course)

Singapore

Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $255,000)

Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72

Sung Hyun Park;69-71-69-64;—;273

Minjee Lee;68-71-67-69;—;275

Jin Young Ko,;69-73-66-69;—;277

Azahara Munoz;71-68-69-69;—;277

Hyo Joo Kim;70-71-67-70;—;278

Amy Olson;68-69-71-70;—;278

Eun-Hee Ji;71-71-67-70;—;279

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;69-70-68-73;—;280

Ariya Jutanugarn;68-71-66-75;—;280

Nelly Korda;74-70-69-69;—;282

Jeongeun Lee6;70-74-73-66;—;283

Brittany Altomare;74-71-68-70;—;283

Lydia Ko;72-70-69-72;—;283

Inbee Park;70-69-72-73;—;284

In Gee Chun;70-71-75-69;—;285

Mi Hyang Lee;74-73-67-71;—;285

Brooke M. Henderson;75-71-67-72;—;285

Carlota Ciganda;69-71-72-73;—;285

