European PGA
Australian Championship
At RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Purse: $1.03 million
Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
Lucas Herbert, Australia;67
Brett Rankin, Australia;67
Min Woo Lee, Australia;68
Wade Ormsby, Australia;68
Nick Cullen, Australia;68
Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand;68
Travis Smyth, Australia;68
Jason Norris, Australia;69
Ryan Fox, New Zealand;69
Nick Voke, Australia;69
David Smail, New Zealand;69
Andrew Dodt, Australia;69
Michael Wright, Australia;69
Harry Bateman, New Zealand;69
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.