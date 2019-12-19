Clip art golf

European PGA

Australian Championship

At RACV Royal Pines Resort

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Purse: $1.03 million

Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72

Lucas Herbert, Australia;67

Brett Rankin, Australia;67

Min Woo Lee, Australia;68

Wade Ormsby, Australia;68

Nick Cullen, Australia;68

Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand;68

Travis Smyth, Australia;68

Jason Norris, Australia;69

Ryan Fox, New Zealand;69

Nick Voke, Australia;69

David Smail, New Zealand;69

Andrew Dodt, Australia;69

Michael Wright, Australia;69

Harry Bateman, New Zealand;69

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments