PGA

Pebble Beach Pro-Am

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $7.6 million

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72

s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71

Note: Fourth round played on Pebble Beach. Due to weather, round will be finished Monday.

Leaderboard

Name;Par;Thru

1. Phil Mickelson;-18;16

2. Scott Stallings;-15;F

2. Paul Casey;-15;15

4. Jason Day;-13;F

4. Si Woo Kim;-13;F

6. Scott Langley;-12;F

7. Kevin Streelman;-11;F

7. Brian Gay;-11;F

7. Lucas Glover;-11;F

10. Max Homa;-10;F

10. Michael Thompson;-10;F

10. Chris Stroud;-10;F

10. Scott Piercy;-10;F

Champions Tour

Oasis Championship

At The Old Course at Broken Sound

Boca Raton, Fla.

Purse: $1.7 million (winner earned $255,000)

Yardage: 6,807; Par 72

Bernhard Langer;64-68-65;—;197

Marco Dawson;66-67-69;—;202

Bob Estes;67-68-68;—;203

David Toms;67-67-70;—;204

Scott McCarron;68-70-67;—;205

Gene Sauers;65-71-69;—;205

Woody Austin;65-70-70;—;205

Fred Couples;67-69-70;—;206

Ken Tanigawa;65-71-70;—;206

Darren Clarke;67-75-65;—;207

Jeff Maggert;68-69-70;—;207

Corey Pavin;73-68-66;—;207

Tim Petrovic;65-74-68;—;207

Webcom Tour

Panama Championship

At Panama GC

Panama City

Purse: $625,000 (winner earned $112,500)

Yardage: 7,154; Par: 70

Michael Gligic;70-70-67-65;—;272

Xinjun Zhang;66-70-71-66;—;273

Carl Yuan;69-68-68-69;—;274

Ben Taylor;70-65-69-71;—;275

Rhein Gibson;68-70-71-68;—;277

Cameron Percy;68-73-65-71;—;277

Chris Baker;67-69-73-69;—;278

Mickey DeMorat;69-68-69-72;—;278

Nicolas Echavarria;68-68-71-71;—;278

Derek Ernst;69-69-68-72;—;278

Tyler McCumber;72-67-67-72;—;278

LPGA

ISPS Handa Vic Open

At 13th Beach Golf Links

Barwon Heads, Australia

Purse: $1.1 million (winner earned $165,000)

b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72

c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73

Celine Boutier;69c-71b-69-72;—;281

Sarah Kemp;70b-71c-77-65;—;283

Charlotte Thomas;68b-68c-78-69;—;283

Su Oh;67c-68b-74-74;—;283

Azahara Munoz;72b-72c-74-66;—;284

Katherine Kirk;72c-68b-73-71;—;284

Haru Nomura;67b-67c-76-74;—;284

Lauren Stephenson;69c-72b-76-68;—;285

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;71c-70b-72-72;—;285

Kim Kaufman;66b-66c-75-78;—;285

Ashleigh Buhai;72c-69b-76-69;—;286

Alison Lee;68c-71b-78-69;—;286

Peiyun Chien;69c-74b-73-70;—;286

Ayako Uehara;71b-72c-72-71;—;286

Marianne Skarpnord;71c-69b-75-71;—;286

Olivia Cowan;68c-70b-76-72;—;286

