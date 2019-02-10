PGA
Pebble Beach Pro-Am
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 million
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72
s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71
Note: Fourth round played on Pebble Beach. Due to weather, round will be finished Monday.
Leaderboard
Name;Par;Thru
1. Phil Mickelson;-18;16
2. Scott Stallings;-15;F
2. Paul Casey;-15;15
4. Jason Day;-13;F
4. Si Woo Kim;-13;F
6. Scott Langley;-12;F
7. Kevin Streelman;-11;F
7. Brian Gay;-11;F
7. Lucas Glover;-11;F
10. Max Homa;-10;F
10. Michael Thompson;-10;F
10. Chris Stroud;-10;F
10. Scott Piercy;-10;F
Champions Tour
Oasis Championship
At The Old Course at Broken Sound
Boca Raton, Fla.
Purse: $1.7 million (winner earned $255,000)
Yardage: 6,807; Par 72
Bernhard Langer;64-68-65;—;197
Marco Dawson;66-67-69;—;202
Bob Estes;67-68-68;—;203
David Toms;67-67-70;—;204
Scott McCarron;68-70-67;—;205
Gene Sauers;65-71-69;—;205
Woody Austin;65-70-70;—;205
Fred Couples;67-69-70;—;206
Ken Tanigawa;65-71-70;—;206
Darren Clarke;67-75-65;—;207
Jeff Maggert;68-69-70;—;207
Corey Pavin;73-68-66;—;207
Tim Petrovic;65-74-68;—;207
Webcom Tour
Panama Championship
At Panama GC
Panama City
Purse: $625,000 (winner earned $112,500)
Yardage: 7,154; Par: 70
Michael Gligic;70-70-67-65;—;272
Xinjun Zhang;66-70-71-66;—;273
Carl Yuan;69-68-68-69;—;274
Ben Taylor;70-65-69-71;—;275
Rhein Gibson;68-70-71-68;—;277
Cameron Percy;68-73-65-71;—;277
Chris Baker;67-69-73-69;—;278
Mickey DeMorat;69-68-69-72;—;278
Nicolas Echavarria;68-68-71-71;—;278
Derek Ernst;69-69-68-72;—;278
Tyler McCumber;72-67-67-72;—;278
LPGA
ISPS Handa Vic Open
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Barwon Heads, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million (winner earned $165,000)
b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72
c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73
Celine Boutier;69c-71b-69-72;—;281
Sarah Kemp;70b-71c-77-65;—;283
Charlotte Thomas;68b-68c-78-69;—;283
Su Oh;67c-68b-74-74;—;283
Azahara Munoz;72b-72c-74-66;—;284
Katherine Kirk;72c-68b-73-71;—;284
Haru Nomura;67b-67c-76-74;—;284
Lauren Stephenson;69c-72b-76-68;—;285
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;71c-70b-72-72;—;285
Kim Kaufman;66b-66c-75-78;—;285
Ashleigh Buhai;72c-69b-76-69;—;286
Alison Lee;68c-71b-78-69;—;286
Peiyun Chien;69c-74b-73-70;—;286
Ayako Uehara;71b-72c-72-71;—;286
Marianne Skarpnord;71c-69b-75-71;—;286
Olivia Cowan;68c-70b-76-72;—;286
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.