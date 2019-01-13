Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA

Sony Open

At Waialae CC

Honolulu

Purse: $6.4 million (winner earned $1,152,000)

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Matt Kuchar;63-63-66-66;—;258

Andrew Putnam;62-65-67-68;—;262

Corey Conners;68-67-64-64;—;263

Marc Leishman;67-64-68-64;—;263

Chez Reavie;65-65-66-67;—;263

Hudson Swafford;65-67-67-64;—;263

Davis Love III;67-68-64-65;—;264

Charles Howell III;69-66-64-66;—;265

Brian Stuard;66-69-64-66;—;265

Bryson DeChambeau;69-67-63-67;—;266

Sung Kang;70-67-65-64;—;266

Sebastian Munoz;68-65-68-65;—;266

Patrick Reed;68-66-68-65;—;267

Patton Kizzire;67-68-67-65;—;267

Ted Potter, Jr.;66-65-68-68;—;267

Sungjae Im;71-64-65-68;—;268

Keith Mitchell;68-65-63-72;—;268

Brandt Snedeker;66-69-65-68;—;268

Justin Thomas;67-68-67-66;—;268

Stewart Cink;68-62-70-69;—;269

J.T. Poston;68-66-69-66;—;269

Ryan Armour;72-64-68-66;—;270

Joel Dahmen;67-70-66-67;—;270

Harris English;68-68-67-67;—;270

Brian Gay;67-69-68-66;—;270

Cameron Smith;66-68-69-67;—;270

Kyle Stanley;73-64-68-65;—;270

Emiliano Grillo;70-68-63-69;—;270

Web.com

Bahamas Great Exuma

At Sandals Emerald Bay GC

Great Exumas, Bahamas

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72

(First round suspended due to darkness)

Lee McCoy;34-32;—;66

Willy Wilcox;31-35;—;66

Zecheng Dou;36-31;—;67

D.H. Lee;33-34;—;67

Billy Kennerly;33-35;—;68

Harry Higgs;35-33;—;68

Blayne Barber;35-34;—;69

Doug Ghim;35-34;—;69

Maverick McNealy;35-34;—;69

Jordan Niebrugge;34-35;—;69

Brock Mackenzie;34-35;—;69

Bo Hoag;36-34;—;70

Ben Taylor;35-35;—;70

Dan McCarthy;35-35;—;70

Rico Hoey;35-35;—;70

Edward Loar;34-36;—;70

Chad Ramey;33-37;—;70

Conrad Shindler;36-34;—;70

Andrew Svoboda;34-36;—;70

Rob Oppenheim;37-33;—;70

Rhein Gibson;36-34;—;70

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments