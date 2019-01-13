PGA
Sony Open
At Waialae CC
Honolulu
Purse: $6.4 million (winner earned $1,152,000)
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Matt Kuchar;63-63-66-66;—;258
Andrew Putnam;62-65-67-68;—;262
Corey Conners;68-67-64-64;—;263
Marc Leishman;67-64-68-64;—;263
Chez Reavie;65-65-66-67;—;263
Hudson Swafford;65-67-67-64;—;263
Davis Love III;67-68-64-65;—;264
Charles Howell III;69-66-64-66;—;265
Brian Stuard;66-69-64-66;—;265
Bryson DeChambeau;69-67-63-67;—;266
Sung Kang;70-67-65-64;—;266
Sebastian Munoz;68-65-68-65;—;266
Patrick Reed;68-66-68-65;—;267
Patton Kizzire;67-68-67-65;—;267
Ted Potter, Jr.;66-65-68-68;—;267
Sungjae Im;71-64-65-68;—;268
Keith Mitchell;68-65-63-72;—;268
Brandt Snedeker;66-69-65-68;—;268
Justin Thomas;67-68-67-66;—;268
Stewart Cink;68-62-70-69;—;269
J.T. Poston;68-66-69-66;—;269
Ryan Armour;72-64-68-66;—;270
Joel Dahmen;67-70-66-67;—;270
Harris English;68-68-67-67;—;270
Brian Gay;67-69-68-66;—;270
Cameron Smith;66-68-69-67;—;270
Kyle Stanley;73-64-68-65;—;270
Emiliano Grillo;70-68-63-69;—;270
Web.com
Bahamas Great Exuma
At Sandals Emerald Bay GC
Great Exumas, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72
(First round suspended due to darkness)
Lee McCoy;34-32;—;66
Willy Wilcox;31-35;—;66
Zecheng Dou;36-31;—;67
D.H. Lee;33-34;—;67
Billy Kennerly;33-35;—;68
Harry Higgs;35-33;—;68
Blayne Barber;35-34;—;69
Doug Ghim;35-34;—;69
Maverick McNealy;35-34;—;69
Jordan Niebrugge;34-35;—;69
Brock Mackenzie;34-35;—;69
Bo Hoag;36-34;—;70
Ben Taylor;35-35;—;70
Dan McCarthy;35-35;—;70
Rico Hoey;35-35;—;70
Edward Loar;34-36;—;70
Chad Ramey;33-37;—;70
Conrad Shindler;36-34;—;70
Andrew Svoboda;34-36;—;70
Rob Oppenheim;37-33;—;70
Rhein Gibson;36-34;—;70
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.