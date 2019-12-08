European PGA
Australian Open
At The Australian Golf Club
Kensington, Australia
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 7,207; Par: 71
Matt Jones;67-65-68-69;—;269
Louis Oosthuizen;68-66-70-66;—;270
Aaron Pike;71-66-69-69;—;275
a-Takumi Kanaya;65-69-70-71;—;275
a-Chun-An Yu;65-70-74-67;—;276
Greg Chalmers;71-68-70-67;—;276
Denzel Ieremia;69-65-71-71;—;276
Paul Casey;68-65-71-72;—;276
Cameron Tringale;69-65-69-73;—;276
Deyen Lawson;72-65-74-66;—;277
Marc Leishman;69-67-70-71;—;277
Jamie Arnold;70-71-64-72;—;277
Father Son Challenge
At Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $1.085 million
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72
Team Langer won on first playoff hole
Team Langer, $200,000;60-60;—;120
Team Goosen, $68,625;58-62;—;120
Team Lehman, $68,625;61-59;—;120
Team Duval, $50,000;60-63;—;123
Team Daly, $49,000;64-60;—;124
Team Singh, $47,500;63-62;—;125
Team Trevino, $47,500;63-62;—;125
Team Irwin, $46,000;65-61;—;126
Team Clarke, $44,750;63-64;—;127
Team Player, $44,750;65-62;—;127
Team Furyk, $43,750;62-66;—;128
Team Kite, $43,750;63-65;—;128
Team Harrington, $42,500;64-65;—;129
Team Janzen, $42,500;64-65;—;129
Team Watson, $42,500;64-65;—;129
Team Nicklaus, $41,000;67-65;—;132
Team O'Meara, $41,000;63-69;—;132
Team Price, $41,000;66-66;—;132
Team Pate, $40,125;69-68;—;137
Team Sorenstam, $40,125;66-71;—;137
