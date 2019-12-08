Clip art golf

European PGA

Australian Open

At The Australian Golf Club

Kensington, Australia

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 7,207; Par: 71

Matt Jones;67-65-68-69;—;269

Louis Oosthuizen;68-66-70-66;—;270

Aaron Pike;71-66-69-69;—;275

a-Takumi Kanaya;65-69-70-71;—;275

a-Chun-An Yu;65-70-74-67;—;276

Greg Chalmers;71-68-70-67;—;276

Denzel Ieremia;69-65-71-71;—;276

Paul Casey;68-65-71-72;—;276

Cameron Tringale;69-65-69-73;—;276

Deyen Lawson;72-65-74-66;—;277

Marc Leishman;69-67-70-71;—;277

Jamie Arnold;70-71-64-72;—;277

Father Son Challenge

At Ritz-Carlton Golf Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $1.085 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72

Team Langer won on first playoff hole

Team Langer, $200,000;60-60;—;120

Team Goosen, $68,625;58-62;—;120

Team Lehman, $68,625;61-59;—;120

Team Duval, $50,000;60-63;—;123

Team Daly, $49,000;64-60;—;124

Team Singh, $47,500;63-62;—;125

Team Trevino, $47,500;63-62;—;125

Team Irwin, $46,000;65-61;—;126

Team Clarke, $44,750;63-64;—;127

Team Player, $44,750;65-62;—;127

Team Furyk, $43,750;62-66;—;128

Team Kite, $43,750;63-65;—;128

Team Harrington, $42,500;64-65;—;129

Team Janzen, $42,500;64-65;—;129

Team Watson, $42,500;64-65;—;129

Team Nicklaus, $41,000;67-65;—;132

Team O'Meara, $41,000;63-69;—;132

Team Price, $41,000;66-66;—;132

Team Pate, $40,125;69-68;—;137

Team Sorenstam, $40,125;66-71;—;137

