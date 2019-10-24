PGA Tour
Zozo Championship
At Accordia Golf Narashino CC
Chiba, Japan
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70 (34-36)
Tiger Woods;29-35;—;64
Gary Woodland;30-34;—;64
Hideki Matsuyama;31-34;—;65
Daniel Berger;31-36;—;67
Sung Kang;31-36;—;67
Ryan Palmer;33-34;—;67
Andrew Putnam;34-34;—;68
Ryo Ishikawa;33-35;—;68
C.T. Pan;31-37;—;68
Billy Horschel;33-35;—;68
Joaquin Niemann;33-35;—;68
Xander Schauffele;31-37;—;68
Rikuya Hoshino;32-36;—;68
Paul Casey;34-35;—;69
Matthew Wolff;33-36;—;69
Corey Conners;32-37;—;69
Bubba Watson;34-35;—;69
Satoshi Kodaira;32-37;—;69
Emiliano Grillo;34-35;—;69
Keegan Bradley;35-34;—;69
Keith Mitchell;32-37;—;69
Kevin Tway;34-35;—;69
Louis Oosthuizen;33-36;—;69
Adam Schenk;36-33;—;69
Tomoharu Otsuki;33-37;—;70
Charles Howell III;34-36;—;70
Sergio Garcia;35-35;—;70
Danny Lee;33-37;—;70
Vaughn Taylor;33-37;—;70
Byeong Hun An;35-35;—;70
Justin Thomas;33-37;—;70
J.T. Poston;33-37;—;70
LPGA Tour
BMW Championship
At LPGA International Busan
Busan, South Korea
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72 (36-36)
Minjee Lee;33-33;—;66
Danielle Kang;34-33;—;67
Jin Young Ko;35-32;—;67
Jeongeun Lee6;34-33;—;67
Seung Yeon Lee;35-32;—;67
Sei Young Kim;35-33;—;68
Su Oh;35-33;—;68
Somi Lee;35-33;—;68
HeeJeong Lim;34-34;—;68
Yu Liu;33-35;—;68
Shanshan Feng;34-34;—;68
Hee Won Na;33-35;—;68
Ha Na Jang;35-34;—;69
Amy Yang;36-33;—;69
Marina Alex;33-36;—;69
Jung Min Lee;34-35;—;69
Nelly Korda;35-34;—;69
So Yeon Ryu;34-35;—;69
In-Kyung Kim;33-36;—;69
Min Sun5 Kim;35-34;—;69
Lydia Ko;36-33;—;69
Hye-Jin Choi;33-37;—;70
Hyun Kyung Park;36-34;—;70
Kristen Gillman;35-35;—;70
Ye Rim Choi;35-35;—;70
Azahara Munoz;37-33;—;70
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;37-33;—;70
Mi Jung Hur;34-36;—;70
Bo Ah Kim;34-36;—;70
In Gee Chun;35-35;—;70
Jing Yan;34-36;—;70
