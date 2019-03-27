WGC
Dell Match Play
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 3 and 2.
Kyle Stanley (41), United States, def. Louis Ooshtuizen (19), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 3 and 1.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.
Tony Finau (14), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.
Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Kevin Kisner (48), United States, 2 up.
Brooks Koepka (3), United States, halved with Tom Lewis (60), England.
Li Haotong (36), China, def. Alex Noren (27), Sweden, 5 and 4.
Paul Casey (10), England, def.. Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, 5 and 3.
Charles Howell III (42), United States, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 2 and 1.
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, 5 and 4.
Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.
Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 1 up.
Jordan Spieth (28), United States, halved with Billy Horschel (38), United States.
Justin Rose (2), England, def. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 2 and 1.
Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 2 and 1.
Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 2 and 1.
Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Justin Thomas (5), United States, 3 and 2.
Matthew Wallace (33), England, def. Keegan Bradley (31), United States, 1 up.
Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 3 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, halved with Brandt Snedeker (44), United States
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Luke List (64), United States, 5 and 4.
Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 1 up.
Xander Schauffele (9), United States, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 1 up.
Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, 4 and 3.
Jon Rahm (8), Spain, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 7 and 5.
Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. J.B. Holmes (43), United States, 3 and 1.
Andrew Putnam (51), United States, def. Patrick Reed (16), United States, 3 and 2.
Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, 4 and 2.
Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 4 and 3.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, 4 and 3.
