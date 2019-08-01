Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $6.2 million

Yardage: 7,127; Par 70 (35-35)

Byeong Hun An;31-31;—;62

Sungjae Im;31-31;—;62

Mackenzie Hughes;32-31;—;63

Rory Sabbatini;34-29;—;63

Patrick Rodgers;31-32;—;63

Johnson Wagner;31-32;—;63

Josh Teater;30-34;—;64

Webb Simpson;31-33;—;64

Brandt Snedeker;32-32;—;64

Brice Garnett;31-33;—;64

Seamus Power;33-31;—;64

Ryan Armour;31-33;—;64

Ted Potter, Jr.;30-34;—;64

Jordan Spieth;32-32;—;64

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;32-32;—;64

Martin Laird;34-31;—;65

Joel Dahmen;34-31;—;65

J.T. Poston;33-32;—;65

Sepp Straka;31-34;—;65

Denny McCarthy;31-34;—;65

Kyle Stanley;35-30;—;65

Matthew Wolff;31-34;—;65

Andrew Landry;30-35;—;65

Paul Casey;34-31;—;65

Patton Kizzire;31-34;—;65

Bud Cauley;32-33;—;65

Bill Haas;33-33;—;66

Tom Hoge;30-36;—;66

Roberto Castro;32-34;—;66

Satoshi Kodaira;32-34;—;66

Austin Cook;37-29;—;66

Si Woo Kim;32-34;—;66

Chez Reavie;33-33;—;66

Harold Varner III;35-31;—;66

Viktor Hovland;33-33;—;66

Brady Schnell;31-35;—;66

Alex Prugh;31-35;—;66

Brian Stuard;34-32;—;66

Shawn Stefani;31-35;—;66

Cameron Smith;33-33;—;66

Collin Morikawa;32-34;—;66

Martin Kaymer;35-31;—;66

Charles Howell III;34-32;—;66

Zack Sucher;32-34;—;66

Cameron Davis;34-32;—;66

Lucas Glover;31-36;—;67

Joaquin Niemann;33-34;—;67

Chris Stroud;34-33;—;67

Jason Dufner;32-35;—;67

Russell Knox;35-32;—;67

Brian Harman;34-33;—;67

Branden Grace;34-33;—;67

Chad Collins;32-35;—;67

Fabian Gomez;33-34;—;67

Anirban Lahiri;32-35;—;67

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;32-35;—;67

Andy Pope;33-34;—;67

Kyle Jones;32-35;—;67

Boo Weekley;35-32;—;67

J.J. Spaun;34-33;—;67

Mike Weir;34-33;—;67

Hideki Matsuyama;34-33;—;67

Scott Brown;32-35;—;67

Peter Malnati;34-33;—;67

Chase Wright;31-36;—;67

Wes Roach;36-31;—;67

Kramer Hickok;32-35;—;67

John Chin;33-34;—;67

Roberto Diaz;33-34;—;67

Also

Zach Johnson;32-36;—;68

Women's British Open

At Woburn Golf Club

Milton Keynes, England

Purse: $4.5 million

Yardage: 6,756; Par: 72 (36-36)

Ashleigh Buhai;32-33;—;65

Danielle Kang;33-33;—;66

Hinako Shibuno;36-30;—;66

Megan Khang;32-35;—;67

Moriya Jutanugarn;34-33;—;67

Charley Hull;35-32;—;67

Sung Hyun Park;32-35;—;67

Jin Young Ko;32-36;—;68

Ariya Jutanugarn;34-34;—;68

Jeongeun Lee6;34-34;—;68

Agathe Sauzon;34-35;—;69

Morgan Pressel;34-35;—;69

Carlota Ciganda;34-35;—;69

Lizette Salas;33-36;—;69

Georgia Hall;34-35;—;69

Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69

Jenny Shin;34-35;—;69

Caroline Masson;33-36;—;69

Marina Alex;36-33;—;69

In-Kyung Kim;33-36;—;69

Jeong Eun Lee;33-37;—;70

Lindy Duncan;35-35;—;70

Haeji Kang;36-34;—;70

In Gee Chun;34-36;—;70

Sakura Yokomine;35-35;—;70

Nelly Korda;34-36;—;70

Ayako Uehara;34-36;—;70

Bronte Law;35-35;—;70

Linnea Strom;32-38;—;70

Sei Young Kim;35-35;—;70

Minami Katsu;35-35;—;70

Jing Yan;37-34;—;71

Kristen Gillman;36-35;—;71

Hyo Joo Kim;36-35;—;71

Gabriella Cowley;35-36;—;71

Mi Jung Hur;34-37;—;71

Karine Icher;35-36;—;71

Celine Boutier;34-37;—;71

Brittany Lang;37-34;—;71

Gerina Piller;36-35;—;71

Whitney Hillier;36-35;—;71

Gaby Lopez;33-38;—;71

Lexi Thompson;34-37;—;71

Minjee Lee;34-37;—;71

Anna Nordqvist;35-36;—;71

Korn Ferry Tour

Ellie Mae Classic

At TPC Stonebrae

Hayward, Calif.

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,024; Par 70 (35-35)

(Partial rirst round)

Matt Atkins;31-31;—;62

Matthew NeSmith;30-33;—;63

Mark Hubbard;32-32;—;64

Edward Loar;32-32;—;64

Michael Hebert;32-32;—;64

Todd Baek;32-32;—;64

Maverick McNealy;32-33;—;65

Scott Harrington;33-32;—;65

Billy Kennerly;33-33;—;66

John Merrick;32-34;—;66

Joseph Bramlett;32-34;—;66

Max Rottluff;34-32;—;66

Zac Blair;32-34;—;66

Brandon Crick;32-35;—;67

Steve LeBrun;33-34;—;67

Callum Tarren;34-33;—;67

