PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $6.2 million
Yardage: 7,127; Par 70 (35-35)
Byeong Hun An;31-31;—;62
Sungjae Im;31-31;—;62
Mackenzie Hughes;32-31;—;63
Rory Sabbatini;34-29;—;63
Patrick Rodgers;31-32;—;63
Johnson Wagner;31-32;—;63
Josh Teater;30-34;—;64
Webb Simpson;31-33;—;64
Brandt Snedeker;32-32;—;64
Brice Garnett;31-33;—;64
Seamus Power;33-31;—;64
Ryan Armour;31-33;—;64
Ted Potter, Jr.;30-34;—;64
Jordan Spieth;32-32;—;64
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;32-32;—;64
Martin Laird;34-31;—;65
Joel Dahmen;34-31;—;65
J.T. Poston;33-32;—;65
Sepp Straka;31-34;—;65
Denny McCarthy;31-34;—;65
Kyle Stanley;35-30;—;65
Matthew Wolff;31-34;—;65
Andrew Landry;30-35;—;65
Paul Casey;34-31;—;65
Patton Kizzire;31-34;—;65
Bud Cauley;32-33;—;65
Bill Haas;33-33;—;66
Tom Hoge;30-36;—;66
Roberto Castro;32-34;—;66
Satoshi Kodaira;32-34;—;66
Austin Cook;37-29;—;66
Si Woo Kim;32-34;—;66
Chez Reavie;33-33;—;66
Harold Varner III;35-31;—;66
Viktor Hovland;33-33;—;66
Brady Schnell;31-35;—;66
Alex Prugh;31-35;—;66
Brian Stuard;34-32;—;66
Shawn Stefani;31-35;—;66
Cameron Smith;33-33;—;66
Collin Morikawa;32-34;—;66
Martin Kaymer;35-31;—;66
Charles Howell III;34-32;—;66
Zack Sucher;32-34;—;66
Cameron Davis;34-32;—;66
Lucas Glover;31-36;—;67
Joaquin Niemann;33-34;—;67
Chris Stroud;34-33;—;67
Jason Dufner;32-35;—;67
Russell Knox;35-32;—;67
Brian Harman;34-33;—;67
Branden Grace;34-33;—;67
Chad Collins;32-35;—;67
Fabian Gomez;33-34;—;67
Anirban Lahiri;32-35;—;67
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;32-35;—;67
Andy Pope;33-34;—;67
Kyle Jones;32-35;—;67
Boo Weekley;35-32;—;67
J.J. Spaun;34-33;—;67
Mike Weir;34-33;—;67
Hideki Matsuyama;34-33;—;67
Scott Brown;32-35;—;67
Peter Malnati;34-33;—;67
Chase Wright;31-36;—;67
Wes Roach;36-31;—;67
Kramer Hickok;32-35;—;67
John Chin;33-34;—;67
Roberto Diaz;33-34;—;67
Also
Zach Johnson;32-36;—;68
Women's British Open
At Woburn Golf Club
Milton Keynes, England
Purse: $4.5 million
Yardage: 6,756; Par: 72 (36-36)
Ashleigh Buhai;32-33;—;65
Danielle Kang;33-33;—;66
Hinako Shibuno;36-30;—;66
Megan Khang;32-35;—;67
Moriya Jutanugarn;34-33;—;67
Charley Hull;35-32;—;67
Sung Hyun Park;32-35;—;67
Jin Young Ko;32-36;—;68
Ariya Jutanugarn;34-34;—;68
Jeongeun Lee6;34-34;—;68
Agathe Sauzon;34-35;—;69
Morgan Pressel;34-35;—;69
Carlota Ciganda;34-35;—;69
Lizette Salas;33-36;—;69
Georgia Hall;34-35;—;69
Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69
Jenny Shin;34-35;—;69
Caroline Masson;33-36;—;69
Marina Alex;36-33;—;69
In-Kyung Kim;33-36;—;69
Jeong Eun Lee;33-37;—;70
Lindy Duncan;35-35;—;70
Haeji Kang;36-34;—;70
In Gee Chun;34-36;—;70
Sakura Yokomine;35-35;—;70
Nelly Korda;34-36;—;70
Ayako Uehara;34-36;—;70
Bronte Law;35-35;—;70
Linnea Strom;32-38;—;70
Sei Young Kim;35-35;—;70
Minami Katsu;35-35;—;70
Jing Yan;37-34;—;71
Kristen Gillman;36-35;—;71
Hyo Joo Kim;36-35;—;71
Gabriella Cowley;35-36;—;71
Mi Jung Hur;34-37;—;71
Karine Icher;35-36;—;71
Celine Boutier;34-37;—;71
Brittany Lang;37-34;—;71
Gerina Piller;36-35;—;71
Whitney Hillier;36-35;—;71
Gaby Lopez;33-38;—;71
Lexi Thompson;34-37;—;71
Minjee Lee;34-37;—;71
Anna Nordqvist;35-36;—;71
Korn Ferry Tour
Ellie Mae Classic
At TPC Stonebrae
Hayward, Calif.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,024; Par 70 (35-35)
(Partial rirst round)
Matt Atkins;31-31;—;62
Matthew NeSmith;30-33;—;63
Mark Hubbard;32-32;—;64
Edward Loar;32-32;—;64
Michael Hebert;32-32;—;64
Todd Baek;32-32;—;64
Maverick McNealy;32-33;—;65
Scott Harrington;33-32;—;65
Billy Kennerly;33-33;—;66
John Merrick;32-34;—;66
Joseph Bramlett;32-34;—;66
Max Rottluff;34-32;—;66
Zac Blair;32-34;—;66
Brandon Crick;32-35;—;67
Steve LeBrun;33-34;—;67
Callum Tarren;34-33;—;67
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.