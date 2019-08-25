Clip art golf

PGA

Tour Championship

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)

(FedExCup starting strokes in parentheses)

Rory McIlroy (-5);66-67-68-66;—;267;-18

Xander Schauffele (-4);64-69-67-70;—;270;-14

Brooks Koepka (-7);67-67-68-72;—;274;-13

Justin Thomas (-10);70-68-71-68;—;277;-13

Paul Casey (-2);66-67-68-72;—;273;-9

Adam Scott (-3);68-70-71-66;—;275;-8

Tony Finau (-3);70-69-70-67;—;276;-7

Chez Reavie (-1);71-64-70-70;—;275;-6

Kevin Kisner (-2);71-70-68-68;—;277;-5

Hideki Matsuyama (-3);66-75-66-71;—;278;-5

Patrick Reed (-6);70-70-73-68;—;281;-5

Bryson DeChambeau (E);68-71-67-70;—;276;-4

Jon Rahm (-4);68-72-68-72;—;280;-4

Jason Kokrak (E);71-67-72-67;—;277;-3

Gary Woodland (-3);68-73-69-71;—;281;-2

Tommy Fleetwood (-1);69-70-71-70;—;280;-1

Matt Kuchar (-4);66-72-71-74;—;283;-1

Webb Simpson (-4);74-70-68-71;—;283;-1

Sungjae Im (-1);67-71-73-70;—;281;E

Rickie Fowler (-2);71-71-70-70;—;282;E

Louis Oosthuizen (E);70-71-70-70;—;281;+1

Abraham Ancer (-4);72-69-72-72;—;285;+1

Patrick Cantlay (-8);70-71-75-73;—;289;+1

Marc Leishman (-1);71-73-72-67;—;283;+2

Brandt Snedeker (-2);73-72-67-72;—;284;+2

Corey Conners (-1);68-71-71-74;—;284;+3

Justin Rose (-2);68-74-71-72;—;285;+3

Charles Howell III (E);68-73-71-72;—;284;+4

Lucas Glover (E);73-75-70-72;—;290;+10

Dustin Johnson (-3);73-72-75-73;—;293;+10

LPGA

CP Women's Open

At Magna Golf Club

Aurora, Ontario

Purse $2,250,000 (winner earned $337,500)

Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72 (36-36)

Jin Young Ko;66-67-65-64;—;262

Nicole Broch Larsen;66-66-66-69;—;267

Lizette Salas;73-67-65-64;—;269

Brooke M. Henderson;66-69-65-69;—;269

Carlota Ciganda;73-67-65-67;—;272

Nasa Hataoka;69-69-66-68;—;272

Caroline Masson;71-69-66-67;—;273

Amy Olson;68-68-68-69;—;273

Ariya Jutanugarn;73-66-66-69;—;274

Yu Liu;68-67-71-69;—;275

Jessica Korda;69-70-66-70;—;275

Angel Yin;69-68-68-70;—;275

Jane Park;71-71-68-66;—;276

Danielle Kang;70-72-66-68;—;276

Xiyu Lin;70-68-70-68;—;276

Brittany Altomare;71-66-71-68;—;276

Aditi Ashok;70-69-66-71;—;276

Megan Khang;67-71-67-71;—;276

Pajaree Anannarukarn;66-69-69-72;—;276

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open

At Hillcrest CC

Boise, Idaho

Purse: $1 million (winner earned $180,000)

Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71

Matthew NeSmith;70-64-67-64;—;265

Brandon Hagy;70-67-65-64;—;266

Viktor Hovland;67-67-64-68;—;266

Mark Hubbard;67-69-65-66;—;267

Ryan Brehm;67-63-70-68;—;268

Bronson Burgoon;68-65-66-69;—;268

Kramer Hickok;67-68-66-67;—;268

Anirban Lahiri;68-65-69-66;—;268

Zac Blair;66-66-72-66;—;270

Rob Oppenheim;68-70-61-71;—;270

Champions Tour

Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash

Purse: $2.1 million (winner earned $315,000)

Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72

Brandt Jobe;69-66-63;—;198

Tom Pernice Jr.;68-68-65;—;201

Fred Couples0;65-63-76;—;204

Jerry Kelly;67-68-69;—;204

Tommy Tolles;69-68-68;—;205

David Toms;70-63-72;—;205

Doug Garwood0;66-69-71;—;206

Miguel Angel Jimenez;70-67-69;—;206

Bernhard Langer;66-68-72;—;206

Stephen Leaney;66-68-72;—;206

Kevin Sutherland0;71-67-68;—;206

Paul Broadhurst;66-67-74;—;207

Glen Day;69-68-70;—;207

Ken Duke;68-66-73;—;207

Tim Petrovic;70-65-72;—;207

