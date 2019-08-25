PGA
Tour Championship
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
(FedExCup starting strokes in parentheses)
Rory McIlroy (-5);66-67-68-66;—;267;-18
Xander Schauffele (-4);64-69-67-70;—;270;-14
Brooks Koepka (-7);67-67-68-72;—;274;-13
Justin Thomas (-10);70-68-71-68;—;277;-13
Paul Casey (-2);66-67-68-72;—;273;-9
Adam Scott (-3);68-70-71-66;—;275;-8
Tony Finau (-3);70-69-70-67;—;276;-7
Chez Reavie (-1);71-64-70-70;—;275;-6
Kevin Kisner (-2);71-70-68-68;—;277;-5
Hideki Matsuyama (-3);66-75-66-71;—;278;-5
Patrick Reed (-6);70-70-73-68;—;281;-5
Bryson DeChambeau (E);68-71-67-70;—;276;-4
Jon Rahm (-4);68-72-68-72;—;280;-4
Jason Kokrak (E);71-67-72-67;—;277;-3
Gary Woodland (-3);68-73-69-71;—;281;-2
Tommy Fleetwood (-1);69-70-71-70;—;280;-1
Matt Kuchar (-4);66-72-71-74;—;283;-1
Webb Simpson (-4);74-70-68-71;—;283;-1
Sungjae Im (-1);67-71-73-70;—;281;E
Rickie Fowler (-2);71-71-70-70;—;282;E
Louis Oosthuizen (E);70-71-70-70;—;281;+1
Abraham Ancer (-4);72-69-72-72;—;285;+1
Patrick Cantlay (-8);70-71-75-73;—;289;+1
Marc Leishman (-1);71-73-72-67;—;283;+2
Brandt Snedeker (-2);73-72-67-72;—;284;+2
Corey Conners (-1);68-71-71-74;—;284;+3
Justin Rose (-2);68-74-71-72;—;285;+3
Charles Howell III (E);68-73-71-72;—;284;+4
Lucas Glover (E);73-75-70-72;—;290;+10
Dustin Johnson (-3);73-72-75-73;—;293;+10
LPGA
CP Women's Open
At Magna Golf Club
Aurora, Ontario
Purse $2,250,000 (winner earned $337,500)
Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72 (36-36)
Jin Young Ko;66-67-65-64;—;262
Nicole Broch Larsen;66-66-66-69;—;267
Lizette Salas;73-67-65-64;—;269
Brooke M. Henderson;66-69-65-69;—;269
Carlota Ciganda;73-67-65-67;—;272
Nasa Hataoka;69-69-66-68;—;272
Caroline Masson;71-69-66-67;—;273
Amy Olson;68-68-68-69;—;273
Ariya Jutanugarn;73-66-66-69;—;274
Yu Liu;68-67-71-69;—;275
Jessica Korda;69-70-66-70;—;275
Angel Yin;69-68-68-70;—;275
Jane Park;71-71-68-66;—;276
Danielle Kang;70-72-66-68;—;276
Xiyu Lin;70-68-70-68;—;276
Brittany Altomare;71-66-71-68;—;276
Aditi Ashok;70-69-66-71;—;276
Megan Khang;67-71-67-71;—;276
Pajaree Anannarukarn;66-69-69-72;—;276
Korn Ferry Tour
Boise Open
At Hillcrest CC
Boise, Idaho
Purse: $1 million (winner earned $180,000)
Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71
Matthew NeSmith;70-64-67-64;—;265
Brandon Hagy;70-67-65-64;—;266
Viktor Hovland;67-67-64-68;—;266
Mark Hubbard;67-69-65-66;—;267
Ryan Brehm;67-63-70-68;—;268
Bronson Burgoon;68-65-66-69;—;268
Kramer Hickok;67-68-66-67;—;268
Anirban Lahiri;68-65-69-66;—;268
Zac Blair;66-66-72-66;—;270
Rob Oppenheim;68-70-61-71;—;270
Champions Tour
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash
Purse: $2.1 million (winner earned $315,000)
Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72
Brandt Jobe;69-66-63;—;198
Tom Pernice Jr.;68-68-65;—;201
Fred Couples0;65-63-76;—;204
Jerry Kelly;67-68-69;—;204
Tommy Tolles;69-68-68;—;205
David Toms;70-63-72;—;205
Doug Garwood0;66-69-71;—;206
Miguel Angel Jimenez;70-67-69;—;206
Bernhard Langer;66-68-72;—;206
Stephen Leaney;66-68-72;—;206
Kevin Sutherland0;71-67-68;—;206
Paul Broadhurst;66-67-74;—;207
Glen Day;69-68-70;—;207
Ken Duke;68-66-73;—;207
Tim Petrovic;70-65-72;—;207
