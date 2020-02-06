Golf: Pro results

PGA Tour
Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble Beach, Calif.
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course); 6,816 yards; Par 72
s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course; 7,035 yards; Par 72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC; 6,958 yards; Par 71
Purse: $7.8 million
Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars. Scores listed in par order.
Nick Taylor;30-33;—;63;-8m
Patrick Cantlay;34-32;—;66;-6s
Chase Seiffert;34-32;—;66;-6p
Harold Varner III;33-34;—;67;-5p
Richy Werenski;32-34;—;66;-5m
Robert Streb;35-32;—;67;-5p
Charley Hoffman;32-35;—;67;-5s
Max Homa;32-35;—;67;-5s
Lanto Griffin;33-34;—;67;-5s
Ricky Barnes;34-32;—;66;-5m
Harry Higgs;32-34;—;66;-5m
Charl Schwartzel;33-34;—;67;-4m
Greg Chalmers;34-33;—;67;-4m
Matthew NeSmith;34-34;—;68;-4p
Phil Mickelson;34-34;—;68;-4s
Justin Suh;33-34;—;67;-4m
Matt Jones;33-35;—;68;-4p
Chez Reavie;32-35;—;67;-4m
Kevin Chappell;35-33;—;68;-4s
Jonathan Byrd;32-35;—;67;-4m
Jim Herman;32-35;—;67;-4m
Jason Day;32-35;—;67;-4m
Wyndham Clark;36-32;—;68;-4s
Stewart Cink;35-34;—;69;-3p
George McNeill;35-33;—;68;-3m
Scott Harrington;33-35;—;68;-3m
Kevin Streelman;34-35;—;69;-3s
Troy Merritt;37-32;—;69;-3s
Adam Schenk;31-37;—;68;-3m
Scott Piercy;33-35;—;68;-3m
Aaron Wise;32-36;—;68;-3m
Alex Cejka;35-34;—;69;-3p
Wes Roach;33-36;—;69;-3p
Henrik Norlander;35-34;—;69;-3p
Doug Ghim;34-34;—;68;-3m
Zac Blair;36-33;—;69;-3s
Kurt Kitayama;34-35;—;69;-3s
Brandon Wu;33-36;—;69;-3s
Beau Hossler;31-37;—;68;-3m
Tim Wilkinson;34-35;—;69;-3p
Dustin Johnson;35-34;—;69;-3s
Aaron Baddeley;35-33;—;68;-3m
Rob Oppenheim;33-35;—;68;-3m
Daniel Berger;36-34;—;70;-2s
J.J. Spaun;33-36;—;69;-2m
Viktor Hovland;37-33;—;70;-2s
Ryan Armour;36-34;—;70;-2p
Chris Baker;35-34;—;69;-2m
Tom Hoge;33-36;—;69;-2m
Peter Malnati;35-35;—;70;-2p
Alex Noren;35-34;—;69;-2m
Graeme McDowell;34-36;—;70;-2s
Lucas Glover;36-34;—;70;-2p
Matt Kuchar;33-37;—;70;-2p
Jordan Spieth;35-35;—;70;-2s
Matt Every;33-37;—;70;-2p
Keith Mitchell;34-35;—;69;-2m
Korn Ferry Tour
Country Club de Bogota
At Country Club de Bogota
Bogata, Colombia
Purse: $700,000
f-Lagos Course: Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71 (35-36)
p-Pacos Course: Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70 (35-35)
Note: Golfers listed by relation to par, not total score.
Camilo Villegas;29-35;—;64f
Dylan Wu;32-31;—;63p
Eric Cole;31-32;—;63p
Roberto Diaz;33-31;—;64p
Brett Drewitt;33-31;—;64p
Brent Grant;33-31;—;64p
John Chin;33-31;—;64p
Justin Hueber;29-36;—;65p
Joshua Creel;32-33;—;65p
Michael Miller;31-34;—;65p
Dawson Armstrong;33-32;—;65p
Mito Pereira;32-33;—;65p
Taylor Pendrith;33-33;—;66f
John VanDerLaan;34-32;—;66f
Kevin Lucas;34-31;—;65p
LPGA Tour
ISPS Handa Vic Open
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Victoria, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million
b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,625; Par: 72
c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,307; Par: 73
Madelene Sagstrom;33-32;—;65c
Haeji Kang;32-33;—;65c
Peiyun Chien;33-32;—;65b
Linnea Strom;32-34;—;66c
Haley Moore;33-33;—;66c
Klara Spilkova;34-33;—;67c
Tiffany Joh;33-34;—;67c
Cheyenne Knight;33-34;—;67c
Pornanong Phatlum;35-32;—;67c
Pavarisa Yoktuan;33-34;—;67c
Christina Kim;35-32;—;67c
Laura Davies;32-35;—;67c
Xiyu Lin;35-32;—;67c
Dana Finkelstein;32-35;—;67c
Stephanie Meadow;33-34;—;67b
a-Stephanie Kyriacou;35-33;—;68c
Matilda Castren;32-36;—;68c
Pei-Ying Tsai;36-32;—;68c
Hee Young Park;32-36;—;68c
Alena Sharp;33-35;—;68c
Cydney Clanton;34-34;—;68c
Jeongeun Lee6;35-33;—;68b
Ally McDonald;32-36;—;68b