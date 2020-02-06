Golf: Pro results
PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach, Calif.

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course); 6,816 yards; Par 72

s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course; 7,035 yards; Par 72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC; 6,958 yards; Par 71

Purse: $7.8 million

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars. Scores listed in par order.

Nick Taylor;30-33;—;63;-8m

Patrick Cantlay;34-32;—;66;-6s

Chase Seiffert;34-32;—;66;-6p

Harold Varner III;33-34;—;67;-5p

Richy Werenski;32-34;—;66;-5m

Robert Streb;35-32;—;67;-5p

Charley Hoffman;32-35;—;67;-5s

Max Homa;32-35;—;67;-5s

Lanto Griffin;33-34;—;67;-5s

Ricky Barnes;34-32;—;66;-5m

Harry Higgs;32-34;—;66;-5m

Charl Schwartzel;33-34;—;67;-4m

Greg Chalmers;34-33;—;67;-4m

Matthew NeSmith;34-34;—;68;-4p

Phil Mickelson;34-34;—;68;-4s

Justin Suh;33-34;—;67;-4m

Matt Jones;33-35;—;68;-4p

Chez Reavie;32-35;—;67;-4m

Kevin Chappell;35-33;—;68;-4s

Jonathan Byrd;32-35;—;67;-4m

Jim Herman;32-35;—;67;-4m

Jason Day;32-35;—;67;-4m

Wyndham Clark;36-32;—;68;-4s

Stewart Cink;35-34;—;69;-3p

George McNeill;35-33;—;68;-3m

Scott Harrington;33-35;—;68;-3m

Kevin Streelman;34-35;—;69;-3s

Troy Merritt;37-32;—;69;-3s

Adam Schenk;31-37;—;68;-3m

Scott Piercy;33-35;—;68;-3m

Aaron Wise;32-36;—;68;-3m

Alex Cejka;35-34;—;69;-3p

Wes Roach;33-36;—;69;-3p

Henrik Norlander;35-34;—;69;-3p

Doug Ghim;34-34;—;68;-3m

Zac Blair;36-33;—;69;-3s

Kurt Kitayama;34-35;—;69;-3s

Brandon Wu;33-36;—;69;-3s

Beau Hossler;31-37;—;68;-3m

Tim Wilkinson;34-35;—;69;-3p

Dustin Johnson;35-34;—;69;-3s

Aaron Baddeley;35-33;—;68;-3m

Rob Oppenheim;33-35;—;68;-3m

Daniel Berger;36-34;—;70;-2s

J.J. Spaun;33-36;—;69;-2m

Viktor Hovland;37-33;—;70;-2s

Ryan Armour;36-34;—;70;-2p

Chris Baker;35-34;—;69;-2m

Tom Hoge;33-36;—;69;-2m

Peter Malnati;35-35;—;70;-2p

Alex Noren;35-34;—;69;-2m

Graeme McDowell;34-36;—;70;-2s

Lucas Glover;36-34;—;70;-2p

Matt Kuchar;33-37;—;70;-2p

Jordan Spieth;35-35;—;70;-2s

Matt Every;33-37;—;70;-2p

Keith Mitchell;34-35;—;69;-2m

Korn Ferry Tour

Country Club de Bogota

At Country Club de Bogota

Bogata, Colombia

Purse: $700,000

f-Lagos Course: Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71 (35-36)

p-Pacos Course: Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70 (35-35)

Note: Golfers listed by relation to par, not total score.

Camilo Villegas;29-35;—;64f

Dylan Wu;32-31;—;63p

Eric Cole;31-32;—;63p

Roberto Diaz;33-31;—;64p

Brett Drewitt;33-31;—;64p

Brent Grant;33-31;—;64p

John Chin;33-31;—;64p

Justin Hueber;29-36;—;65p

Joshua Creel;32-33;—;65p

Michael Miller;31-34;—;65p

Dawson Armstrong;33-32;—;65p

Mito Pereira;32-33;—;65p

Taylor Pendrith;33-33;—;66f

John VanDerLaan;34-32;—;66f

Kevin Lucas;34-31;—;65p

LPGA Tour

ISPS Handa Vic Open

At 13th Beach Golf Links

Geelong, Victoria, Australia

Purse: $1.1 million

b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,625; Par: 72

c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,307; Par: 73

Madelene Sagstrom;33-32;—;65c

Haeji Kang;32-33;—;65c

Peiyun Chien;33-32;—;65b

Linnea Strom;32-34;—;66c

Haley Moore;33-33;—;66c

Klara Spilkova;34-33;—;67c

Tiffany Joh;33-34;—;67c

Cheyenne Knight;33-34;—;67c

Pornanong Phatlum;35-32;—;67c

Pavarisa Yoktuan;33-34;—;67c

Christina Kim;35-32;—;67c

Laura Davies;32-35;—;67c

Xiyu Lin;35-32;—;67c

Dana Finkelstein;32-35;—;67c

Stephanie Meadow;33-34;—;67b

a-Stephanie Kyriacou;35-33;—;68c

Matilda Castren;32-36;—;68c

Pei-Ying Tsai;36-32;—;68c

Hee Young Park;32-36;—;68c

Alena Sharp;33-35;—;68c

Cydney Clanton;34-34;—;68c

Jeongeun Lee6;35-33;—;68b

Ally McDonald;32-36;—;68b

Breaking News