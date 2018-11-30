PGA
Hero World Challenge
At Albany Golf Club
New Providence, Bahamas
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72 (36-36)
Patrick Cantlay;34-31;—;65
Patrick Reed;33-32;—;65
Henrik Stenson;35-33;—;68
Dustin Johnson;35-33;—;68
Alex Noren;36-33;—;69
Bubba Watson;32-37;—;69
Justin Rose;35-35;—;70
Justin Thomas;35-35;—;70
Bryson DeChambeau;36-34;—;70
Keegan Bradley;33-38;—;71
Jon Rahm;36-35;—;71
Jason Day;37-34;—;71
Tony Finau;39-33;—;72
Gary Woodland;37-35;—;72
Rickie Fowler;37-35;—;72
Xander Schauffele;36-37;—;73
Tiger Woods;36-37;—;73
Hideki Matsuyama;38-36;—;74
