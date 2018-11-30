Try 1 month for 99¢
Hero World Challenge

At Albany Golf Club

New Providence, Bahamas

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72 (36-36)

Patrick Cantlay;34-31;—;65

Patrick Reed;33-32;—;65

Henrik Stenson;35-33;—;68

Dustin Johnson;35-33;—;68

Alex Noren;36-33;—;69

Bubba Watson;32-37;—;69

Justin Rose;35-35;—;70

Justin Thomas;35-35;—;70

Bryson DeChambeau;36-34;—;70

Keegan Bradley;33-38;—;71

Jon Rahm;36-35;—;71

Jason Day;37-34;—;71

Tony Finau;39-33;—;72

Gary Woodland;37-35;—;72

Rickie Fowler;37-35;—;72

Xander Schauffele;36-37;—;73

Tiger Woods;36-37;—;73

Hideki Matsuyama;38-36;—;74

