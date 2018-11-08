Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA Tour

Mayakoba Classic

At El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Purse: $7.2 million

Yardage: 6,987; Par: 71 (36-35)

Matt Kuchar;32-32;—;64

Kramer Hickok;32-32;—;64

Dominic Bozzelli;32-32;—;64

Anirban Lahiri;32-33;—;65

Richy Werenski;32-33;—;65

Bud Cauley;32-33;—;65

Abraham Ancer;31-34;—;65

Emiliano Grillo;32-33;—;65

Adam Hadwin;34-31;—;65

Gary Woodland;32-33;—;65

Kevin Chappell;34-31;—;65

J.T. Poston;30-35;—;65

Sung Kang;33-32;—;65

Harold Varner III;33-32;—;65

Stephan Jaeger;30-35;—;65

Danny Lee;33-32;—;65

Patton Kizzire;32-33;—;65

Matt Jones;33-32;—;65

James Hahn;32-34;—;66

Keith Mitchell;34-32;—;66

Joaquin Niemann;34-32;—;66

Rickie Fowler;32-34;—;66

Brian Harman;31-35;—;66

Russell Henley;32-34;—;66

Adam Schenk;34-32;—;66

Sungjae Im;33-33;—;66

Pat Perez;32-34;—;66

Oscar Fraustro;33-33;—;66

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;34-32;—;66

Scott Brown;35-32;—;67

Chez Reavie;32-35;—;67

C.T. Pan;33-34;—;67

Armando Favela;34-33;—;67

Chase Wright;34-33;—;67

Josh Teater;34-33;—;67

Ryan Armour;33-34;—;67

Scott Piercy;33-34;—;67

Harris English;36-31;—;67

Peter Malnati;33-34;—;67

Carlos Ortiz;33-34;—;67

Anders Albertson;32-35;—;67

Champions Tour

Charles Schwab Cup

At Phoenix CC

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 (36-35)

Paul Goydos;32-31;—;63

Tim Petrovic;31-32;—;63

Scott McCarron;32-33;—;65

Glen Day;35-31;—;66

Billy Mayfair;35-32;—;67

Lee Janzen;32-35;—;67

Kent Jones;34-33;—;67

Jeff Maggert;34-33;—;67

Kevin Sutherland;32-35;—;67

Vijay Singh;35-32;—;67

Joe Durant;32-35;—;67

Stephen Ames;34-34;—;68

Duffy Waldorf;34-34;—;68

Woody Austin;35-33;—;68

Jerry Kelly;36-32;—;68

Colin Montgomerie;37-32;—;69

Marco Dawson;36-33;—;69

Brandt Jobe;36-33;—;69

David Toms;37-32;—;69

Miguel Angel Jimenez;34-35;—;69

Nedbank Challenge

At Gary Player Country Club

Sun City, South Africa

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72 (36-36)

Sergio Garcia;33-31;—;64

Charl Schwartzel;35-33;—;68

Mike Lorenzo-Vera;33-35;—;68

Mikko Korhonen;35-33;—;68

Jason Scrivener;35-34;—;69

Andy Sullivan;36-33;—;69

Matt Wallace;38-31;—;69

Louis Oosthuizen;33-36;—;69

Benjamin Hebert;35-34;—;69

Ashun Wu;35-34;—;69

Also

Rory McIlroy;34-38;—;72

Padraig Harrington;39-34;—;73

LPGA

Blue Bay

At Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club

Hainan Island, China

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,705; Par: 72

Ariya Jutanugarn;69-68;—;137

Jennifer Song;70-71;—;141

Moriya Jutanugarn;70-71;—;141

Gaby Lopez;70-71;—;141

Chella Choi;70-72;—;142

Weiwei Zhang;74-69;—;143

Celine Boutier;71-72;—;143

Thidapa Suwannapura;68-75;—;143

Sei Young Kim;73-71;—;144

Yu Liu;72-72;—;144

Sung Hyun Park;73-72;—;145

Alena Sharp;69-76;—;145

Jane Park;75-71;—;146

Hee Young Park;75-71;—;146

Amy Yang;74-72;—;146

Amy Olson;73-73;—;146

Su Oh;72-74;—;146

Danielle Kang;72-74;—;146

Xiyu Lin;72-74;—;146

Jaye Marie Green;71-75;—;146

Benyapa Niphatsophon;70-76;—;146

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;70-76;—;146

