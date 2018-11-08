PGA Tour
Mayakoba Classic
At El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 million
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 71 (36-35)
Matt Kuchar;32-32;—;64
Kramer Hickok;32-32;—;64
Dominic Bozzelli;32-32;—;64
Anirban Lahiri;32-33;—;65
Richy Werenski;32-33;—;65
Bud Cauley;32-33;—;65
Abraham Ancer;31-34;—;65
Emiliano Grillo;32-33;—;65
Adam Hadwin;34-31;—;65
Gary Woodland;32-33;—;65
Kevin Chappell;34-31;—;65
J.T. Poston;30-35;—;65
Sung Kang;33-32;—;65
Harold Varner III;33-32;—;65
Stephan Jaeger;30-35;—;65
Danny Lee;33-32;—;65
Patton Kizzire;32-33;—;65
Matt Jones;33-32;—;65
James Hahn;32-34;—;66
Keith Mitchell;34-32;—;66
Joaquin Niemann;34-32;—;66
Rickie Fowler;32-34;—;66
Brian Harman;31-35;—;66
Russell Henley;32-34;—;66
Adam Schenk;34-32;—;66
Sungjae Im;33-33;—;66
Pat Perez;32-34;—;66
Oscar Fraustro;33-33;—;66
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;34-32;—;66
Scott Brown;35-32;—;67
Chez Reavie;32-35;—;67
C.T. Pan;33-34;—;67
Armando Favela;34-33;—;67
Chase Wright;34-33;—;67
Josh Teater;34-33;—;67
Ryan Armour;33-34;—;67
Scott Piercy;33-34;—;67
Harris English;36-31;—;67
Peter Malnati;33-34;—;67
Carlos Ortiz;33-34;—;67
Anders Albertson;32-35;—;67
Champions Tour
Charles Schwab Cup
At Phoenix CC
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 (36-35)
Paul Goydos;32-31;—;63
Tim Petrovic;31-32;—;63
Scott McCarron;32-33;—;65
Glen Day;35-31;—;66
Billy Mayfair;35-32;—;67
Lee Janzen;32-35;—;67
Kent Jones;34-33;—;67
Jeff Maggert;34-33;—;67
Kevin Sutherland;32-35;—;67
Vijay Singh;35-32;—;67
Joe Durant;32-35;—;67
Stephen Ames;34-34;—;68
Duffy Waldorf;34-34;—;68
Woody Austin;35-33;—;68
Jerry Kelly;36-32;—;68
Colin Montgomerie;37-32;—;69
Marco Dawson;36-33;—;69
Brandt Jobe;36-33;—;69
David Toms;37-32;—;69
Miguel Angel Jimenez;34-35;—;69
Nedbank Challenge
At Gary Player Country Club
Sun City, South Africa
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72 (36-36)
Sergio Garcia;33-31;—;64
Charl Schwartzel;35-33;—;68
Mike Lorenzo-Vera;33-35;—;68
Mikko Korhonen;35-33;—;68
Jason Scrivener;35-34;—;69
Andy Sullivan;36-33;—;69
Matt Wallace;38-31;—;69
Louis Oosthuizen;33-36;—;69
Benjamin Hebert;35-34;—;69
Ashun Wu;35-34;—;69
Also
Rory McIlroy;34-38;—;72
Padraig Harrington;39-34;—;73
LPGA
Blue Bay
At Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club
Hainan Island, China
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,705; Par: 72
Ariya Jutanugarn;69-68;—;137
Jennifer Song;70-71;—;141
Moriya Jutanugarn;70-71;—;141
Gaby Lopez;70-71;—;141
Chella Choi;70-72;—;142
Weiwei Zhang;74-69;—;143
Celine Boutier;71-72;—;143
Thidapa Suwannapura;68-75;—;143
Sei Young Kim;73-71;—;144
Yu Liu;72-72;—;144
Sung Hyun Park;73-72;—;145
Alena Sharp;69-76;—;145
Jane Park;75-71;—;146
Hee Young Park;75-71;—;146
Amy Yang;74-72;—;146
Amy Olson;73-73;—;146
Su Oh;72-74;—;146
Danielle Kang;72-74;—;146
Xiyu Lin;72-74;—;146
Jaye Marie Green;71-75;—;146
Benyapa Niphatsophon;70-76;—;146
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;70-76;—;146
