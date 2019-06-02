Clip art golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $9.1 million (winner earned $1,638,000)

Yardage: 7,392; Par 72 (36-36)

Patrick Cantlay;68-69-68-64;—;269

Adam Scott;71-66-66-68;—;271

Martin Kaymer;67-68-66-72;—;273

Kevin Streelman;72-68-69-66;—;275

Marc Leishman;67-71-69-69;—;276

Hideki Matsuyama;71-70-64-72;—;277

Jason Dufner;72-69-68-69;—;278

Jordan Spieth;66-70-69-73;—;278

Bud Cauley;67-70-70-72;—;279

Emiliano Grillo;69-68-71-71;—;279

Billy Horschel;71-70-70-68;—;279

Tiger Woods;70-72-70-67;—;279

Justin Rose;75-63-71-71;—;280

Rickie Fowler;69-68-72-72;—;281

Xander Schauffele;69-70-72-70;—;281

Michael Thompson;71-71-71-68;—;281

Byeong Hun An;72-72-70-68;—;282

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;70-71-71-70;—;282

Peter Malnati;72-72-69-69;—;282

Troy Merritt;69-66-74-73;—;282

Andrew Putnam;68-70-74-70;—;282

U.S. Women's Open

At Country Club of Charleston

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $5.5 million (winner earned $1,000,000)

Yardage: 6,535; Par 71 (36-35)

Jeongeun Lee6;70-69-69-70;—;278

Angel Yin;72-68-72-68;—;280

So Yeon Ryu;71-68-71-70;—;280

Lexi Thompson;70-69-68-73;—;280

Gerina Piller;70-70-73-68;—;281

Mamiko Higa;65-71-71-74;—;281

Jaye Marie Green;71-68-68-74;—;281

Celine Boutier;67-70-69-75;—;281

Yu Liu;69-71-66-75;—;281

Ally McDonald;72-72-67-71;—;282

Jessica Korda;69-68-72-73;—;282

Maria Fassi;72-73-68-70;—;283

Gina Kim;66-72-73-72;—;283

Sung Hyun Park;71-69-71-72;—;283

Minjee Lee;71-69-70-73;—;283

Inbee Park;70-70-75-69;—;284

Pornanong Phatlum;73-71-70-70;—;284

Charley Hull;72-70-70-72;—;284

Sei Young Kim;68-71-72-73;—;284

Jinyoung Ko;72-70-69-73;—;284

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;73-71-66-74;—;284

Champions Tour

Principal Charity Classic

At Wakonda Club

Des Moines

Purse: $1.85 million (winner earned $277,500)

Yardage: 6,831; Par 72

x-won on second playoff hole

x-Kevin Sutherland;72-65-62;—;199

Scott Parel;63-66-70;—;199

Jerry Kelly;67-67-66;—;200

David Toms;67-68-68;—;203

Kent Jones;72-67-66;—;205

Corey Pavin;69-67-69;—;205

Gene Sauers;67-68-70;—;205

Jay Haas;71-68-67;—;206

Marco Dawson;69-65-72;—;206

Doug Garwood;68-68-70;—;206

Steve Flesch;71-67-69;—;207

Retief Goosen;71-69-67;—;207

Brandt Jobe;72-67-68;—;207

Jeff Maggert;68-72-67;—;207

Fran Quinn;71-70-66;—;207

Billy Andrade;66-69-72;—;207

Duffy Waldorf;67-71-69;—;207

Web.com Tour

REX Hospital Open

At The CC at Wakefield Plantation

Raleigh, N.C.

Purse: $650,000 (winner earned $117,000)

Yardage: 7,257; Par 71 (36-35)

Sebastian Cappelen;65-65-69-64;—;263

Grayson Murray;70-67-68-61;—;266

Zack Sucher;68-69-62-67;—;266

Chris Baker;67-60-68-72;—;267

Rhein Gibson;65-71-65-66;—;267

Luke Guthrie;69-62-68-69;—;268

Davis Riley;69-66-68-66;—;269

Horacio Leon,;65-69-65-70;—;269

Sebastian Munoz;68-67-65-69;—;269

