PGA Tour
The Memorial
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $9.1 million (winner earned $1,638,000)
Yardage: 7,392; Par 72 (36-36)
Patrick Cantlay;68-69-68-64;—;269
Adam Scott;71-66-66-68;—;271
Martin Kaymer;67-68-66-72;—;273
Kevin Streelman;72-68-69-66;—;275
Marc Leishman;67-71-69-69;—;276
Hideki Matsuyama;71-70-64-72;—;277
Jason Dufner;72-69-68-69;—;278
Jordan Spieth;66-70-69-73;—;278
Bud Cauley;67-70-70-72;—;279
Emiliano Grillo;69-68-71-71;—;279
Billy Horschel;71-70-70-68;—;279
Tiger Woods;70-72-70-67;—;279
Justin Rose;75-63-71-71;—;280
Rickie Fowler;69-68-72-72;—;281
Xander Schauffele;69-70-72-70;—;281
Michael Thompson;71-71-71-68;—;281
Byeong Hun An;72-72-70-68;—;282
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;70-71-71-70;—;282
Peter Malnati;72-72-69-69;—;282
Troy Merritt;69-66-74-73;—;282
Andrew Putnam;68-70-74-70;—;282
U.S. Women's Open
At Country Club of Charleston
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $5.5 million (winner earned $1,000,000)
Yardage: 6,535; Par 71 (36-35)
Jeongeun Lee6;70-69-69-70;—;278
Angel Yin;72-68-72-68;—;280
So Yeon Ryu;71-68-71-70;—;280
Lexi Thompson;70-69-68-73;—;280
Gerina Piller;70-70-73-68;—;281
Mamiko Higa;65-71-71-74;—;281
Jaye Marie Green;71-68-68-74;—;281
Celine Boutier;67-70-69-75;—;281
Yu Liu;69-71-66-75;—;281
Ally McDonald;72-72-67-71;—;282
Jessica Korda;69-68-72-73;—;282
Maria Fassi;72-73-68-70;—;283
Gina Kim;66-72-73-72;—;283
Sung Hyun Park;71-69-71-72;—;283
Minjee Lee;71-69-70-73;—;283
Inbee Park;70-70-75-69;—;284
Pornanong Phatlum;73-71-70-70;—;284
Charley Hull;72-70-70-72;—;284
Sei Young Kim;68-71-72-73;—;284
Jinyoung Ko;72-70-69-73;—;284
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;73-71-66-74;—;284
Champions Tour
Principal Charity Classic
At Wakonda Club
Des Moines
Purse: $1.85 million (winner earned $277,500)
Yardage: 6,831; Par 72
x-won on second playoff hole
x-Kevin Sutherland;72-65-62;—;199
Scott Parel;63-66-70;—;199
Jerry Kelly;67-67-66;—;200
David Toms;67-68-68;—;203
Kent Jones;72-67-66;—;205
Corey Pavin;69-67-69;—;205
Gene Sauers;67-68-70;—;205
Jay Haas;71-68-67;—;206
Marco Dawson;69-65-72;—;206
Doug Garwood;68-68-70;—;206
Steve Flesch;71-67-69;—;207
Retief Goosen;71-69-67;—;207
Brandt Jobe;72-67-68;—;207
Jeff Maggert;68-72-67;—;207
Fran Quinn;71-70-66;—;207
Billy Andrade;66-69-72;—;207
Duffy Waldorf;67-71-69;—;207
Web.com Tour
REX Hospital Open
At The CC at Wakefield Plantation
Raleigh, N.C.
Purse: $650,000 (winner earned $117,000)
Yardage: 7,257; Par 71 (36-35)
Sebastian Cappelen;65-65-69-64;—;263
Grayson Murray;70-67-68-61;—;266
Zack Sucher;68-69-62-67;—;266
Chris Baker;67-60-68-72;—;267
Rhein Gibson;65-71-65-66;—;267
Luke Guthrie;69-62-68-69;—;268
Davis Riley;69-66-68-66;—;269
Horacio Leon,;65-69-65-70;—;269
Sebastian Munoz;68-67-65-69;—;269
