PGA

RBC Canadian Open

At Glen Abbey Golf Club

Oakville, Ontario

Purse: $6.2 million

Yardage: 7,253; Par 72 (35-37)

Partial first round

Robert Garrigus;30-33;—;63

Adam Schenk;30-34;—;64

Chris Stroud;34-31;—;65

Ben Crane;33-33;—;66

Ian Poulter;33-33;—;66

Hudson Swafford;33-33;—;66

Byeong Hun An;31-35;—;66

Ricky Barnes;33-34;—;67

Andrew Putnam;33-34;—;67

Rod Pampling;31-36;—;67

Chris Kirk;33-34;—;67

Gary Woodland;32-35;—;67

Bronson Burgoon;33-34;—;67

Whee Kim;34-33;—;67

Dominic Bozzelli;33-34;—;67

Zac Blair;33-34;—;67

Joaquin Niemann;31-36;—;67

Seamus Power;34-34;—;68

David Hearn;34-34;—;68

Steve Wheatcroft;32-36;—;68

Steve Stricker;34-34;—;68

Dustin Johnson;32-36;—;68

Ryan Palmer;35-33;—;68

Rory Sabbatini;33-35;—;68

Hunter Mahan;34-34;—;68

Rob Oppenheim;34-34;—;68

Nick Taylor;32-36;—;68

James Hahn;32-36;—;68

Matt Every;34-34;—;68

Jason Kokrak;35-34;—;69

Jim Furyk;35-34;—;69

Billy Horschel;35-34;—;69

Matt Kuchar;32-37;—;69

Nick Watney;33-36;—;69

Keith Mitchell;34-35;—;69

Michael Gligic;34-35;—;69

Cameron Champ;35-34;—;69

Joel Dahmen;33-36;—;69

Lanto Griffin;36-33;—;69

Patrick Rodgers;32-37;—;69

David Lingmerth;33-36;—;69

Champions Tour

Senior British Open

At Old Course at St. Andrews

St. Andrews, Scotland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 (36-36)

Kirk Triplett;32-33;—;65

Thaworn Wiratchant;31-34;—;65

Paul Mcginley;31-35;—;66

Stephen Ames;33-33;—;66

Bernhard Langer;32-35;—;67

David Toms;31-36;—;67

Scott Mccarron;32-35;—;67

Magnus P Atlevi;33-35;—;68

Phillip Price;33-35;—;68

Miguel Angel Jimenez;35-33;—;68

Tom Lehman;33-35;—;68

Kenny Perry;33-35;—;68

Clark Dennis;33-35;—;68

Jarmo Sandelin;34-34;—;68

Vijay Singh;33-35;—;68

Jeff Sluman;34-34;—;68

John Inman;34-35;—;69

Gary Marks;35-34;—;69

a-Chip Lutz;33-36;—;69

Joe Durant;34-35;—;69

Tom Watson;34-35;—;69

John Daly;32-37;—;69

Scott Verplank;32-37;—;69

Billy Mayfair;33-36;—;69

Paul Archbold;33-36;—;69

Steen Tinning;33-36;—;69

LPGA

Ladies Scottish Open

At Gullane Golf Club

Gullane, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,480; Par: 71 (35-36)

Tiffany Joh;31-31;—;62

In-Kyung Kim;34-32;—;66

Amy Yang;34-32;—;66

Jenny Shin;34-32;—;66

Minjee Lee;34-33;—;67

Kelsey MacDonald;34-33;—;67

Sung Hyun Park;31-36;—;67

Charley Hull;31-36;—;67

Ariya Jutanugarn;34-33;—;67

Haeji Kang;34-33;—;67

Karoline Lund;35-32;—;67

Caroline Masson;35-33;—;68

Caroline Inglis;35-33;—;68

Lauren Kim;34-34;—;68

Xiyu Lin;36-32;—;68

Annabel Dimmock;35-33;—;68

Daniela Iacobelli;34-34;—;68

Jeong Eun Lee;33-35;—;68

Su Oh;35-33;—;68

Justine Dreher;31-37;—;68

Lee-Anne Pace;32-36;—;68

Bronte Law;33-35;—;68

European Open

At Green Eagle Golf Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $2.33 million

Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72 (34-38)

Bryson DeChambeau, United States;66

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France;67

Joel Stalter, France;67

Romain Wattel, France;67

Benedict Staben, Germany;67

Web.com

Price Cutter Charity

At Highland Springs Country Club

Springfield, Mo.

Purse: $675,000

Yardage: 7,115; Par 72

Martin Trainer;30-32;—;62

Alex Prugh;30-33;—;63

Rafael Campos;31-32;—;63

Kyle Jones;31-32;—;63

Wes Roach;34-30;—;64

Brandon Crick;31-33;—;64

Jared Wolfe;33-31;—;64

Jay McLuen;30-34;—;64

Youth

Iowa PGA Jr.

Boys' 16-18 -- 1. John Boettcher (West Des Moines) 72, 2. George Strawhecker (Clive) 74, 3. Tyler Vaske (Knoxville) 75, 4. Cooper Craiger (Des Moines) 76, 5. Nate Juffer (West Des Moines) 77.

Boys' 14-15 - 1. Will Simpson (Pella) 76, 2. Joe Hammer (Ottumwa) 77, 3. Ty Roghair (Ankeny) 79, 4. Michael Chase (Waukee) 81, 5. Cale Leonard (Ottumwa) 82.

Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Evan Smith (Knoxville) 78, 2. Charles Allen (Cedar Rapids) 84, 3. Owen Howe (Des Moines) 86, 4. Ben Meier (Ankeny) 90, 5. (tie) Tony Song (Windsor Heights), Gable Strother (Ankeny) 93.

Boys 11-under -- 1. (tie) Jack Klinge (Des Moines), Lucas Laffoon (Johnston) 44, 3. Andrew Johannsen (Johnston) 45.

Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Paige Hoffman (West Des Moines) 77, 2. (tie) Makenzie Campbell (West Des Moines), Morgan Nuss (New Hampton) 80, 4. Morgan Weber (Dike) 81, 5. Allison Nuss (New Hampton) 82.

Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Rylee Heryford (Newton) 81, 2. Jaci Webb (Ankeny) 90, 3. Abigail Sachs (Johnston) 93.

Girls' 13-under -- 1. Saheah Vivanh-Vong (Des Moines) 40, 2. Alexis Barber (Newell) 48, 3. Macy Underwood (Gilbert) 49.

WWGA

Club Tournament

18-hole gross -- 1. Carol Phillips 81, 2. (tie) Margene Grady, Michelle Klein 82, 4. Jeanette Fredericksen 87.

18-hole net -- Esther McGuire 69, 2. Cheri Stoneman 71. 3. (tie) Melinda Boyd, Lyn Schumann 72.

9-hole net -- 1. Carol Ritter 36, 2. Becky West 40, 2. (tie) Carol Eichelberger, Pam St. John 44.

9-hole gross -- 1. (tie) Pam St. John, Becky West 33, 3. Carol Eichelberger 35, 4. Carol Ritter 36.

