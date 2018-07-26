PGA
RBC Canadian Open
At Glen Abbey Golf Club
Oakville, Ontario
Purse: $6.2 million
Yardage: 7,253; Par 72 (35-37)
Partial first round
Robert Garrigus;30-33;—;63
Adam Schenk;30-34;—;64
Chris Stroud;34-31;—;65
Ben Crane;33-33;—;66
Ian Poulter;33-33;—;66
Hudson Swafford;33-33;—;66
Byeong Hun An;31-35;—;66
Ricky Barnes;33-34;—;67
Andrew Putnam;33-34;—;67
Rod Pampling;31-36;—;67
Chris Kirk;33-34;—;67
Gary Woodland;32-35;—;67
Bronson Burgoon;33-34;—;67
Whee Kim;34-33;—;67
Dominic Bozzelli;33-34;—;67
Zac Blair;33-34;—;67
Joaquin Niemann;31-36;—;67
Seamus Power;34-34;—;68
David Hearn;34-34;—;68
Steve Wheatcroft;32-36;—;68
Steve Stricker;34-34;—;68
Dustin Johnson;32-36;—;68
Ryan Palmer;35-33;—;68
Rory Sabbatini;33-35;—;68
Hunter Mahan;34-34;—;68
Rob Oppenheim;34-34;—;68
Nick Taylor;32-36;—;68
James Hahn;32-36;—;68
Matt Every;34-34;—;68
Jason Kokrak;35-34;—;69
Jim Furyk;35-34;—;69
Billy Horschel;35-34;—;69
Matt Kuchar;32-37;—;69
Nick Watney;33-36;—;69
Keith Mitchell;34-35;—;69
Michael Gligic;34-35;—;69
Cameron Champ;35-34;—;69
Joel Dahmen;33-36;—;69
Lanto Griffin;36-33;—;69
Patrick Rodgers;32-37;—;69
David Lingmerth;33-36;—;69
Champions Tour
Senior British Open
At Old Course at St. Andrews
St. Andrews, Scotland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 (36-36)
Kirk Triplett;32-33;—;65
Thaworn Wiratchant;31-34;—;65
Paul Mcginley;31-35;—;66
Stephen Ames;33-33;—;66
Bernhard Langer;32-35;—;67
David Toms;31-36;—;67
Scott Mccarron;32-35;—;67
Magnus P Atlevi;33-35;—;68
Phillip Price;33-35;—;68
Miguel Angel Jimenez;35-33;—;68
Tom Lehman;33-35;—;68
Kenny Perry;33-35;—;68
Clark Dennis;33-35;—;68
Jarmo Sandelin;34-34;—;68
Vijay Singh;33-35;—;68
Jeff Sluman;34-34;—;68
John Inman;34-35;—;69
Gary Marks;35-34;—;69
a-Chip Lutz;33-36;—;69
Joe Durant;34-35;—;69
Tom Watson;34-35;—;69
John Daly;32-37;—;69
Scott Verplank;32-37;—;69
Billy Mayfair;33-36;—;69
Paul Archbold;33-36;—;69
Steen Tinning;33-36;—;69
LPGA
Ladies Scottish Open
At Gullane Golf Club
Gullane, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,480; Par: 71 (35-36)
Tiffany Joh;31-31;—;62
In-Kyung Kim;34-32;—;66
Amy Yang;34-32;—;66
Jenny Shin;34-32;—;66
Minjee Lee;34-33;—;67
Kelsey MacDonald;34-33;—;67
Sung Hyun Park;31-36;—;67
Charley Hull;31-36;—;67
Ariya Jutanugarn;34-33;—;67
Haeji Kang;34-33;—;67
Karoline Lund;35-32;—;67
Caroline Masson;35-33;—;68
Caroline Inglis;35-33;—;68
Lauren Kim;34-34;—;68
Xiyu Lin;36-32;—;68
Annabel Dimmock;35-33;—;68
Daniela Iacobelli;34-34;—;68
Jeong Eun Lee;33-35;—;68
Su Oh;35-33;—;68
Justine Dreher;31-37;—;68
Lee-Anne Pace;32-36;—;68
Bronte Law;33-35;—;68
European Open
At Green Eagle Golf Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $2.33 million
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72 (34-38)
Bryson DeChambeau, United States;66
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France;67
Joel Stalter, France;67
Romain Wattel, France;67
Benedict Staben, Germany;67
Web.com
Price Cutter Charity
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
Martin Trainer;30-32;—;62
Alex Prugh;30-33;—;63
Rafael Campos;31-32;—;63
Kyle Jones;31-32;—;63
Wes Roach;34-30;—;64
Brandon Crick;31-33;—;64
Jared Wolfe;33-31;—;64
Jay McLuen;30-34;—;64
Youth
Iowa PGA Jr.
Boys' 16-18 -- 1. John Boettcher (West Des Moines) 72, 2. George Strawhecker (Clive) 74, 3. Tyler Vaske (Knoxville) 75, 4. Cooper Craiger (Des Moines) 76, 5. Nate Juffer (West Des Moines) 77.
Boys' 14-15 - 1. Will Simpson (Pella) 76, 2. Joe Hammer (Ottumwa) 77, 3. Ty Roghair (Ankeny) 79, 4. Michael Chase (Waukee) 81, 5. Cale Leonard (Ottumwa) 82.
Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Evan Smith (Knoxville) 78, 2. Charles Allen (Cedar Rapids) 84, 3. Owen Howe (Des Moines) 86, 4. Ben Meier (Ankeny) 90, 5. (tie) Tony Song (Windsor Heights), Gable Strother (Ankeny) 93.
Boys 11-under -- 1. (tie) Jack Klinge (Des Moines), Lucas Laffoon (Johnston) 44, 3. Andrew Johannsen (Johnston) 45.
Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Paige Hoffman (West Des Moines) 77, 2. (tie) Makenzie Campbell (West Des Moines), Morgan Nuss (New Hampton) 80, 4. Morgan Weber (Dike) 81, 5. Allison Nuss (New Hampton) 82.
Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Rylee Heryford (Newton) 81, 2. Jaci Webb (Ankeny) 90, 3. Abigail Sachs (Johnston) 93.
Girls' 13-under -- 1. Saheah Vivanh-Vong (Des Moines) 40, 2. Alexis Barber (Newell) 48, 3. Macy Underwood (Gilbert) 49.
WWGA
Club Tournament
18-hole gross -- 1. Carol Phillips 81, 2. (tie) Margene Grady, Michelle Klein 82, 4. Jeanette Fredericksen 87.
18-hole net -- Esther McGuire 69, 2. Cheri Stoneman 71. 3. (tie) Melinda Boyd, Lyn Schumann 72.
9-hole net -- 1. Carol Ritter 36, 2. Becky West 40, 2. (tie) Carol Eichelberger, Pam St. John 44.
9-hole gross -- 1. (tie) Pam St. John, Becky West 33, 3. Carol Eichelberger 35, 4. Carol Ritter 36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.