PGA Tour
Northern Trust
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.
Purse: $9.25 million (winner earned $1,665,000)
Yardage: 7,370; Par 71 (36-35)
Patrick Reed;66-66-67-69;—;268
Abraham Ancer;67-65-68-69;—;269
Jon Rahm;64-68-69-69;—;270
Harold Varner III;67-67-68-68;—;270
Adam Scott;68-69-69-65;—;271
Rory McIlroy;65-68-70-69;—;272
Louis Oosthuizen;68-65-70-69;—;272
Brandt Snedeker;71-67-63-71;—;272
Jordan Spieth;67-64-74-67;—;272
Ian Poulter;68-66-71-68;—;273
Justin Rose;65-68-69-71;—;273
Patrick Cantlay;70-67-70-67;—;274
Kevin Kisner;64-70-72-68;—;274
Jason Kokrak;68-70-70-66;—;274
Troy Merritt;62-70-72-70;—;274
Andrew Putnam;69-64-74-67;—;274
Justin Thomas;67-68-71-68;—;274
Wyndham Clark;67-66-73-69;—;275
Ryan Moore;68-72-67-68;—;275
Webb Simpson;65-73-67-70;—;275
Also
Dustin Johnson;63-67-74-73;—;277
Brooks Koepka;70-69-69-70;—;278
Phil Mickelson;72-66-75-72;—;285
FedExCup leaders -- 1. Brooks Koepka, 2. Patrick Reed, 3. Rory McIlroy, 4. Matt Kuchar, 5. Jon Rahm, 6. Patrick Cantlay, 7. Xander Schauffele, 8. Abraham Ancer, 9. Gary Woodland, 10. Dustin Johnson.
LPGA Tour
Ladies Scottish Open
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)
Yardage: 6,427; Par 71 (35-36)
Mi Jung Hur;66-62-70-66;—;264
Jeongeun Lee6;67-65-66-70;—;268
Moriya Jutanugarn;64-66-67-71;—;268
Mi Hyang Lee;63-70-68-68;—;269
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-67-68-68;—;271
Minjee Lee;69-73-64-67;—;273
Elizabeth Szokol;67-69-68-69;—;273
Anne van Dam;63-69-71-70;—;273
Karolin Lampert;68-70-68-68;—;274
Xiyu Lin;68-68-68-70;—;274
Carly Booth;70-67-66-71;—;274
Jane Park;63-71-69-71;—;274
Hyo Joo Kim;66-72-69-68;—;275
Anna Nordqvist;67-69-69-70;—;275
Su Oh;65-73-66-71;—;275
Yu Liu;70-67-67-71;—;275
Korn Ferry Tour
Portland Open
At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (West Hollow)
North Plains, Ore.
Purse: $800,000 (winner earned $144,000)
Yardage: 7,109; Par: 71
Bo Hoag;66-68-63-65;—;262
Scott Harrington;67-63-65-69;—;264
Kristoffer Ventura;68-63-65-69;—;265
Chris Naegel;65-67-70-64;—;266
Vince India;64-65-68-70;—;267
Rob Oppenheim;67-67-65-69;—;268
James Driscoll;68-67-68-66;—;269
Fabian Gomez;69-68-66-66;—;269
Lee Hodges;70-65-67-67;—;269
Edward Loar;67-67-67-68;—;269
U.S. Women's Amateur
At Old Waverly Golf Club
West Point, Miss.
Yardage: 6,494; Par: 72
Championship (36 holes)
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia def. Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland, 1 up.
