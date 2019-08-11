Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Northern Trust

At Liberty National Golf Club

Jersey City, N.J.

Purse: $9.25 million (winner earned $1,665,000)

Yardage: 7,370; Par 71 (36-35)

Patrick Reed;66-66-67-69;—;268

Abraham Ancer;67-65-68-69;—;269

Jon Rahm;64-68-69-69;—;270

Harold Varner III;67-67-68-68;—;270

Adam Scott;68-69-69-65;—;271

Rory McIlroy;65-68-70-69;—;272

Louis Oosthuizen;68-65-70-69;—;272

Brandt Snedeker;71-67-63-71;—;272

Jordan Spieth;67-64-74-67;—;272

Ian Poulter;68-66-71-68;—;273

Justin Rose;65-68-69-71;—;273

Patrick Cantlay;70-67-70-67;—;274

Kevin Kisner;64-70-72-68;—;274

Jason Kokrak;68-70-70-66;—;274

Troy Merritt;62-70-72-70;—;274

Andrew Putnam;69-64-74-67;—;274

Justin Thomas;67-68-71-68;—;274

Wyndham Clark;67-66-73-69;—;275

Ryan Moore;68-72-67-68;—;275

Webb Simpson;65-73-67-70;—;275

Also

Dustin Johnson;63-67-74-73;—;277

Brooks Koepka;70-69-69-70;—;278

Phil Mickelson;72-66-75-72;—;285

FedExCup leaders -- 1. Brooks Koepka, 2. Patrick Reed, 3. Rory McIlroy, 4. Matt Kuchar, 5. Jon Rahm, 6. Patrick Cantlay, 7. Xander Schauffele, 8. Abraham Ancer, 9. Gary Woodland, 10. Dustin Johnson.

LPGA Tour

Ladies Scottish Open

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)

Yardage: 6,427; Par 71 (35-36)

Mi Jung Hur;66-62-70-66;—;264

Jeongeun Lee6;67-65-66-70;—;268

Moriya Jutanugarn;64-66-67-71;—;268

Mi Hyang Lee;63-70-68-68;—;269

Ariya Jutanugarn;68-67-68-68;—;271

Minjee Lee;69-73-64-67;—;273

Elizabeth Szokol;67-69-68-69;—;273

Anne van Dam;63-69-71-70;—;273

Karolin Lampert;68-70-68-68;—;274

Xiyu Lin;68-68-68-70;—;274

Carly Booth;70-67-66-71;—;274

Jane Park;63-71-69-71;—;274

Hyo Joo Kim;66-72-69-68;—;275

Anna Nordqvist;67-69-69-70;—;275

Su Oh;65-73-66-71;—;275

Yu Liu;70-67-67-71;—;275

Korn Ferry Tour

Portland Open

At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (West Hollow)

North Plains, Ore.

Purse: $800,000 (winner earned $144,000)

Yardage: 7,109; Par: 71

Bo Hoag;66-68-63-65;—;262

Scott Harrington;67-63-65-69;—;264

Kristoffer Ventura;68-63-65-69;—;265

Chris Naegel;65-67-70-64;—;266

Vince India;64-65-68-70;—;267

Rob Oppenheim;67-67-65-69;—;268

James Driscoll;68-67-68-66;—;269

Fabian Gomez;69-68-66-66;—;269

Lee Hodges;70-65-67-67;—;269

Edward Loar;67-67-67-68;—;269

U.S. Women's Amateur

At Old Waverly Golf Club

West Point, Miss.

Yardage: 6,494; Par: 72

Championship (36 holes)

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia def. Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland, 1 up.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments