PGA Tour
BMW Championship
At Medinah Country Club (No. 3)
Medinah, Ill.
Purse: $9.25 million
Yardage: 7,613: Par 72
Justin Thomas;32-33;—;65
Jason Kokrak;34-31;—;65
Jim Furyk;32-34;—;66
Joel Dahmen;34-32;—;66
Lucas Glover;33-33;—;66
Brandt Snedeker;34-32;—;66
Patrick Cantlay;34-32;—;66
Rory Sabbatini;31-36;—;67
Scott Piercy;32-35;—;67
Tony Finau;36-31;—;67
Adam Scott;33-34;—;67
Xander Schauffele;32-35;—;67
Collin Morikawa;31-36;—;67
Adam Hadwin;34-33;—;67
Rickie Fowler;35-32;—;67
Chez Reavie;34-33;—;67
J.T. Poston;34-34;—;68
Kevin Kisner;34-34;—;68
Abraham Ancer;35-33;—;68
Brooks Koepka;35-33;—;68
Patrick Reed;35-33;—;68
Ryan Palmer;31-37;—;68
Justin Rose;34-34;—;68
Jon Rahm;35-33;—;68
J.B. Holmes;34-35;—;69
Corey Conners;34-35;—;69
Rory McIlroy;35-34;—;69
Graeme McDowell;32-37;—;69
Wyndham Clark;33-36;—;69
Kevin Tway;32-37;—;69
Sung Kang;32-37;—;69
Hideki Matsuyama;34-35;—;69
Troy Merritt;34-35;—;69
Keegan Bradley;34-35;—;69
Rafa Cabrera Bello;35-34;—;69
Si Woo Kim;34-36;—;70
Phil Mickelson;34-36;—;70
Ian Poulter;36-34;—;70
Jordan Spieth;33-37;—;70
Sungjae Im;36-34;—;70
Paul Casey;35-35;—;70
Gary Woodland;36-34;—;70
Max Homa;34-36;—;70
Jason Day;33-37;—;70
Louis Oosthuizen;34-36;—;70
Charles Howell III;33-37;—;70
Tommy Fleetwood;35-35;—;70
Dustin Johnson;36-34;—;70
Webb Simpson;34-36;—;70
Also
Tiger Woods;35-36;—;71
Korn Ferry Tour
Children's Hospital
At The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet)
Columbus, Ohio
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,444; Par 71 (36-35)
Viktor Hovland;33-31;—;64
Cameron Percy;32-32;—;64
Doug Ghim;34-31;—;65
Matthew NeSmith;33-33;—;66
Anirban Lahiri;31-36;—;67
Ben Martin;34-33;—;67
Robert Streb;32-35;—;67
Ben Taylor;36-32;—;68
Billy Hurley III;33-35;—;68
Kevin Dougherty;34-34;—;68
Roberto Diaz;33-35;—;68
Ryan Brehm;35-33;—;68
Harry Higgs;35-33;—;68
Rhein Gibson;36-32;—;68
Brandon Hagy;34-34;—;68
Cody Gribble;36-32;—;68
Bronson Burgoon;36-32;—;68
Shawn Stefani;33-35;—;68
U.S. Amateur
At Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)
Pinehurst, N.C.
Yardage: 7,414; Par: 70
ROUND OF 32
Austin Squires, Union, Ky., def. Stefano Mazzoli, Italy, 19 holes
John Pak, Scotch Plains, N.J., def. Eduard Rousaud, Spain, 1 up
Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., def. Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C., 2 and 1
Alex Fitzpatrick, England, def. Jack Trent, Australia, 21 holes
Blake Hathcoat, Fresno, Calif., def. Cooper Dossey, Austin, Texas, 20 holes
Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio, 19 holes
Parker Coody, Plano, Texas, def. Shiryu Oyo, Japan, 5 and 4
Spencer Ralston, Gainesville, Ga., def. Julien Sale, France, 1 up
Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., def. Takumi Kanaya, Japan, 3 and 2
John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C., 4 and 2
Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa., def. Jacob Solomon, Auburn, Ala., 1 up
Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif., def. Alejandro Del Rey, Spain, 1 up
Pierceson Coody, Plano, Texas, def. Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn., 3 and 1
William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, def. Ludvig Aberg, Sweden, 1 up
Brad Dalke, Norman, Okla., def. Parker Gillam, Cary, N.C., 3 and 2
Karl Vilips, Australia, def. Steven Fisk, Stockbridge, Ga., 3 and 1
ROUND OF 16
Austin Squires, Union, Ky., def. John Pak, Scotch Plains, N.J., 2 and 1
Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, England, 5 and 4
Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Blake Hathcoat, Fresno, Calif., 5 and 4
Spencer Ralston, Gainesville, Ga., def. Parker Coody, Plano, Texas, 6 and 5
John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., 1 up
Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa., def. Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif., 2 up
William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, def. Pierceson Coody, Plano, Texas, 2 and 1
Karl Vilips, Australia, def. Brad Dalke, Norman, Okla., 3 and 1
