PGA Tour

BMW Championship

At Medinah Country Club (No. 3)

Medinah, Ill.

Purse: $9.25 million

Yardage: 7,613: Par 72

Justin Thomas;32-33;—;65

Jason Kokrak;34-31;—;65

Jim Furyk;32-34;—;66

Joel Dahmen;34-32;—;66

Lucas Glover;33-33;—;66

Brandt Snedeker;34-32;—;66

Patrick Cantlay;34-32;—;66

Rory Sabbatini;31-36;—;67

Scott Piercy;32-35;—;67

Tony Finau;36-31;—;67

Adam Scott;33-34;—;67

Xander Schauffele;32-35;—;67

Collin Morikawa;31-36;—;67

Adam Hadwin;34-33;—;67

Rickie Fowler;35-32;—;67

Chez Reavie;34-33;—;67

J.T. Poston;34-34;—;68

Kevin Kisner;34-34;—;68

Abraham Ancer;35-33;—;68

Brooks Koepka;35-33;—;68

Patrick Reed;35-33;—;68

Ryan Palmer;31-37;—;68

Justin Rose;34-34;—;68

Jon Rahm;35-33;—;68

J.B. Holmes;34-35;—;69

Corey Conners;34-35;—;69

Rory McIlroy;35-34;—;69

Graeme McDowell;32-37;—;69

Wyndham Clark;33-36;—;69

Kevin Tway;32-37;—;69

Sung Kang;32-37;—;69

Hideki Matsuyama;34-35;—;69

Troy Merritt;34-35;—;69

Keegan Bradley;34-35;—;69

Rafa Cabrera Bello;35-34;—;69

Si Woo Kim;34-36;—;70

Phil Mickelson;34-36;—;70

Ian Poulter;36-34;—;70

Jordan Spieth;33-37;—;70

Sungjae Im;36-34;—;70

Paul Casey;35-35;—;70

Gary Woodland;36-34;—;70

Max Homa;34-36;—;70

Jason Day;33-37;—;70

Louis Oosthuizen;34-36;—;70

Charles Howell III;33-37;—;70

Tommy Fleetwood;35-35;—;70

Dustin Johnson;36-34;—;70

Webb Simpson;34-36;—;70

Also

Tiger Woods;35-36;—;71

Korn Ferry Tour

Children's Hospital

At The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet)

Columbus, Ohio

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 7,444; Par 71 (36-35)

Viktor Hovland;33-31;—;64

Cameron Percy;32-32;—;64

Doug Ghim;34-31;—;65

Matthew NeSmith;33-33;—;66

Anirban Lahiri;31-36;—;67

Ben Martin;34-33;—;67

Robert Streb;32-35;—;67

Ben Taylor;36-32;—;68

Billy Hurley III;33-35;—;68

Kevin Dougherty;34-34;—;68

Roberto Diaz;33-35;—;68

Ryan Brehm;35-33;—;68

Harry Higgs;35-33;—;68

Rhein Gibson;36-32;—;68

Brandon Hagy;34-34;—;68

Cody Gribble;36-32;—;68

Bronson Burgoon;36-32;—;68

Shawn Stefani;33-35;—;68

U.S. Amateur

At Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)

Pinehurst, N.C.

Yardage: 7,414; Par: 70

ROUND OF 32

Austin Squires, Union, Ky., def. Stefano Mazzoli, Italy, 19 holes

John Pak, Scotch Plains, N.J., def. Eduard Rousaud, Spain, 1 up

Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., def. Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C., 2 and 1

Alex Fitzpatrick, England, def. Jack Trent, Australia, 21 holes

Blake Hathcoat, Fresno, Calif., def. Cooper Dossey, Austin, Texas, 20 holes

Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio, 19 holes

Parker Coody, Plano, Texas, def. Shiryu Oyo, Japan, 5 and 4

Spencer Ralston, Gainesville, Ga., def. Julien Sale, France, 1 up

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., def. Takumi Kanaya, Japan, 3 and 2

John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C., 4 and 2

Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa., def. Jacob Solomon, Auburn, Ala., 1 up

Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif., def. Alejandro Del Rey, Spain, 1 up

Pierceson Coody, Plano, Texas, def. Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn., 3 and 1

William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, def. Ludvig Aberg, Sweden, 1 up

Brad Dalke, Norman, Okla., def. Parker Gillam, Cary, N.C., 3 and 2

Karl Vilips, Australia, def. Steven Fisk, Stockbridge, Ga., 3 and 1

ROUND OF 16

Austin Squires, Union, Ky., def. John Pak, Scotch Plains, N.J., 2 and 1

Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, England, 5 and 4

Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Blake Hathcoat, Fresno, Calif., 5 and 4

Spencer Ralston, Gainesville, Ga., def. Parker Coody, Plano, Texas, 6 and 5

John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., 1 up

Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa., def. Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif., 2 up

William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, def. Pierceson Coody, Plano, Texas, 2 and 1

Karl Vilips, Australia, def. Brad Dalke, Norman, Okla., 3 and 1

