PGA

Wyndham Championship

At Sedgwfield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $6 million (winner earned $1,080,000)

Yardage: 7,127; Par 70

Brandt Snedeker;59-67-68-65;—;259

C.T. Pan;65-64-67-66;—;262

Webb Simpson;66-68-66-62;—;262

Jim Furyk;65-68-67-63;—;263

D.A. Points;64-64-68-67;—;263

Brian Gay;70-63-62-69;—;264

Ryan Moore;63-70-64-67;—;264

Ryan Armour;65-68-67-65;—;265

David Hearn;64-67-64-70;—;265

Nick Taylor;65-67-70-63;—;265

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-69-65-64;—;266

Harris English;66-65-67-68;—;266

Billy Horschel;66-68-67-65;—;266

Chris Kirk;69-65-68-64;—;266

Hideki Matsuyama;69-68-64-65;—;266

John Oda;63-70-67-66;—;266

Brett Stegmaier;64-67-67-68;—;266

Michael Thompson;66-70-63-67;—;266

Kevin Tway;67-69-65-65;—;266

Brice Garnett;65-68-69-65;—;267

Doug Ghim;68-64-69-66;—;267

Tom Hoge;69-66-66-66;—;267

Henrik Stenson;68-65-70-64;—;267

Champions Tour

Dick's Sporting Goods

At En-Joie Golf Club

Endicott, N.Y.

Purse: $2.05 million (winner earned $307,500)

Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72

Bart Bryant;68-67-65;—;200

Michael Bradley;65-68-68;—;201

Marco Dawson;65-70-68;—;203

Tom Gillis;67-69-67;—;203

Paul Goydos;69-70-65;—;204

Mark Calcavecchia;68-69-67;—;204

Kenny Perry;68-69-67;—;204

Woody Austin;66-71-68;—;205

Joe Durant;70-70-65;—;205

Billy Andrade;68-72-66;—;206

Bernhard Langer;70-69-67;—;206

Jeff Sluman;69-70-67;—;206

Rod Spittle;70-69-67;—;206

LPGA

Indy Women in Tech

At Brickyard Crossing Golf Club

Indianapolis

Purse: $2 million ($300,000)

Yardage: 6,456; Par 72

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Sung Hyun Park;68-63-66-68;—;265

Lizette Salas;62-69-64-70;—;265

Amy Yang;68-64-65-69;—;266

Jin Young Ko;65-66-70-67;—;268

Danielle Kang;65-68-70-66;—;269

Angel Yin;64-69-69-67;—;269

Brooke M. Henderson;70-69-68-63;—;270

Ariya Jutanugarn;70-65-69-66;—;270

Mi Hyang Lee;66-69-69-66;—;270

Mina Harigae;69-67-65-69;—;270

Nasa Hataoka;64-69-68-69;—;270

Jenny Shin;72-68-67-64;—;271

Bronte Law;69-69-67-66;—;271

Lexi Thompson;68-68-64-71;—;271

Brianna Do;66-70-67-69;—;272

Caroline Masson;69-70-70-64;—;273

Austin Ernst;68-68-72-65;—;273

Caroline Inglis;69-70-68-66;—;273

Chella Choi;68-70-67-68;—;273

Lydia Ko;66-71-68-68;—;273

European PGA

Nordea Masters

At Hills GC

Gothenburg, Sweden

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 7,169; Par: 71

x-won on first playoff hole

x-Paul Waring;66-63-69-68;—;266

Thomas Aiken;66-65-67-68;—;266

Maximilian Kiefer;68-68-66-65;—;267

Thorbjorn Oleson;68-66-67-67;—;268

Lucas Herbert;66-68-69-66;—;269

Jazz Janewattananond;67-68-72-64;—;271

Andrea Pavan;69-66-72-64;—;271

Haydn Porteous;72-67-67-65;—;271

Robert Rock;70-69-65-67;—;271

Web.com Tour

Portland Open

At Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow)

North Plains, Ore.

Purse: $800,000 (winner earned $144,000)

Yardage: 7,109; Par 71

Sungjae Im;65-66-68-67;—;266

John Chin;66-69-69-66;—;270

Erik Compton;66-68-71-66;—;271

Derek Ernst;61-67-73-71;—;272

Jim Knous;70-67-68-67;—;272

Kevin Dougherty;67-67-69-70;—;273

Curtis Luck;71-67-66-69;—;273

Jimmy Gunn;64-71-73-66;—;274

Ryan McCormick;67-71-68-68;—;274

Taylor Moore;63-68-73-70;—;274

Jimmy Stanger;68-67-68-71;—;274

U.S. Amateur

At Pebble Beach Golf Links

Yardage: 7,075; Par: 71

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Championship (36 holes) -- Viktor Hovland, Norway, def. Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif., 6 and 5.

