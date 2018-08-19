PGA
Wyndham Championship
At Sedgwfield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $6 million (winner earned $1,080,000)
Yardage: 7,127; Par 70
Brandt Snedeker;59-67-68-65;—;259
C.T. Pan;65-64-67-66;—;262
Webb Simpson;66-68-66-62;—;262
Jim Furyk;65-68-67-63;—;263
D.A. Points;64-64-68-67;—;263
Brian Gay;70-63-62-69;—;264
Ryan Moore;63-70-64-67;—;264
Ryan Armour;65-68-67-65;—;265
David Hearn;64-67-64-70;—;265
Nick Taylor;65-67-70-63;—;265
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-69-65-64;—;266
Harris English;66-65-67-68;—;266
Billy Horschel;66-68-67-65;—;266
Chris Kirk;69-65-68-64;—;266
Hideki Matsuyama;69-68-64-65;—;266
John Oda;63-70-67-66;—;266
Brett Stegmaier;64-67-67-68;—;266
Michael Thompson;66-70-63-67;—;266
Kevin Tway;67-69-65-65;—;266
Brice Garnett;65-68-69-65;—;267
Doug Ghim;68-64-69-66;—;267
Tom Hoge;69-66-66-66;—;267
Henrik Stenson;68-65-70-64;—;267
Champions Tour
Dick's Sporting Goods
At En-Joie Golf Club
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million (winner earned $307,500)
Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72
Bart Bryant;68-67-65;—;200
Michael Bradley;65-68-68;—;201
Marco Dawson;65-70-68;—;203
Tom Gillis;67-69-67;—;203
Paul Goydos;69-70-65;—;204
Mark Calcavecchia;68-69-67;—;204
Kenny Perry;68-69-67;—;204
Woody Austin;66-71-68;—;205
Joe Durant;70-70-65;—;205
Billy Andrade;68-72-66;—;206
Bernhard Langer;70-69-67;—;206
Jeff Sluman;69-70-67;—;206
Rod Spittle;70-69-67;—;206
LPGA
Indy Women in Tech
At Brickyard Crossing Golf Club
Indianapolis
Purse: $2 million ($300,000)
Yardage: 6,456; Par 72
(x-won on first playoff hole)
x-Sung Hyun Park;68-63-66-68;—;265
Lizette Salas;62-69-64-70;—;265
Amy Yang;68-64-65-69;—;266
Jin Young Ko;65-66-70-67;—;268
Danielle Kang;65-68-70-66;—;269
Angel Yin;64-69-69-67;—;269
Brooke M. Henderson;70-69-68-63;—;270
Ariya Jutanugarn;70-65-69-66;—;270
Mi Hyang Lee;66-69-69-66;—;270
Mina Harigae;69-67-65-69;—;270
Nasa Hataoka;64-69-68-69;—;270
Jenny Shin;72-68-67-64;—;271
Bronte Law;69-69-67-66;—;271
Lexi Thompson;68-68-64-71;—;271
Brianna Do;66-70-67-69;—;272
Caroline Masson;69-70-70-64;—;273
Austin Ernst;68-68-72-65;—;273
Caroline Inglis;69-70-68-66;—;273
Chella Choi;68-70-67-68;—;273
Lydia Ko;66-71-68-68;—;273
European PGA
Nordea Masters
At Hills GC
Gothenburg, Sweden
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,169; Par: 71
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Paul Waring;66-63-69-68;—;266
Thomas Aiken;66-65-67-68;—;266
Maximilian Kiefer;68-68-66-65;—;267
Thorbjorn Oleson;68-66-67-67;—;268
Lucas Herbert;66-68-69-66;—;269
Jazz Janewattananond;67-68-72-64;—;271
Andrea Pavan;69-66-72-64;—;271
Haydn Porteous;72-67-67-65;—;271
Robert Rock;70-69-65-67;—;271
Web.com Tour
Portland Open
At Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow)
North Plains, Ore.
Purse: $800,000 (winner earned $144,000)
Yardage: 7,109; Par 71
Sungjae Im;65-66-68-67;—;266
John Chin;66-69-69-66;—;270
Erik Compton;66-68-71-66;—;271
Derek Ernst;61-67-73-71;—;272
Jim Knous;70-67-68-67;—;272
Kevin Dougherty;67-67-69-70;—;273
Curtis Luck;71-67-66-69;—;273
Jimmy Gunn;64-71-73-66;—;274
Ryan McCormick;67-71-68-68;—;274
Taylor Moore;63-68-73-70;—;274
Jimmy Stanger;68-67-68-71;—;274
U.S. Amateur
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Yardage: 7,075; Par: 71
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Championship (36 holes) -- Viktor Hovland, Norway, def. Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif., 6 and 5.
