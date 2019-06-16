U.S. Open
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Calif.
Purse: $12.5 million (winner earned $2,250,000)
Yardage: 7,075; Par 71
a-denotes amateur
Gary Woodland;68-65-69-69;—;271
Brooks Koepka;69-69-68-68;—;274
Xander Schauffele;66-73-71-67;—;277
Jon Rahm;69-70-70-68;—;277
Chez Reavie;68-70-68-71;—;277
Justin Rose;65-70-68-74;—;277
Adam Scott;70-69-71-68;—;278
Louis Oosthuizen;66-70-70-72;—;278
Henrik Stenson;68-71-70-70;—;279
Chesson Hadley;68-70-70-71;—;279
Rory McIlroy;68-69-70-72;—;279
a-Viktor Hovland;69-73-71-67;—;280
Matt Fitzpatrick;69-71-72-68;—;280
Matt Wallace;70-68-71-71;—;280
Danny Willett;71-71-67-71;—;280
Webb Simpson;74-68-73-66;—;281
Francesco Molinari;68-72-71-70;—;281
Byeong Hun An;70-72-68-71;—;281
Graeme McDowell;69-70-70-72;—;281
Matt Kuchar;69-69-70-73;—;281
Paul Casey;70-72-73-67;—;282
Alex Prugh;75-69-70-68;—;282
Tiger Woods;70-72-71-69;—;282
Jason Day;70-73-70-69;—;282
Tyrrell Hatton;70-74-69-69;—;282
Hideki Matsuyama;69-73-70-70;—;282
Patrick Cantlay;73-71-68-70;—;282
Also
Dustin Johnson;71-69-71-74;—;285
Phil Mickelson;72-69-75-72;—;288
Zach Johnson;70-69-79-71;—;289
LPGA
Meijer Classic
At Blythefield Country Club
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Purse: $2 million (winner earned $300,000)
Yardage: 6,638; Par: 72
Brooke M. Henderson;64-64-69-70;—;267
Nasa Hataoka;68-68-67-65;—;268
Su Oh;69-69-64-66;—;268
Lexi Thompson;70-68-62-68;—;268
Brittany Altomare;66-65-69-68;—;268
Morgan Pressel;67-70-65-70;—;272
Nelly Korda;68-69-69-67;—;273
Annie Park;69-65-65-74;—;273
Shanshan Feng;68-70-70-67;—;275
Kristen Gillman;71-70-66-68;—;275
So Yeon Ryu;69-68-70-68;—;275
Danielle Kang;69-68-68-70;—;275
Moriya Jutanugarn;69-67-69-70;—;275
Alena Sharp;67-72-64-72;—;275
Madelene Sagstrom;67-70-65-73;—;275
Jessica Korda;76-67-67-66;—;276
Inbee Park;70-70-67-69;—;276
Lydia Ko;72-67-68-69;—;276
Sakura Yokomine;69-70-68-69;—;276
Minjee Lee;71-69-66-70;—;276
Mariah Stackhouse;70-69-67-70;—;276
Lauren Stephenson;69-70-66-71;—;276
Web.com Tour
Lincoln Land Championship
At Panther Creek Country Club
Yardage: 7228; Par: 71
Springfield, Illinois
(x-won on the third hole of a playoff)
x-Xinjun Zhang0;68-72-63-66;—;269
Dylan Wu;68-73-65-63;—;269
Nelson Ledesma;74-66-65-65;—;270
Vincent Whaley;68-68-68-66;—;270
James Driscoll;71-72-63-65;—;271
Chase Seiffert;70-68-67-66;—;271
Braden Thornberry;68-70-67-66;—;271
Steven Alker;70-68-65-69;—;272
Robby Shelton;69-71-63-69;—;272
Eric Steger;70-66-69-67;—;272
Amateur
Smitty's Best-Shot
At Red Carpet
Championship flight -- 1. Ken Nelson, Bob Gaal, Braden Gaal 58, 2. Mike Joblinske Sr., Doug Olds, Steve Bearbower 61, 3. Dan Riley, Tim Hackenmiller, Ernie Knox 62.
First flight -- 1. Bob Van Erem Sr., Bob Van Erem Jr., Steph Langar 66, 2. Greg Geisler, Jason Geisler, Joe Hudspeth 67, 3. Chuck Benton, Forrest Benton, Mark Bertholf 67.
Second flight -- 1. Mike Zikuda, Tim Peters, Rob Deutsch 70, 2. Reid Corson, D.J. Corson, Kyle Corson 70, 3. jeff Eickelberg, Mike Ott, Tim Tierney 70.
Long drive No. 1 -- Paul Weber. Closest to hole No. 2 - Mike Joblinske Sr.. Closest to hole No. 6 -- Jake Schaefer. Long putt No. 9 -- Rob Deutsch. Long Drive No. 10 -- Derek Bohlen. Closest to hole No. 11 -- Louis Douglas. Closest to hole No. 18 -- Mike Joblinske Sr.
