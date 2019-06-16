Clip art golf

U.S. Open

At Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Calif.

Purse: $12.5 million (winner earned $2,250,000)

Yardage: 7,075; Par 71

a-denotes amateur

Gary Woodland;68-65-69-69;—;271

Brooks Koepka;69-69-68-68;—;274

Xander Schauffele;66-73-71-67;—;277

Jon Rahm;69-70-70-68;—;277

Chez Reavie;68-70-68-71;—;277

Justin Rose;65-70-68-74;—;277

Adam Scott;70-69-71-68;—;278

Louis Oosthuizen;66-70-70-72;—;278

Henrik Stenson;68-71-70-70;—;279

Chesson Hadley;68-70-70-71;—;279

Rory McIlroy;68-69-70-72;—;279

a-Viktor Hovland;69-73-71-67;—;280

Matt Fitzpatrick;69-71-72-68;—;280

Matt Wallace;70-68-71-71;—;280

Danny Willett;71-71-67-71;—;280

Webb Simpson;74-68-73-66;—;281

Francesco Molinari;68-72-71-70;—;281

Byeong Hun An;70-72-68-71;—;281

Graeme McDowell;69-70-70-72;—;281

Matt Kuchar;69-69-70-73;—;281

Paul Casey;70-72-73-67;—;282

Alex Prugh;75-69-70-68;—;282

Tiger Woods;70-72-71-69;—;282

Jason Day;70-73-70-69;—;282

Tyrrell Hatton;70-74-69-69;—;282

Hideki Matsuyama;69-73-70-70;—;282

Patrick Cantlay;73-71-68-70;—;282

Also

Dustin Johnson;71-69-71-74;—;285

Phil Mickelson;72-69-75-72;—;288

Zach Johnson;70-69-79-71;—;289

LPGA

Meijer Classic

At Blythefield Country Club

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Purse: $2 million (winner earned $300,000)

Yardage: 6,638; Par: 72

Brooke M. Henderson;64-64-69-70;—;267

Nasa Hataoka;68-68-67-65;—;268

Su Oh;69-69-64-66;—;268

Lexi Thompson;70-68-62-68;—;268

Brittany Altomare;66-65-69-68;—;268

Morgan Pressel;67-70-65-70;—;272

Nelly Korda;68-69-69-67;—;273

Annie Park;69-65-65-74;—;273

Shanshan Feng;68-70-70-67;—;275

Kristen Gillman;71-70-66-68;—;275

So Yeon Ryu;69-68-70-68;—;275

Danielle Kang;69-68-68-70;—;275

Moriya Jutanugarn;69-67-69-70;—;275

Alena Sharp;67-72-64-72;—;275

Madelene Sagstrom;67-70-65-73;—;275

Jessica Korda;76-67-67-66;—;276

Inbee Park;70-70-67-69;—;276

Lydia Ko;72-67-68-69;—;276

Sakura Yokomine;69-70-68-69;—;276

Minjee Lee;71-69-66-70;—;276

Mariah Stackhouse;70-69-67-70;—;276

Lauren Stephenson;69-70-66-71;—;276

Web.com Tour

Lincoln Land Championship

At Panther Creek Country Club

Yardage: 7228; Par: 71

Springfield, Illinois

(x-won on the third hole of a playoff)

x-Xinjun Zhang0;68-72-63-66;—;269

Dylan Wu;68-73-65-63;—;269

Nelson Ledesma;74-66-65-65;—;270

Vincent Whaley;68-68-68-66;—;270

James Driscoll;71-72-63-65;—;271

Chase Seiffert;70-68-67-66;—;271

Braden Thornberry;68-70-67-66;—;271

Steven Alker;70-68-65-69;—;272

Robby Shelton;69-71-63-69;—;272

Eric Steger;70-66-69-67;—;272

Amateur

Smitty's Best-Shot

At Red Carpet

Championship flight -- 1. Ken Nelson, Bob Gaal, Braden Gaal 58, 2. Mike Joblinske Sr., Doug Olds, Steve Bearbower 61, 3. Dan Riley, Tim Hackenmiller, Ernie Knox 62.

First flight -- 1. Bob Van Erem Sr., Bob Van Erem Jr., Steph Langar 66, 2. Greg Geisler, Jason Geisler, Joe Hudspeth 67, 3. Chuck Benton, Forrest Benton, Mark Bertholf 67.

Second flight -- 1. Mike Zikuda, Tim Peters, Rob Deutsch 70, 2. Reid Corson, D.J. Corson, Kyle Corson 70, 3. jeff Eickelberg, Mike Ott, Tim Tierney 70.

Long drive No. 1 -- Paul Weber. Closest to hole No. 2 - Mike Joblinske Sr.. Closest to hole No. 6 -- Jake Schaefer. Long putt No. 9 -- Rob Deutsch. Long Drive No. 10 -- Derek Bohlen. Closest to hole No. 11 -- Louis Douglas. Closest to hole No. 18 -- Mike Joblinske Sr.

