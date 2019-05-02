Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Classic

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,554; Par 71 (35-36)

Rory McIlroy;35-31;—;66

Joel Dahmen;32-34;—;66

Adam Schenk;34-33;—;67

Martin Laird;32-35;—;67

Patrick Reed;32-35;—;67

Nick Taylor;34-33;—;67

Dylan Frittelli;34-33;—;67

Jason Day;32-36;—;68

Brian Harman;33-35;—;68

Keith Mitchell;33-35;—;68

John Senden;32-36;—;68

Brendon Todd;34-34;—;68

Jason Dufner;33-35;—;68

Vaughn Taylor;34-34;—;68

Sebastian Munoz;34-34;—;68

Jim Knous;34-34;—;68

Seamus Power;35-34;—;69

Paul Casey;33-36;—;69

Kyle Stanley;35-34;—;69

Pat Perez;35-34;—;69

Webb Simpson;37-32;—;69

Sergio Garcia;33-36;—;69

Aaron Wise;33-36;—;69

Bill Haas;32-37;—;69

Beau Hossler;33-36;—;69

Max Homa;33-36;—;69

LPGA Tour

Mediheal Championship

At Lake Merced GC

Daly City, Calif.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,551; Par 72

Anne van Dam;34-33;—;67

Eun-Hee Ji;33-34;—;67

So Yeon Ryu;33-34;—;67

Celine Boutier;30-38;—;68

Amy Yang;37-31;—;68

Peiyun Chien;32-36;—;68

In Gee Chun;36-33;—;69

Moriya Jutanugarn;33-36;—;69

Azahara Munoz;35-34;—;69

Charley Hull;35-34;—;69

Maria Torres;34-35;—;69

Amy Olson;36-34;—;70

Morgan Pressel;35-35;—;70

Sarah Schmelzel;32-38;—;70

Inbee Park;33-37;—;70

Louise Ridderstrom;34-37;—;71

Angela Stanford;35-36;—;71

Jenny Shin;34-37;—;71

Kristen Gillman;36-35;—;71

Ariya Jutanugarn;36-35;—;71

Gerina Piller;35-36;—;71

Web.com Tour

Nashville Open

At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club

Nashville, Tenn.

Purse: $550,000

Yardage: 7,600; Par 72

(Partial first round)

Robby Shelton;31-33;—;64

Brandon Matthews;30-35;—;65

Garrett Osborn;35-32;—;67

Chase Seiffert;37-31;—;68

Scottie Scheffler;35-33;—;68

Horacio Leon;34-35;—;69

Andrew Svoboda;36-33;—;69

Joseph Winslow;36-33;—;69

Michael Hebert;35-34;—;69

Drew Weaver;35-34;—;69

Bo Hoag;36-33;—;69

Prep girls

At Jesup

JESUP 224, DON BOSCO 249

Jesup -- Kenedy Backes 52 (medalist), Rachel Clayberg 56 (runnerup), Riley Mihm 57, Grace Distler 59, Alexis Harris 61.

Don Bosco -- Calli Thome 58, Marissa McFadden 63, Camdyn Schmit 63, Laney Fischer 65, Emma Bailey 65.

Prep boys

At La Porte City

UNION 167, HUDSON 192

Union -- Caleb Reel 38 (medalist), Lincoln Mehlert 43, Brandon Stech 43, Trevor Davis 43.

Hudson -- Jacob Wiersma 42 (runner-up), Wylie Souhrada 49, Joe Britson 49, Levin Budreau 52.

