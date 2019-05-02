PGA Tour
Wells Fargo Classic
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $7.9 million
Yardage: 7,554; Par 71 (35-36)
Rory McIlroy;35-31;—;66
Joel Dahmen;32-34;—;66
Adam Schenk;34-33;—;67
Martin Laird;32-35;—;67
Patrick Reed;32-35;—;67
Nick Taylor;34-33;—;67
Dylan Frittelli;34-33;—;67
Jason Day;32-36;—;68
Brian Harman;33-35;—;68
Keith Mitchell;33-35;—;68
John Senden;32-36;—;68
Brendon Todd;34-34;—;68
Jason Dufner;33-35;—;68
Vaughn Taylor;34-34;—;68
Sebastian Munoz;34-34;—;68
Jim Knous;34-34;—;68
Seamus Power;35-34;—;69
Paul Casey;33-36;—;69
Kyle Stanley;35-34;—;69
Pat Perez;35-34;—;69
Webb Simpson;37-32;—;69
Sergio Garcia;33-36;—;69
Aaron Wise;33-36;—;69
Bill Haas;32-37;—;69
Beau Hossler;33-36;—;69
Max Homa;33-36;—;69
LPGA Tour
Mediheal Championship
At Lake Merced GC
Daly City, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,551; Par 72
Anne van Dam;34-33;—;67
Eun-Hee Ji;33-34;—;67
So Yeon Ryu;33-34;—;67
Celine Boutier;30-38;—;68
Amy Yang;37-31;—;68
Peiyun Chien;32-36;—;68
In Gee Chun;36-33;—;69
Moriya Jutanugarn;33-36;—;69
Azahara Munoz;35-34;—;69
Charley Hull;35-34;—;69
Maria Torres;34-35;—;69
Amy Olson;36-34;—;70
Morgan Pressel;35-35;—;70
Sarah Schmelzel;32-38;—;70
Inbee Park;33-37;—;70
Louise Ridderstrom;34-37;—;71
Angela Stanford;35-36;—;71
Jenny Shin;34-37;—;71
Kristen Gillman;36-35;—;71
Ariya Jutanugarn;36-35;—;71
Gerina Piller;35-36;—;71
Web.com Tour
Nashville Open
At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club
Nashville, Tenn.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,600; Par 72
(Partial first round)
Robby Shelton;31-33;—;64
Brandon Matthews;30-35;—;65
Garrett Osborn;35-32;—;67
Chase Seiffert;37-31;—;68
Scottie Scheffler;35-33;—;68
Horacio Leon;34-35;—;69
Andrew Svoboda;36-33;—;69
Joseph Winslow;36-33;—;69
Michael Hebert;35-34;—;69
Drew Weaver;35-34;—;69
Bo Hoag;36-33;—;69
Prep girls
At Jesup
JESUP 224, DON BOSCO 249
Jesup -- Kenedy Backes 52 (medalist), Rachel Clayberg 56 (runnerup), Riley Mihm 57, Grace Distler 59, Alexis Harris 61.
Don Bosco -- Calli Thome 58, Marissa McFadden 63, Camdyn Schmit 63, Laney Fischer 65, Emma Bailey 65.
Prep boys
At La Porte City
UNION 167, HUDSON 192
Union -- Caleb Reel 38 (medalist), Lincoln Mehlert 43, Brandon Stech 43, Trevor Davis 43.
Hudson -- Jacob Wiersma 42 (runner-up), Wylie Souhrada 49, Joe Britson 49, Levin Budreau 52.
