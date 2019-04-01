Clip art golf

Champions Tour

Rapiscan Systems Classic

At Fallen Oak

Biloxi, Miss.

Purse: $1.6 million (winner earned $240,000)

Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72

Sutherland won on seventh playoff hole

Kevin Sutherland;65-69-75;—;209

Scott Parel;68-72-69;—;209

Billy Andrade;71-68-71;—;210

Marco Dawson;65-72-74;—;211

Bernhard Langer;71-72-69;—;212

Wes Short, Jr.;70-73-69;—;212

Steve Stricker;73-70-69;—;212

John Daly;71-71-71;—;213

Brandt Jobe;71-71-71;—;213

Kent Jones;69-72-72;—;213

Billy Mayfair;71-71-72;—;214

Colin Montgomerie;70-71-73;—;214

Vijay Singh;69-72-73;—;214

Jeff Sluman;68-73-73;—;214

Prep boys

At Jesup

DENVER 210, JESUP 238

Individual leaders -- 1. Michael Bohlman (Den) 51, 2. (tie) Chase Lyons (Denver), Parker Smith (Denver) 52, 4. Cole Oberbroeckling (Jesup) 53, 5. Ashton Gonnerman (Denver) 55.

At Charles City

Team standings -- 1. Charles City 185, 2. Osage 204, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 205.

Individual leaders -- 1. Trevor White (CC) 44, 2. Jackson Molstead (CC) 46, 3. Tait Arndt (CC) 47, 4. (tie) Derik Auchstetter (N-P), Carter Johanningmeier (CC), Skylar Houdek (CC), Zach Durren (Osa) 48.

Prep girls

At Jesup

JESUP 271, DENVER 323

Individual leaders -- 1. Rachel Clayberg (Jes) 66, 2. Kenedy Backes (Jes) 67, 3. Grace Distler (Jes) 68, 4. Allie Borgerding (Jes( 70), 5. (tie) Olivia Buhr (Den), Lexi Lyons (Den) 75.

At Charles City

Team standings -- 1. Charles City 222, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 261, 3. Osage 271.

Individual leaders -- 1. Marissa Daniels (CC) 49, 2. Hope Slinger (CC), 54, 3. Jadyn Hegved (CC) 58, 4. (tie) Keagan Betsinger (N-P), Kara Hoffman (CC), Sara Mitchell (CC), Dani Johnson (Osa) 61.

