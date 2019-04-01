Champions Tour
Rapiscan Systems Classic
At Fallen Oak
Biloxi, Miss.
Purse: $1.6 million (winner earned $240,000)
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Sutherland won on seventh playoff hole
Kevin Sutherland;65-69-75;—;209
Scott Parel;68-72-69;—;209
Billy Andrade;71-68-71;—;210
Marco Dawson;65-72-74;—;211
Bernhard Langer;71-72-69;—;212
Wes Short, Jr.;70-73-69;—;212
Steve Stricker;73-70-69;—;212
John Daly;71-71-71;—;213
Brandt Jobe;71-71-71;—;213
Kent Jones;69-72-72;—;213
Billy Mayfair;71-71-72;—;214
Colin Montgomerie;70-71-73;—;214
Vijay Singh;69-72-73;—;214
Jeff Sluman;68-73-73;—;214
Prep boys
At Jesup
DENVER 210, JESUP 238
Individual leaders -- 1. Michael Bohlman (Den) 51, 2. (tie) Chase Lyons (Denver), Parker Smith (Denver) 52, 4. Cole Oberbroeckling (Jesup) 53, 5. Ashton Gonnerman (Denver) 55.
At Charles City
Team standings -- 1. Charles City 185, 2. Osage 204, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 205.
Individual leaders -- 1. Trevor White (CC) 44, 2. Jackson Molstead (CC) 46, 3. Tait Arndt (CC) 47, 4. (tie) Derik Auchstetter (N-P), Carter Johanningmeier (CC), Skylar Houdek (CC), Zach Durren (Osa) 48.
Prep girls
At Jesup
JESUP 271, DENVER 323
Individual leaders -- 1. Rachel Clayberg (Jes) 66, 2. Kenedy Backes (Jes) 67, 3. Grace Distler (Jes) 68, 4. Allie Borgerding (Jes( 70), 5. (tie) Olivia Buhr (Den), Lexi Lyons (Den) 75.
At Charles City
Team standings -- 1. Charles City 222, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 261, 3. Osage 271.
Individual leaders -- 1. Marissa Daniels (CC) 49, 2. Hope Slinger (CC), 54, 3. Jadyn Hegved (CC) 58, 4. (tie) Keagan Betsinger (N-P), Kara Hoffman (CC), Sara Mitchell (CC), Dani Johnson (Osa) 61.
