PGA Professional
At Bluffton, S.C.
Individual leaders -- 1. Alex Beach 67-68 - 135, 2. Danny Balin 70-66 - 136, 3. Matt Lohmeyer 70-68 - 138, 4. (tie) Brett McCurdy 72-68 -- 140, Stuart Deane 72-68 - 140.
Missed the cut -- John Bermel (Cedar Falls) 77-77 - 154.
Prep boys
At Jesup
Team standings -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 196, 2. Isaac Newton Academy 264, 3. Jesup (no score).
Individual leaders -- 1. Colton Harberts (D-NH) 41, 2. Jacob Stockdale (D-NH) 50, 3. Cole Bucknell (Jesup) 51, 4. Isaac Jorgenson (D-NH) 52, 5. Reid Ehmen (D-NH) 53.
At Northwood
Team standings -- 1. Osage 183, 2. Northwood-Kensett 196, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 210, 4. Riceville 230.
Individual leaders -- 1. Shawn Eichmeier (Osa) 44, 2. (tie) Kael Julseth (N-K), Zach Duren (Osa), Gavin Schaefer (Osa) 46, 5. Austin Efflandt (N-K), Jarett Scharper, Ty Creger 47.
Prep girls
At Northwood
Team standings -- 1. Northwood-Kensett 225, 2. Osage 245, 3. (tie) Nashua-Plainfield (no score), Riceville (no score).
Individual leaders -- 1. Alexis Halbach (N-K) 50, 2. (tie) Allie Carman (N-K), Dani Johnson (Osa) 56, 4. Keagan Betsinger (N-P) 58, 5. Emma Davidson (N-K) 59.
At Jesup
DIKE-N. HARTFORD 196, JESUP 240
Dike-New Hartford -- Morgan Weber 42 (medalist), Jillian Beuter 49 (runner-up), Katie Knock 51, Avery Coulter 54.
Jesup -- Alexis Harris 54, Rachel Clayberg 56, Bri Lingenfelter 63, Grace Distler 67.
