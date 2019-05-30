PGA Tour
The Memorial
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,392; Par 72 (36-36)
Ryan Moore;31-34;—;65
Jordan Spieth;34-32;—;66
Anirban Lahiri;34-33;—;67
Marc Leishman;33-34;—;67
Martin Kaymer;35-32;—;67
Vaughn Taylor;33-34;—;67
Bud Cauley;34-33;—;67
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;34-34;—;68
Russell Knox;32-36;—;68
Andrew Putnam;33-35;—;68
Patrick Cantlay;35-33;—;68
Scott Stallings;33-36;—;69
Gary Woodland;34-35;—;69
Xander Schauffele;34-35;—;69
Sam Ryder;36-33;—;69
Emiliano Grillo;35-34;—;69
Rickie Fowler;35-34;—;69
Troy Merritt;34-35;—;69
Si Woo Kim;34-35;—;69
Danny Willett;35-34;—;69
Steve Stricker;34-35;—;69
Haotong Li;32-37;—;69
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;34-36;—;70
Ted Potter, Jr.;33-37;—;70
Henrik Stenson;34-36;—;70
Max Homa;34-36;—;70
Tiger Woods;34-36;—;70
David Lipsky;36-34;—;70
Phil Mickelson;35-35;—;70
U.S. Women's Open
At Country Club of Charleston
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $5.5 million
Yardage: 6,535; Par 71 (36-35)
Mamiko Higa;32-33;—;65
Esther Henseleit;34-32;—;66
a-Gina Kim;32-34;—;66
Celine Boutier;36-31;—;67
Sei Young Kim;33-35;—;68
Azahara Munoz;35-33;—;68
Yu Liu;34-35;—;69
a-Andrea Lee;33-36;—;69
Misuzu Narita;34-35;—;69
Carlota Ciganda;35-34;—;69
Jenny Shin;36-33;—;69
Nelly Korda;34-35;—;69
Jessica Korda;34-35;—;69
Emma Talley;36-34;—;70
Caroline Masson;34-36;—;70
Ryann O'Toole;36-34;—;70
Brittany Altomare;33-37;—;70
Inbee Park;35-35;—;70
Lexi Thompson;35-35;—;70
Jennifer Song;34-36;—;70
Karine Icher;36-34;—;70
Jeongeun Lee6;35-35;—;70
Morgan Pressel;36-34;—;70
Gerina Piller;37-33;—;70
Mariah Stackhouse;36-35;—;71
Austin Ernst;35-36;—;71
Sarah Schmelzel;37-34;—;71
a-Yuka Saso;38-33;—;71
Minjee Lee;36-35;—;71
Lizette Salas;35-36;—;71
Anne Van Dam;35-36;—;71
Sung Hyun Park;36-35;—;71
Moriya Jutanugarn;35-36;—;71
Jennifer Kupcho;37-34;—;71
So Yeon Ryu;35-36;—;71
Jasmine Suwannapura;34-37;—;71
Hyo-Joo Kim;37-34;—;71
Mi Hyang Lee;36-35;—;71
Jaye Marie Green;37-34;—;71
Mirim Lee;38-33;—;71
Dottie Ardina;36-35;—;71
Olafia Kristinsdottir;35-36;—;71
Web.com Tour
REX Hospital Open
At The CC at Wakefield Plantation
Raleigh, N.C.
Purse: $650,000
Yardage: 7,257; Par 71 (36-35)
Joseph Bramlett;32-32;—;64
Rhein Gibson;34-31;—;65
Sebastian Cappelen;33-32;—;65
Marcelo Rozo;31-34;—;65
Horacio Leon;29-36;—;65
Brett Drewitt;33-32;—;65
Bo Hoag;33-33;—;66
Scott Harrington;33-33;—;66
Rob Oppenheim;34-32;—;66
Steve LeBrun;34-32;—;66
Zach Wright;33-33;—;66
Matthew NeSmith;33-33;—;66
Conrad Shindler;34-32;—;66
Charlie Saxon;34-32;—;66
Brian Campbell;31-36;—;67
Brady Schnell;33-34;—;67
Martin Flores;34-33;—;67
Tag Ridings;33-34;—;67
Carl Yuan;33-34;—;67
Henrik Norlander;33-34;—;67
Martin Piller;34-33;—;67
Ben Taylor;32-35;—;67
Chris Baker;34-33;—;67
Albin Choi;33-34;—;67
Amateur
Katoski Open
At Irv Warren
OPEN DIVISION
Championship flight -- 1. Matt Mummelthei 67-67 - 134, 2. John Siela 69-69 - 138, 3. B.J. Meaney 70-72 - 142, 4. Bruce Westemeier 70-73 - 143, 5. K.C. Doland 76-70 - 146, 6. Alan Johnson 73-76 - 149, 7. Kevin Marquis 77-73 - 150, 8. Cory Hockey 74-77 - 151, 9. (tie) Jake Gardner 75-78 - 153, T.J. Anderson 77-76 - 153, Brian Persson 77-76 - 153, Ben Rikkeels 78-75 - 153.
First flight -- 1. Kevin Wilson 81-69 - 150, 2. Eric Smith 79-73 - 152, 3. Trevor Heinen 81-72 - 153, 4. Jake Kuklinski 81-75 - 155, 5. Dave Lamb 79-77 - 156.
Second flight -- 1. Tim Felland 88-79 - 167, 2, Kinsey Bienemann 85-83 - 168, 3. Adam Zwanziger 90-86 - 176, 4. (tie) Chris Wilkinson 90-87 - 177, Joe Paxson 91-86 - 177.
SENIOR DIVISION
Championship flight -- 1. Bruce Westemeier 70-73 - 143, 2. Brian Persson 77-76 - 153, 3. Mike Lamb 79-78 - 157, 4. Chuck Carda 81-80 - 161, 5. Steve Dahl 82-81 - 163.
First flight -- 1. John Ramirez 84-84 - 168, 2. Mike Remetch 89-82 - 171, 3. Mike Carper 87-89 - 176.
SUPER SENIOR DIVISION
Championship flight -- 1. Dennis Hunt 81-76 - 157, 2. Duane Carpenter 84-83 - 167, 3. Bob McGinn 94-99 - 193.
