Clip art golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,392; Par 72 (36-36)

Ryan Moore;31-34;—;65

Jordan Spieth;34-32;—;66

Anirban Lahiri;34-33;—;67

Marc Leishman;33-34;—;67

Martin Kaymer;35-32;—;67

Vaughn Taylor;33-34;—;67

Bud Cauley;34-33;—;67

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;34-34;—;68

Russell Knox;32-36;—;68

Andrew Putnam;33-35;—;68

Patrick Cantlay;35-33;—;68

Scott Stallings;33-36;—;69

Gary Woodland;34-35;—;69

Xander Schauffele;34-35;—;69

Sam Ryder;36-33;—;69

Emiliano Grillo;35-34;—;69

Rickie Fowler;35-34;—;69

Troy Merritt;34-35;—;69

Si Woo Kim;34-35;—;69

Danny Willett;35-34;—;69

Steve Stricker;34-35;—;69

Haotong Li;32-37;—;69

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;34-36;—;70

Ted Potter, Jr.;33-37;—;70

Henrik Stenson;34-36;—;70

Max Homa;34-36;—;70

Tiger Woods;34-36;—;70

David Lipsky;36-34;—;70

Phil Mickelson;35-35;—;70

U.S. Women's Open

At Country Club of Charleston

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $5.5 million

Yardage: 6,535; Par 71 (36-35)

Mamiko Higa;32-33;—;65

Esther Henseleit;34-32;—;66

a-Gina Kim;32-34;—;66

Celine Boutier;36-31;—;67

Sei Young Kim;33-35;—;68

Azahara Munoz;35-33;—;68

Yu Liu;34-35;—;69

a-Andrea Lee;33-36;—;69

Misuzu Narita;34-35;—;69

Carlota Ciganda;35-34;—;69

Jenny Shin;36-33;—;69

Nelly Korda;34-35;—;69

Jessica Korda;34-35;—;69

Emma Talley;36-34;—;70

Caroline Masson;34-36;—;70

Ryann O'Toole;36-34;—;70

Brittany Altomare;33-37;—;70

Inbee Park;35-35;—;70

Lexi Thompson;35-35;—;70

Jennifer Song;34-36;—;70

Karine Icher;36-34;—;70

Jeongeun Lee6;35-35;—;70

Morgan Pressel;36-34;—;70

Gerina Piller;37-33;—;70

Mariah Stackhouse;36-35;—;71

Austin Ernst;35-36;—;71

Sarah Schmelzel;37-34;—;71

a-Yuka Saso;38-33;—;71

Minjee Lee;36-35;—;71

Lizette Salas;35-36;—;71

Anne Van Dam;35-36;—;71

Sung Hyun Park;36-35;—;71

Moriya Jutanugarn;35-36;—;71

Jennifer Kupcho;37-34;—;71

So Yeon Ryu;35-36;—;71

Jasmine Suwannapura;34-37;—;71

Hyo-Joo Kim;37-34;—;71

Mi Hyang Lee;36-35;—;71

Jaye Marie Green;37-34;—;71

Mirim Lee;38-33;—;71

Dottie Ardina;36-35;—;71

Olafia Kristinsdottir;35-36;—;71

Web.com Tour

REX Hospital Open

At The CC at Wakefield Plantation

Raleigh, N.C.

Purse: $650,000

Yardage: 7,257; Par 71 (36-35)

Joseph Bramlett;32-32;—;64

Rhein Gibson;34-31;—;65

Sebastian Cappelen;33-32;—;65

Marcelo Rozo;31-34;—;65

Horacio Leon;29-36;—;65

Brett Drewitt;33-32;—;65

Bo Hoag;33-33;—;66

Scott Harrington;33-33;—;66

Rob Oppenheim;34-32;—;66

Steve LeBrun;34-32;—;66

Zach Wright;33-33;—;66

Matthew NeSmith;33-33;—;66

Conrad Shindler;34-32;—;66

Charlie Saxon;34-32;—;66

Brian Campbell;31-36;—;67

Brady Schnell;33-34;—;67

Martin Flores;34-33;—;67

Tag Ridings;33-34;—;67

Carl Yuan;33-34;—;67

Henrik Norlander;33-34;—;67

Martin Piller;34-33;—;67

Ben Taylor;32-35;—;67

Chris Baker;34-33;—;67

Albin Choi;33-34;—;67

Amateur

Katoski Open

At Irv Warren

OPEN DIVISION

Championship flight -- 1. Matt Mummelthei 67-67 - 134, 2. John Siela 69-69 - 138, 3. B.J. Meaney 70-72 - 142, 4. Bruce Westemeier 70-73 - 143, 5. K.C. Doland 76-70 - 146, 6. Alan Johnson 73-76 - 149, 7. Kevin Marquis 77-73 - 150, 8. Cory Hockey 74-77 - 151, 9. (tie) Jake Gardner 75-78 - 153, T.J. Anderson 77-76 - 153, Brian Persson 77-76 - 153, Ben Rikkeels 78-75 - 153.

First flight -- 1. Kevin Wilson 81-69 - 150, 2. Eric Smith 79-73 - 152, 3. Trevor Heinen 81-72 - 153, 4. Jake Kuklinski 81-75 - 155, 5. Dave Lamb 79-77 - 156.

Second flight -- 1. Tim Felland 88-79 - 167, 2, Kinsey Bienemann 85-83 - 168, 3. Adam Zwanziger 90-86 - 176, 4. (tie) Chris Wilkinson 90-87 - 177, Joe Paxson 91-86 - 177.

SENIOR DIVISION

Championship flight -- 1. Bruce Westemeier 70-73 - 143, 2. Brian Persson 77-76 - 153, 3. Mike Lamb 79-78 - 157, 4. Chuck Carda 81-80 - 161, 5. Steve Dahl 82-81 - 163.

First flight -- 1. John Ramirez 84-84 - 168, 2. Mike Remetch 89-82 - 171, 3. Mike Carper 87-89 - 176.

SUPER SENIOR DIVISION

Championship flight -- 1. Dennis Hunt 81-76 - 157, 2. Duane Carpenter 84-83 - 167, 3. Bob McGinn 94-99 - 193.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments