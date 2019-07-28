Clip art golf

WGC

St. Jude Classic

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $10.25 million (winner earned $1,745,000)

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

Brooks Koepka;68-67-64-65;—;264

Webb Simpson;69-66-68-64;—;267

Marc Leishman;69-69-63-67;—;268

Tommy Fleetwood;68-70-65-66;—;269

Matthew Fitzpatrick;67-64-69-69;—;269

Rory McIlroy;69-67-62-71;—;269

Jon Rahm;62-71-68-69;—;270

Ian Poulter;66-69-67-69;—;271

Billy Horschel;67-66-69-70;—;272

Bubba Watson;65-70-68-69;—;272

Justin Rose;67-68-70-68;—;273

Rafa Cabrera Bello;70-71-67-66;—;274

Patrick Cantlay;65-68-73-68;—;274

Alex Noren;66-69-66-73;—;274

Aaron Rai;72-69-66-67;—;274

Patrick Reed;73-66-67-68;—;274

Cameron Smith;65-68-73-68;—;274

Jordan Spieth;70-70-66-68;—;274

Justin Thomas;68-69-66-71;—;274

Dustin Johnson;69-69-69-68;—;275

Nate Lashley;66-70-71-68;—;275

Haotong Li;69-69-67-70;—;275

Louis Oosthuizen;73-69-66-67;—;275

Sr. British Open

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Purse: $2 million (winner earned $314,330)

Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70

Bernhard Langer;71-67-70-66;—;274

Paul Broadhurst;67-71-67-71;—;276

Retief Goosen;70-67-74-66;—;277

Tim Petrovic;74-68-67-68;—;277

Doug Barron;69-69-73-67;—;278

David McKenzie;70-70-68-70;—;278

Woody Austin;68-70-68-73;—;279

David Frost;72-67-73-67;—;279

Wes Short, Jr.;67-67-73-72;—;279

Roger Chapman;70-68-73-69;—;280

Darren Clarke;68-68-73-71;—;280

Ken Duke;68-69-70-73;—;280

Bob Estes;70-71-74-65;—;280

Miguel Angel Jimenez;71-68-74-67;—;280

Thomas Levet;74-68-71-67;—;280

Paul Lawrie;70-69-72-70;—;281

Miguel Angel Martin;70-75-70-66;—;281

LPGA

Evian Championship

At Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France

Purse: $4.1 million (winner earned $615,000)

Yardage: 6,527; Par 71

Jin Young Ko;65-71-66-67;—;269

Jennifer Kupcho;66-70-69-66;—;271

Shanshan Feng;69-66-68-68;—;271

Hyo Joo Kim;69-64-65-73;—;271

Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-64-68;—;273

Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72-66-68;—;274

Sung Hyun Park;67-66-66-75;—;274

Megan Khang;68-70-67-70;—;275

Inbee Park;65-68-69-73;—;275

Carlota Ciganda;70-69-67-70;—;276

In-Kyung Kim;74-66-68-69;—;277

Ally McDonald;71-68-69-69;—;277

PGA

Barracuda Championship

At Montreux Golf and Country Club

Reno, Nev.

Purse: $3.5 million (winner earned $630,000)

Yardage: 7,472; Par 72

Modified Stableford Scoring System

Collin Morikawa;13;7;13;14;—;47

Troy Merritt;7;12;18;7;—;44

John Chin;9;11;11;9;—;40

Robert Streb;13;12;10;5;—;40

Bronson Burgoon;12;2;10;15;—;39

Tom Hoge;13;8;7;10;—;38

Charlie Danielson;5;12;10;10;—;37

Martin Laird;5;12;11;9;—;37

Ryan Palmer;8;7;14;8;—;37

Roger Sloan;10;11;9;7;—;37

Sebastian Munoz;4;8;9;15;—;36

Sepp Straka;1;14;7;13;—;35

George McNeill;6;16;2;10;—;34

Josh Teater;10;5;10;9;—;34

Korn Ferry Tour

Price Cutter Charity

At Highland Springs Country Club

Springfield, Mo.

Purse: $675,000 (winner earned $126,000)

Yardage: 7,115; Par 72

Harry Higgs;66-68-65-67;—;266

Andrew Svoboda;68-67-65-68;—;268

Steve Wheatcroft;66-66-69-67;—;268

Martin Flores;66-67-70-67;—;270

Grant Hirschman;63-68-67-72;—;270

Conrad Shindler;63-67-72-68;—;270

Rafael Campos;69-68-67-67;—;271

Andres Gallegos;64-70-69-68;—;271

Jonathan Randolph;64-66-69-72;—;271

Steven Alker;67-71-64-70;—;272

Zac Blair;70-68-66-68;—;272

Hole-in-one

At Red Carpet

DAVE RIGGLE carded a hole-in-one on the 182-yard No. 6 hole at Red Carpet Golf Sunday using a 4-iron. The shot was witnessed by Randy Rempt.

