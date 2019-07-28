WGC
St. Jude Classic
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.25 million (winner earned $1,745,000)
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
Brooks Koepka;68-67-64-65;—;264
Webb Simpson;69-66-68-64;—;267
Marc Leishman;69-69-63-67;—;268
Tommy Fleetwood;68-70-65-66;—;269
Matthew Fitzpatrick;67-64-69-69;—;269
Rory McIlroy;69-67-62-71;—;269
Jon Rahm;62-71-68-69;—;270
Ian Poulter;66-69-67-69;—;271
Billy Horschel;67-66-69-70;—;272
Bubba Watson;65-70-68-69;—;272
Justin Rose;67-68-70-68;—;273
Rafa Cabrera Bello;70-71-67-66;—;274
Patrick Cantlay;65-68-73-68;—;274
Alex Noren;66-69-66-73;—;274
Aaron Rai;72-69-66-67;—;274
Patrick Reed;73-66-67-68;—;274
Cameron Smith;65-68-73-68;—;274
Jordan Spieth;70-70-66-68;—;274
Justin Thomas;68-69-66-71;—;274
Dustin Johnson;69-69-69-68;—;275
Nate Lashley;66-70-71-68;—;275
Haotong Li;69-69-67-70;—;275
Louis Oosthuizen;73-69-66-67;—;275
Sr. British Open
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Purse: $2 million (winner earned $314,330)
Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70
Bernhard Langer;71-67-70-66;—;274
Paul Broadhurst;67-71-67-71;—;276
Retief Goosen;70-67-74-66;—;277
Tim Petrovic;74-68-67-68;—;277
Doug Barron;69-69-73-67;—;278
David McKenzie;70-70-68-70;—;278
Woody Austin;68-70-68-73;—;279
David Frost;72-67-73-67;—;279
Wes Short, Jr.;67-67-73-72;—;279
Roger Chapman;70-68-73-69;—;280
Darren Clarke;68-68-73-71;—;280
Ken Duke;68-69-70-73;—;280
Bob Estes;70-71-74-65;—;280
Miguel Angel Jimenez;71-68-74-67;—;280
Thomas Levet;74-68-71-67;—;280
Paul Lawrie;70-69-72-70;—;281
Miguel Angel Martin;70-75-70-66;—;281
LPGA
Evian Championship
At Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
Purse: $4.1 million (winner earned $615,000)
Yardage: 6,527; Par 71
Jin Young Ko;65-71-66-67;—;269
Jennifer Kupcho;66-70-69-66;—;271
Shanshan Feng;69-66-68-68;—;271
Hyo Joo Kim;69-64-65-73;—;271
Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-64-68;—;273
Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72-66-68;—;274
Sung Hyun Park;67-66-66-75;—;274
Megan Khang;68-70-67-70;—;275
Inbee Park;65-68-69-73;—;275
Carlota Ciganda;70-69-67-70;—;276
In-Kyung Kim;74-66-68-69;—;277
Ally McDonald;71-68-69-69;—;277
PGA
Barracuda Championship
At Montreux Golf and Country Club
Reno, Nev.
Purse: $3.5 million (winner earned $630,000)
Yardage: 7,472; Par 72
Modified Stableford Scoring System
Collin Morikawa;13;7;13;14;—;47
Troy Merritt;7;12;18;7;—;44
John Chin;9;11;11;9;—;40
Robert Streb;13;12;10;5;—;40
Bronson Burgoon;12;2;10;15;—;39
Tom Hoge;13;8;7;10;—;38
Charlie Danielson;5;12;10;10;—;37
Martin Laird;5;12;11;9;—;37
Ryan Palmer;8;7;14;8;—;37
Roger Sloan;10;11;9;7;—;37
Sebastian Munoz;4;8;9;15;—;36
Sepp Straka;1;14;7;13;—;35
George McNeill;6;16;2;10;—;34
Josh Teater;10;5;10;9;—;34
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000 (winner earned $126,000)
Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
Harry Higgs;66-68-65-67;—;266
Andrew Svoboda;68-67-65-68;—;268
Steve Wheatcroft;66-66-69-67;—;268
Martin Flores;66-67-70-67;—;270
Grant Hirschman;63-68-67-72;—;270
Conrad Shindler;63-67-72-68;—;270
Rafael Campos;69-68-67-67;—;271
Andres Gallegos;64-70-69-68;—;271
Jonathan Randolph;64-66-69-72;—;271
Steven Alker;67-71-64-70;—;272
Zac Blair;70-68-66-68;—;272
Hole-in-one
At Red Carpet
DAVE RIGGLE carded a hole-in-one on the 182-yard No. 6 hole at Red Carpet Golf Sunday using a 4-iron. The shot was witnessed by Randy Rempt.
