PGA
Tour Championship
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
(FedExCup starting strokes in parentheses)
Xander Schauffele (-4);32-32;—;64;-10
Brooks Koepka (-7);34-33;—;67;-10
Justin Thomas (-10);34-36;—;70;-10
Rory McIlroy (-5);34-32;—;66;-9
Matt Kuchar (-4);34-32;—;66;-8
Patrick Cantlay (-8);34-36;—;70;-8
Hideki Matsuyama (-3);32-34;—;66;-7
Paul Casey (-2);32-34;—;66;-6
Jon Rahm (-4);32-36;—;68;-6
Patrick Reed (-6);35-35;—;70;-6
Adam Scott (-3);35-33;—;68;-5
Gary Woodland (-3);35-33;—;68;-5
Sungjae Im (-1);35-32;—;67;-4
Justin Rose (-2);34-34;—;68;-4
Corey Conners (-1);33-35;—;68;-3
Tony Finau (-3);34-36;—;70;-3
Charles Howell III (E);35-33;—;68;-2
Bryson DeChambeau (E);34-34;—;68;-2
Tommy Fleetwood (-1);34-35;—;69;-2
Abraham Ancer (-4);37-35;—;72;-2
Rickie Fowler (-2);36-35;—;71;-1
Kevin Kisner (-2);37-34;—;71;-1
Louis Oosthuizen (E);35-35;—;70;E
Chez Reavie (-1);35-36;—;71;E
Marc Leishman (-1);36-35;—;71;E
Dustin Johnson (-3);39-34;—;73;E
Webb Simpson (-4);37-37;—;74;E
Jason Kokrak (E);34-37;—;71;+1
Brandt Snedeker (-2);36-37;—;73;+1
Lucas Glover (E);33-40;—;73;+3
LPGA
CP Women's Open
At Magna Golf Club
Aurora, Ontario
Purse $2,250,000
Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72 (36-36)
Annie Park;32-33;—;65
Pajaree Anannarukarn;33-33;—;66
Nicole Broch Larsen;31-35;—;66
Jin Young Ko;33-33;—;66
Anne-Catherine Tanguay;31-35;—;66
Brooke M. Henderson;33-33;—;66
Tiffany Chan;33-34;—;67
Marissa Steen;32-35;—;67
Megan Khang;32-35;—;67
Louise Ridderstrom;34-33;—;67
Yu Liu;36-32;—;68
Amy Olson;36-32;—;68
Su Oh;32-36;—;68
Amy Yang;36-32;—;68
Georgia Hall;36-32;—;68
Gerina Piller;36-33;—;69
Wei-Ling Hsu;33-36;—;69
Nasa Hataoka;34-35;—;69
Nelly Korda;37-32;—;69
Angel Yin;36-33;—;69
Sung Hyun Park;34-35;—;69
Marina Alex;36-33;—;69
Isi Gabsa;33-36;—;69
Haeji Kang;32-37;—;69
Daniela Darquea;34-35;—;69
Bronte Law;35-34;—;69
Jessica Korda;33-36;—;69
Minjee Lee;37-32;—;69
Sarah Kemp;36-33;—;69
Aditi Ashok;37-33;—;70
Jing Yan;36-34;—;70
Maria Fassi;36-34;—;70
Sakura Yokomine;35-35;—;70
Xiyu Lin;35-35;—;70
Jeongeun Lee6;37-33;—;70
Danielle Kang;34-36;—;70
Dottie Ardina;36-34;—;70
Christina Kim;35-35;—;70
Hee Young Park;36-34;—;70
Sarah Schmelzel;35-35;—;70
Shanshan Feng;36-34;—;70
Ally McDonald;35-35;—;70
Cydney Clanton;36-34;—;70
Stacy Lewis;35-35;—;70
Jenny Shin;36-34;—;70
Korn Ferry Tour
Boise Open
At Hillcrest CC
Boise, Idaho
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71
Grayson Murray;35-29;—;64
Charlie Saxon;32-32;—;64
Tyler Duncan;33-32;—;65
Hank Lebioda;33-32;—;65
Mark Anderson;34-31;—;65
Tom Hoge;34-31;—;65
Zac Blair;35-31;—;66
Brendon Todd;34-32;—;66
Dan McCarthy;34-32;—;66
Kyle Jones;33-33;—;66
Brandon Crick;32-34;—;66
Lee Hodges;34-32;—;66
Austin Smotherman;33-33;—;66
Cameron Davis;35-32;—;67
Ryan Brehm;35-32;—;67
Kramer Hickok;34-33;—;67
Viktor Hovland;34-33;—;67
Mark Hubbard;35-32;—;67
Hole-in-one
At Red Carpet
DEAN NOLAND scored a hole-in-one on the 155-yard, No. 11 hole at Red Carpet Golf Thursday using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Bryce Noland and Josh Kaumans.
