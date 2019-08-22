Clip art golf

PGA

Tour Championship

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)

(FedExCup starting strokes in parentheses)

Xander Schauffele (-4);32-32;—;64;-10

Brooks Koepka (-7);34-33;—;67;-10

Justin Thomas (-10);34-36;—;70;-10

Rory McIlroy (-5);34-32;—;66;-9

Matt Kuchar (-4);34-32;—;66;-8

Patrick Cantlay (-8);34-36;—;70;-8

Hideki Matsuyama (-3);32-34;—;66;-7

Paul Casey (-2);32-34;—;66;-6

Jon Rahm (-4);32-36;—;68;-6

Patrick Reed (-6);35-35;—;70;-6

Adam Scott (-3);35-33;—;68;-5

Gary Woodland (-3);35-33;—;68;-5

Sungjae Im (-1);35-32;—;67;-4

Justin Rose (-2);34-34;—;68;-4

Corey Conners (-1);33-35;—;68;-3

Tony Finau (-3);34-36;—;70;-3

Charles Howell III (E);35-33;—;68;-2

Bryson DeChambeau (E);34-34;—;68;-2

Tommy Fleetwood (-1);34-35;—;69;-2

Abraham Ancer (-4);37-35;—;72;-2

Rickie Fowler (-2);36-35;—;71;-1

Kevin Kisner (-2);37-34;—;71;-1

Louis Oosthuizen (E);35-35;—;70;E

Chez Reavie (-1);35-36;—;71;E

Marc Leishman (-1);36-35;—;71;E

Dustin Johnson (-3);39-34;—;73;E

Webb Simpson (-4);37-37;—;74;E

Jason Kokrak (E);34-37;—;71;+1

Brandt Snedeker (-2);36-37;—;73;+1

Lucas Glover (E);33-40;—;73;+3

LPGA

CP Women's Open

At Magna Golf Club

Aurora, Ontario

Purse $2,250,000

Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72 (36-36)

Annie Park;32-33;—;65

Pajaree Anannarukarn;33-33;—;66

Nicole Broch Larsen;31-35;—;66

Jin Young Ko;33-33;—;66

Anne-Catherine Tanguay;31-35;—;66

Brooke M. Henderson;33-33;—;66

Tiffany Chan;33-34;—;67

Marissa Steen;32-35;—;67

Megan Khang;32-35;—;67

Louise Ridderstrom;34-33;—;67

Yu Liu;36-32;—;68

Amy Olson;36-32;—;68

Su Oh;32-36;—;68

Amy Yang;36-32;—;68

Georgia Hall;36-32;—;68

Gerina Piller;36-33;—;69

Wei-Ling Hsu;33-36;—;69

Nasa Hataoka;34-35;—;69

Nelly Korda;37-32;—;69

Angel Yin;36-33;—;69

Sung Hyun Park;34-35;—;69

Marina Alex;36-33;—;69

Isi Gabsa;33-36;—;69

Haeji Kang;32-37;—;69

Daniela Darquea;34-35;—;69

Bronte Law;35-34;—;69

Jessica Korda;33-36;—;69

Minjee Lee;37-32;—;69

Sarah Kemp;36-33;—;69

Aditi Ashok;37-33;—;70

Jing Yan;36-34;—;70

Maria Fassi;36-34;—;70

Sakura Yokomine;35-35;—;70

Xiyu Lin;35-35;—;70

Jeongeun Lee6;37-33;—;70

Danielle Kang;34-36;—;70

Dottie Ardina;36-34;—;70

Christina Kim;35-35;—;70

Hee Young Park;36-34;—;70

Sarah Schmelzel;35-35;—;70

Shanshan Feng;36-34;—;70

Ally McDonald;35-35;—;70

Cydney Clanton;36-34;—;70

Stacy Lewis;35-35;—;70

Jenny Shin;36-34;—;70

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open

At Hillcrest CC

Boise, Idaho

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71

Grayson Murray;35-29;—;64

Charlie Saxon;32-32;—;64

Tyler Duncan;33-32;—;65

Hank Lebioda;33-32;—;65

Mark Anderson;34-31;—;65

Tom Hoge;34-31;—;65

Zac Blair;35-31;—;66

Brendon Todd;34-32;—;66

Dan McCarthy;34-32;—;66

Kyle Jones;33-33;—;66

Brandon Crick;32-34;—;66

Lee Hodges;34-32;—;66

Austin Smotherman;33-33;—;66

Cameron Davis;35-32;—;67

Ryan Brehm;35-32;—;67

Kramer Hickok;34-33;—;67

Viktor Hovland;34-33;—;67

Mark Hubbard;35-32;—;67

Hole-in-one

At Red Carpet

DEAN NOLAND scored a hole-in-one on the 155-yard, No. 11 hole at Red Carpet Golf Thursday using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Bryce Noland and Josh Kaumans.

