Try 3 months for $3
Clip art golf

College women

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Team standings -- 1. Lamar 604, 2. Bradley 612, 3. Stetson 616, 4. Albany 617, 5. Richmond 619, 6. Seminole St. (Fla.) 620, 7. Mo.-St. Louis 628, 8. Boston U. 641, 9. Saint Leo 648, 10. Northern Iowa 650, 11. Bowling Green St. 651, 12. Eckerd 705.

Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Taylor Ledwein (Brad) 73-71 - 144, Laura Pasalodos Barcelo (Lamar) 68-76 - 144, 3. Worapitcha Anndit (Sem. St.) 74-72 - 146.

UNI -- T19. Sydney Eaton 75-80 - 155, T30. Hannah Bermel 85-74 - 159, T49. Emily Snelling 77-87 - 164, T51. Anne Gradoville 86-80 - 166, T61. Sarah McMichael 89-81 - 170, 68. Hailey Bermel 85-90 - 175.

PGA

Valspar Championship

At Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)

Palm Harbor, Fla.

Purse: $6.7 million (winner earned $1,206,000)

Yardage: 7,340; Par 71

Paul Casey;70-66-68-72;—;276

Jason Kokrak;69-71-66-71;—;277

Louis Oosthuizen;70-72-66-69;—;277

Sungjae Im;70-67-71-70;—;278

Bubba Watson;69-71-70-68;—;278

Ryan Armour;70-72-68-69;—;279

Dustin Johnson;69-69-67-74;—;279

Jon Rahm;71-68-72-68;—;279

Austin Cook;69-67-72-72;—;280

Luke Donald;67-70-70-73;—;280

Denny McCarthy;68-74-69-69;—;280

Scott Stallings;69-68-70-73;—;280

Lucas Glover;72-67-72-70;—;281

Bill Haas;72-70-69-70;—;281

Mackenzie Hughes;70-72-68-71;—;281

Matt Jones;73-68-68-72;—;281

Curtis Luck;70-68-70-73;—;281

Also

Zach Johnson;71-72-70-70;—;283

Web.com

Louisiana Open

At Le Triomphe G&CC

Broussard, La.

Purse: $550,000 (winner earned $99,000)

Yardage; 7,067; Par 71

x-won on third playoff hole

x-Vince Covello;63-67-67-68;—;265

Justin Lower;68-63-64-70;—;265

Fabian Gomez;68-65-71-62;—;266

Steve Marino;68-67-66-65;—;266

Xinjun Zhang;66-64-68-68;—;266

Erik Barnes;68-67-66-66;—;267

Scott Harrington;66-66-69-66;—;267

Michael Johnson;71-64-64-68;—;267

LPGA

Founder's Cup

At Wildfire GC at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Phoenix

Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)

Yardage: 6,666; Par 72

Jin Young Ko;65-72-64-65;—;266

Jessica Korda;69-67-67-64;—;267

Nelly Korda;68-67-66-66;—;267

Carlota Ciganda;66-69-63-69;—;267

Yu Liu;68-64-65-70;—;267

Shanshan Feng;70-69-64-66;—;269

Charlotte Thomas;65-71-67-66;—;269

Brooke M. Henderson;67-68-69-66;—;270

Lydia Ko;67-67-67-69;—;270

Cristie Kerr;69-67-68-67;—;271

Sei Young Kim;69-67-67-68;—;271

Hyo Joo Kim;69-68-64-70;—;271

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments