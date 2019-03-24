College women
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Team standings -- 1. Lamar 604, 2. Bradley 612, 3. Stetson 616, 4. Albany 617, 5. Richmond 619, 6. Seminole St. (Fla.) 620, 7. Mo.-St. Louis 628, 8. Boston U. 641, 9. Saint Leo 648, 10. Northern Iowa 650, 11. Bowling Green St. 651, 12. Eckerd 705.
Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Taylor Ledwein (Brad) 73-71 - 144, Laura Pasalodos Barcelo (Lamar) 68-76 - 144, 3. Worapitcha Anndit (Sem. St.) 74-72 - 146.
UNI -- T19. Sydney Eaton 75-80 - 155, T30. Hannah Bermel 85-74 - 159, T49. Emily Snelling 77-87 - 164, T51. Anne Gradoville 86-80 - 166, T61. Sarah McMichael 89-81 - 170, 68. Hailey Bermel 85-90 - 175.
PGA
Valspar Championship
At Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)
Palm Harbor, Fla.
Purse: $6.7 million (winner earned $1,206,000)
Yardage: 7,340; Par 71
Paul Casey;70-66-68-72;—;276
Jason Kokrak;69-71-66-71;—;277
Louis Oosthuizen;70-72-66-69;—;277
Sungjae Im;70-67-71-70;—;278
Bubba Watson;69-71-70-68;—;278
Ryan Armour;70-72-68-69;—;279
Dustin Johnson;69-69-67-74;—;279
Jon Rahm;71-68-72-68;—;279
Austin Cook;69-67-72-72;—;280
Luke Donald;67-70-70-73;—;280
Denny McCarthy;68-74-69-69;—;280
Scott Stallings;69-68-70-73;—;280
Lucas Glover;72-67-72-70;—;281
Bill Haas;72-70-69-70;—;281
Mackenzie Hughes;70-72-68-71;—;281
Matt Jones;73-68-68-72;—;281
Curtis Luck;70-68-70-73;—;281
Also
Zach Johnson;71-72-70-70;—;283
Web.com
Louisiana Open
At Le Triomphe G&CC
Broussard, La.
Purse: $550,000 (winner earned $99,000)
Yardage; 7,067; Par 71
x-won on third playoff hole
x-Vince Covello;63-67-67-68;—;265
Justin Lower;68-63-64-70;—;265
Fabian Gomez;68-65-71-62;—;266
Steve Marino;68-67-66-65;—;266
Xinjun Zhang;66-64-68-68;—;266
Erik Barnes;68-67-66-66;—;267
Scott Harrington;66-66-69-66;—;267
Michael Johnson;71-64-64-68;—;267
LPGA
Founder's Cup
At Wildfire GC at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
Phoenix
Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)
Yardage: 6,666; Par 72
Jin Young Ko;65-72-64-65;—;266
Jessica Korda;69-67-67-64;—;267
Nelly Korda;68-67-66-66;—;267
Carlota Ciganda;66-69-63-69;—;267
Yu Liu;68-64-65-70;—;267
Shanshan Feng;70-69-64-66;—;269
Charlotte Thomas;65-71-67-66;—;269
Brooke M. Henderson;67-68-69-66;—;270
Lydia Ko;67-67-67-69;—;270
Cristie Kerr;69-67-68-67;—;271
Sei Young Kim;69-67-67-68;—;271
Hyo Joo Kim;69-68-64-70;—;271
