PGA

Valero Texas Open

At TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks)

San Antonio

Purse: $7.5 million (winner earned $1,350,000)

Yardage: 7,435; Par: 72

Corey Conners;69-67-66-66;—;268

Charley Hoffman;71-68-64-67;—;270

Ryan Moore;68-70-69-64;—;271

Si Woo Kim;66-66-69-72;—;273

Brian Stuard;67-70-70-66;—;273

Kevin Streelman;72-69-69-64;—;274

Byeong Hun An;69-68-73-66;—;276

Jason Kokrak;70-73-65-68;—;276

Graeme McDowell;69-69-72-66;—;276

Scott Brown;71-67-67-71;—;276

Matt Kuchar;69-71-67-69;—;276

Danny Lee;68-72-66-70;—;276

Adam Schenk;70-66-70-70;—;276

Zack Fischer;71-69-71-66;—;277

Lucas Glover;72-70-66-69;—;277

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-69-72;—;277

Rickie Fowler;68-68-73-69;—;278

Hank Lebioda;68-70-70-70;—;278

Cameron Tringale;69-74-68-67;—;278

LPGA

ANA Inspiration

At Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament Course)

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $3 million (winner earned $450,000)

Yardage: 6,763; Par: 72

Jin Young Ko;69-71-68-70;—;278

Mi Hyang Lee;70-73-68-70;—;281

Lexi Thompson;69-72-74-67;—;282

Carlota Ciganda;72-72-71-68;—;283

In-Kyung Kim;71-65-73-74;—;283

Kristen Gillman;74-71-73-66;—;284

Hyo Joo Kim;69-76-70-69;—;284

Jessica Korda;70-73-71-70;—;284

Ally McDonald;68-72-74-70;—;284

Jeongeun Lee6;71-71-71-71;—;284

Danielle Kang;72-69-70-73;—;284

Moriya Jutanugarn;74-73-71-67;—;285

Jaye Marie Green;74-71-72-68;—;285

Jenny Shin;72-71-72-70;—;285

Charley Hull;72-69-74-70;—;285

Jing Yan;70-71-74-70;—;285

College women

Indiana St. Spring Invite

Team standings -- 1. Youngstown St. 285, 2. California Baptist 291, 3. Butler 300, 4. Loyola 302, 5. Northern Iowa 305, 6. Indiana St. 307, 7. Green Bay 309, 8. Purdue-Ft. Wayne 310, 9. Evansville 312, 10. Valparaiso 314, 11. Dayton 316, 12. Eastern Illinois 317, 13. Western Illinois 323.

Individual leaders -- 1. Kaitlyn Schutt (Youngs. St.) 69, 2. (tie) Rattika Sittigool (Youngs. St.), Puthita Khuanrudee (Youngs. St.), Erica Wang (Cal. Baptist), Lorenza Martinez (Loyola) 71.

UNI -- T12. Hannah Bermel, Anne Gradoville 74, T37. Sarah McMichael 78, T43. Sydney Eaton 79, T60. Emily Snelling 83.

WUSTL Spring Inv.

At Sunset Hills, Mo.

Team standings -- 1. Carleton 598, 2. DePauw 608, 3. Washington-St. Louis 629, 4. (tie) Grinnell, William Woods 634, 6. Carthage 636, 7. Illinois Wesleyan 639, 8. Wis.-Whitewater 641, 9. Gustavus Adolphus 646, 10. St. Mary's (Ind.) 647, 11. St. Catherine 662, 12. Wartburg 669, 13. Ill. Wesleyan 670, 14. Millikin 741, 15. Fontbonne 754.

Individual leaders -- 1. Maria Zrodowska (Will. Woods) 72-71 - 143, 2. Larisa Luloff (DePauw) 75-69 - 144, 3. Ziyi Wang (Carleton) 76-69 - 145 ... T14. Brooke Klostermann (Wart) 80-76 - 156.

Battle at Bos Landen

MATCH PLAY

Luther def. Central 7-1

Luther def. Simpson 3-2

Central def. Simpson 3.5-1.5

