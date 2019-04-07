PGA
Valero Texas Open
At TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks)
San Antonio
Purse: $7.5 million (winner earned $1,350,000)
Yardage: 7,435; Par: 72
Corey Conners;69-67-66-66;—;268
Charley Hoffman;71-68-64-67;—;270
Ryan Moore;68-70-69-64;—;271
Si Woo Kim;66-66-69-72;—;273
Brian Stuard;67-70-70-66;—;273
Kevin Streelman;72-69-69-64;—;274
Byeong Hun An;69-68-73-66;—;276
Jason Kokrak;70-73-65-68;—;276
Graeme McDowell;69-69-72-66;—;276
Scott Brown;71-67-67-71;—;276
Matt Kuchar;69-71-67-69;—;276
Danny Lee;68-72-66-70;—;276
Adam Schenk;70-66-70-70;—;276
Zack Fischer;71-69-71-66;—;277
Lucas Glover;72-70-66-69;—;277
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-69-72;—;277
Rickie Fowler;68-68-73-69;—;278
Hank Lebioda;68-70-70-70;—;278
Cameron Tringale;69-74-68-67;—;278
LPGA
ANA Inspiration
At Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament Course)
Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Purse: $3 million (winner earned $450,000)
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 72
Jin Young Ko;69-71-68-70;—;278
Mi Hyang Lee;70-73-68-70;—;281
Lexi Thompson;69-72-74-67;—;282
Carlota Ciganda;72-72-71-68;—;283
In-Kyung Kim;71-65-73-74;—;283
Kristen Gillman;74-71-73-66;—;284
Hyo Joo Kim;69-76-70-69;—;284
Jessica Korda;70-73-71-70;—;284
Ally McDonald;68-72-74-70;—;284
Jeongeun Lee6;71-71-71-71;—;284
Danielle Kang;72-69-70-73;—;284
Moriya Jutanugarn;74-73-71-67;—;285
Jaye Marie Green;74-71-72-68;—;285
Jenny Shin;72-71-72-70;—;285
Charley Hull;72-69-74-70;—;285
Jing Yan;70-71-74-70;—;285
College women
Indiana St. Spring Invite
Team standings -- 1. Youngstown St. 285, 2. California Baptist 291, 3. Butler 300, 4. Loyola 302, 5. Northern Iowa 305, 6. Indiana St. 307, 7. Green Bay 309, 8. Purdue-Ft. Wayne 310, 9. Evansville 312, 10. Valparaiso 314, 11. Dayton 316, 12. Eastern Illinois 317, 13. Western Illinois 323.
Individual leaders -- 1. Kaitlyn Schutt (Youngs. St.) 69, 2. (tie) Rattika Sittigool (Youngs. St.), Puthita Khuanrudee (Youngs. St.), Erica Wang (Cal. Baptist), Lorenza Martinez (Loyola) 71.
UNI -- T12. Hannah Bermel, Anne Gradoville 74, T37. Sarah McMichael 78, T43. Sydney Eaton 79, T60. Emily Snelling 83.
WUSTL Spring Inv.
At Sunset Hills, Mo.
Team standings -- 1. Carleton 598, 2. DePauw 608, 3. Washington-St. Louis 629, 4. (tie) Grinnell, William Woods 634, 6. Carthage 636, 7. Illinois Wesleyan 639, 8. Wis.-Whitewater 641, 9. Gustavus Adolphus 646, 10. St. Mary's (Ind.) 647, 11. St. Catherine 662, 12. Wartburg 669, 13. Ill. Wesleyan 670, 14. Millikin 741, 15. Fontbonne 754.
Individual leaders -- 1. Maria Zrodowska (Will. Woods) 72-71 - 143, 2. Larisa Luloff (DePauw) 75-69 - 144, 3. Ziyi Wang (Carleton) 76-69 - 145 ... T14. Brooke Klostermann (Wart) 80-76 - 156.
Battle at Bos Landen
MATCH PLAY
Luther def. Central 7-1
Luther def. Simpson 3-2
Central def. Simpson 3.5-1.5
