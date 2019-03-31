WGC
Dell Match Play
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,108, Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Semifinals
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, 1 up.
Matt Kuchar (23), def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark 1 up.
Championship
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (23), United States, 3 and 2
Consolation
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, 4 and 2.
PGA
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Purse: $3 million (winner earned $540,000)
Yardage: 7,670, Par: 72
Graeme McDowell;73-64-64-69;—;270
Mackenzie Hughes;69-70-66-66;—;271
Chris Stroud;70-68-64-69;—;271
Jonathan Byrd;68-67-71-66;—;272
Kelly Kraft;70-67-68-68;—;273
Chip McDaniel;72-67-71-63;—;273
Aaron Baddeley;68-67-68-71;—;274
Sungjae Im;67-67-69-71;—;274
George McNeill;70-65-71-68;—;274
Kramer Hickok;71-68-69-67;—;275
D.J. Trahan;69-72-68-66;—;275
Sam Burns;68-74-68-66;—;276
Joel Dahmen;66-71-72-67;—;276
Paul Dunne;66-69-70-71;—;276
Grayson Murray;69-69-70-68;—;276
Brady Schnell ;68-70-69-69;—;276
Ben Silverman;70-68-69-69;—;276
Dylan Frittelli;71-67-72-67;—;277
David Hearn;72-70-66-69;—;277
Matt Jones;66-71-73-67;—;277
Seth Reeves;69-71-68-69;—;277
Champions Tour
Rapiscan Systems Classic
At Fallen Oak
Biloxi, Miss.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Note: The playoff between Parel and Sutherland was suspended due to darkness after five holes. The playoff will continue Monday morning.
Scott Parel;68-72-69;—;209
Kevin Sutherland;65-69-75;—;209
Billy Andrade;71-68-71;—;210
Marco Dawson;65-72-74;—;211
Bernhard Langer;71-72-69;—;212
Wes Short, Jr.;70-73-69;—;212
Steve Stricker;73-70-69;—;212
Brandt Jobe;71-71-71;—;213
John Daly;71-71-71;—;213
Kent Jones;69-72-72;—;213
Billy Mayfair;71-71-72;—;214
Vijay Singh;69-72-73;—;214
Jeff Sluman;68-73-73;—;214
Colin Montgomerie;70-71-73;—;214
Kenny Perry;71-73-71;—;215
Tom Byrum;68-72-75;—;215
Tim Petrovic;70-75-71;—;216
Olin Browne;71-73-72;—;216
Gene Sauers;72-70-74;—;216
Fred Couples;69-70-77;—;216
Duffy Waldorf;71-69-76;—;216
Tom Gillis;73-71-73;—;217
Ken Tanigawa;73-71-73;—;217
Joe Durant;72-70-75;—;217
LPGA
Kia Classic
At Aviara Golf Club
Carlsbad, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million (winner earned $270,000)
Yardage: 6,609, Par: 72
Nasa Hataoka;69-70-64-67;—;270
Danielle Kang;72-70-66-65;—;273
Jin Young Ko;68-73-67-65;—;273
Azahara Munoz;70-68-68-67;—;273
Sung Hyun Park;68-66-71-68;—;273
Inbee Park;68-67-67-71;—;273
Hyo Joo Kim;70-72-70-62;—;274
Chella Choi;65-70-72-67;—;274
Gaby Lopez;68-70-68-68;—;274
Mi Jung Hur;74-69-62-69;—;274
Thidapa Suwannapura;68-66-70-70;—;274
Stacy Lewis;71-68-69-67;—;275
Katherine Kirk;72-69-70-65;—;276
Jing Yan;68-73-66-69;—;276
Lydia Ko;71-69-67-69;—;276
Jeongeun Lee6;73-67-69-68;—;277
Mariajo Uribe;68-69-69-71;—;277
Jenny Shin;71-71-68-68;—;278
Moriya Jutanugarn;71-71-71-67;—;280
Shanshan Feng;70-72-69-69;—;280
Xiyu Lin;71-68-72-69;—;280
In-Kyung Kim;70-70-70-70;—;280
Web.com Tour
Savannah Championship
At Landings Club - Deer Creek GC
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $550,000 (winner earned $99,000)
Yardage: 7,128; Par: 72
Dan McCarthy;65-67-71-69;—;272
Scottie Scheffler;71-65-67-70;—;273
Brian Campbell;69-67-69-69;—;274
Brett Coletta;66-70-68-70;—;274
Kevin Lucas;66-67-73-68;—;274
Cameron Percy;67-72-69-67;—;275
Joseph Bramlett;67-70-70-69;—;276
Timothy Madigan;68-68-67-73;—;276
Jamie Arnold;69-71-73-65;—;278
Wade Binfield;69-68-68-73;—;278
Brett Stegmaier;71-69-68-70;—;278
College men
UNI Invitational
Team standings -- 1. Western Illinois 587, 2. Northern Iowa A 591, 3. Creighton 601, 4. Northern Iowa B 605, 5. Southwestern C.C. 613.
Individual leaders -- 1. Tucker Knaak (Creighton) 74-69 - 143, 2. Oliver Pearson (Southwestern) 74-71 -145, 3. (tie) Jackson Wetherbee (W. Ill.) 72-74 - 146, Kyle Irlbacker (W. Ill.) 73-73 - 146.
UNI A -- T6. Sam Sacquitne 78-70 - 148, Tommy Doyle 75-73 - 148, T10. Carter Stochl 78-71 - 149, T13. Parker Oleson 80-70 - 150, T18. Alex Pries 76-76 - 152.
UNI B -- 5. Jack Klingle 76-71 - 147, T18. Andrew Wood 76-76 - 152, T20. Nick Waller 76-77 - 153, Elliott Nielson 80-73 - 153, T27. Dominic Schnepf 80-80 - 160.
College women
UNI Invitational
Team standings -- 1. Drake 612, 2. Northern Iowa 620, 3. Green Bay 631, 4. Western Illinois 657.
Individual leaders -- 1. Haeri Lee (Drake) 75-75 - 150, 2. Kristen Giles (Drake) 78-75 - 153, 3. Emily Snelling (UNI) 80-74 - 154.
UNI -- 3. Snelling 80-74 - 154, T6. Sydney Eaton 79-77 - 156, Hannah Bermel 79-77 - 156, T13. Hailey Bermel 83-76 - 159, T16. Sarah McMichael 79-84 - 163.
