WGC

Dell Match Play

At Austin Country Club

Austin, Texas

Purse: $10.25 million

Yardage: 7,108, Par: 71

(Seedings in parentheses)

Semifinals

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, 1 up.

Matt Kuchar (23), def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark 1 up.

Championship

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (23), United States, 3 and 2

Consolation

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, 4 and 2.

PGA

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

At Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Purse: $3 million (winner earned $540,000)

Yardage: 7,670, Par: 72

Graeme McDowell;73-64-64-69;—;270

Mackenzie Hughes;69-70-66-66;—;271

Chris Stroud;70-68-64-69;—;271

Jonathan Byrd;68-67-71-66;—;272

Kelly Kraft;70-67-68-68;—;273

Chip McDaniel;72-67-71-63;—;273

Aaron Baddeley;68-67-68-71;—;274

Sungjae Im;67-67-69-71;—;274

George McNeill;70-65-71-68;—;274

Kramer Hickok;71-68-69-67;—;275

D.J. Trahan;69-72-68-66;—;275

Sam Burns;68-74-68-66;—;276

Joel Dahmen;66-71-72-67;—;276

Paul Dunne;66-69-70-71;—;276

Grayson Murray;69-69-70-68;—;276

Brady Schnell ;68-70-69-69;—;276

Ben Silverman;70-68-69-69;—;276

Dylan Frittelli;71-67-72-67;—;277

David Hearn;72-70-66-69;—;277

Matt Jones;66-71-73-67;—;277

Seth Reeves;69-71-68-69;—;277

Champions Tour

Rapiscan Systems Classic

At Fallen Oak

Biloxi, Miss.

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72

Note: The playoff between Parel and Sutherland was suspended due to darkness after five holes. The playoff will continue Monday morning.

Scott Parel;68-72-69;—;209

Kevin Sutherland;65-69-75;—;209

Billy Andrade;71-68-71;—;210

Marco Dawson;65-72-74;—;211

Bernhard Langer;71-72-69;—;212

Wes Short, Jr.;70-73-69;—;212

Steve Stricker;73-70-69;—;212

Brandt Jobe;71-71-71;—;213

John Daly;71-71-71;—;213

Kent Jones;69-72-72;—;213

Billy Mayfair;71-71-72;—;214

Vijay Singh;69-72-73;—;214

Jeff Sluman;68-73-73;—;214

Colin Montgomerie;70-71-73;—;214

Kenny Perry;71-73-71;—;215

Tom Byrum;68-72-75;—;215

Tim Petrovic;70-75-71;—;216

Olin Browne;71-73-72;—;216

Gene Sauers;72-70-74;—;216

Fred Couples;69-70-77;—;216

Duffy Waldorf;71-69-76;—;216

Tom Gillis;73-71-73;—;217

Ken Tanigawa;73-71-73;—;217

Joe Durant;72-70-75;—;217

LPGA

Kia Classic

At Aviara Golf Club

Carlsbad, Calif.

Purse: $1.8 million (winner earned $270,000)

Yardage: 6,609, Par: 72

Nasa Hataoka;69-70-64-67;—;270

Danielle Kang;72-70-66-65;—;273

Jin Young Ko;68-73-67-65;—;273

Azahara Munoz;70-68-68-67;—;273

Sung Hyun Park;68-66-71-68;—;273

Inbee Park;68-67-67-71;—;273

Hyo Joo Kim;70-72-70-62;—;274

Chella Choi;65-70-72-67;—;274

Gaby Lopez;68-70-68-68;—;274

Mi Jung Hur;74-69-62-69;—;274

Thidapa Suwannapura;68-66-70-70;—;274

Stacy Lewis;71-68-69-67;—;275

Katherine Kirk;72-69-70-65;—;276

Jing Yan;68-73-66-69;—;276

Lydia Ko;71-69-67-69;—;276

Jeongeun Lee6;73-67-69-68;—;277

Mariajo Uribe;68-69-69-71;—;277

Jenny Shin;71-71-68-68;—;278

Moriya Jutanugarn;71-71-71-67;—;280

Shanshan Feng;70-72-69-69;—;280

Xiyu Lin;71-68-72-69;—;280

In-Kyung Kim;70-70-70-70;—;280

Web.com Tour

Savannah Championship

At Landings Club - Deer Creek GC

Savannah, Ga.

Purse: $550,000 (winner earned $99,000)

Yardage: 7,128; Par: 72

Dan McCarthy;65-67-71-69;—;272

Scottie Scheffler;71-65-67-70;—;273

Brian Campbell;69-67-69-69;—;274

Brett Coletta;66-70-68-70;—;274

Kevin Lucas;66-67-73-68;—;274

Cameron Percy;67-72-69-67;—;275

Joseph Bramlett;67-70-70-69;—;276

Timothy Madigan;68-68-67-73;—;276

Jamie Arnold;69-71-73-65;—;278

Wade Binfield;69-68-68-73;—;278

Brett Stegmaier;71-69-68-70;—;278

College men

UNI Invitational

Team standings -- 1. Western Illinois 587, 2. Northern Iowa A 591, 3. Creighton 601, 4. Northern Iowa B 605, 5. Southwestern C.C. 613.

Individual leaders -- 1. Tucker Knaak (Creighton) 74-69 - 143, 2. Oliver Pearson (Southwestern) 74-71 -145, 3. (tie) Jackson Wetherbee (W. Ill.) 72-74 - 146, Kyle Irlbacker (W. Ill.) 73-73 - 146.

UNI A -- T6. Sam Sacquitne 78-70 - 148, Tommy Doyle 75-73 - 148, T10. Carter Stochl 78-71 - 149, T13. Parker Oleson 80-70 - 150, T18. Alex Pries 76-76 - 152.

UNI B -- 5. Jack Klingle 76-71 - 147, T18. Andrew Wood 76-76 - 152, T20. Nick Waller 76-77 - 153, Elliott Nielson 80-73 - 153, T27. Dominic Schnepf 80-80 - 160.

College women

UNI Invitational

Team standings -- 1. Drake 612, 2. Northern Iowa 620, 3. Green Bay 631, 4. Western Illinois 657.

Individual leaders -- 1. Haeri Lee (Drake) 75-75 - 150, 2. Kristen Giles (Drake) 78-75 - 153, 3. Emily Snelling (UNI) 80-74 - 154.

UNI -- 3. Snelling 80-74 - 154, T6. Sydney Eaton 79-77 - 156, Hannah Bermel 79-77 - 156, T13. Hailey Bermel 83-76 - 159, T16. Sarah McMichael 79-84 - 163.

