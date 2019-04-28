PGA Tour
Zurich Classic
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.5 million (winners earned $1,051,200)
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
R. Palmer/J. Rahm;64-65-64-69;—;262
T. Fleetwood/S. Garcia;65-68-64-68;—;265
B. Gay/R. Sabbatini;60-70-66-71;—;267
M. Every/K. Lee;65-69-65-68;—;267
H. Lebioda/C. Luck;67-66-64-71;—;268
D. Hearn/S. Power;68-68-64-68;—;268
R. Castro/C. Tringale;65-69-66-68;—;268
S. Brown/K. Kisner;62-69-68-69;—;268
B. Hurley III/P. Malnati;63-67-66-73;—;269
M. Laird/N. Taylor;62-74-64-69;—;269
C. Hoffman/N. Watney;65-70-63-71;—;269
S. Horsfield/I. Poulter;67-69-66-67;—;269
K. Kraft/K. Tway;63-72-64-71;—;270
B. Horschel/S. Piercy;66-68-66-70;—;270
A. Cejka/A. Prugh;63-71-64-72;—;270
T. Mullinax/S. Stallings;61-70-62-77;—;270
A. Hadwin/J. Knous;66-68-65-71;—;270
Champions Tour
Legends of Golf
Purse: $1.8 million (winner earned $171,000)
Ridgedale, Mo.
At r-Top of the Rock (Host Course), Yardage 2,808; Par 54
At z-Ozarks National, Yardage 7,036; Par 71
Scott Hoch;62-48-46;—;156
Tom Pernice Jr.;62-48-46;—;156
Paul Broadhurst;50-67-44;—;161
Carlos Franco;52-63-46;—;161
Vijay Singh;52-63-46;—;161
Kirk Triplett;50-67-44;—;161
Jeff Maggert;51-62-49;—;162
Jesper Parnevik;51-62-49;—;162
Paul Goydos;47-66-51;—;164
Brandt Jobe;52-63-49;—;164
Scott McCarron;52-63-49;—;164
Kevin Sutherland;47-66-51;—;164
LPGA Tour
L.A. Open
At Wilshire CC
Los Angeles
Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)
Yardage: 6,465; Par: 71
Minjee Lee;66-69-67-68;—;270
Sei Young Kim;70-70-68-66;—;274
Annie Park;70-72-66-67;—;275
Morgan Pressel;71-66-70-68;—;275
Amy Yang;71-71-70-64;—;276
Gaby Lopez;69-68-73-66;—;276
Megan Khang;72-72-64-68;—;276
Jin Young Ko;70-70-67-69;—;276
Inbee Park;68-70-68-70;—;276
Brooke M. Henderson;68-73-69-68;—;278
Stacy Lewis;65-73-71-69;—;278
Danielle Kang;72-66-70-70;—;278
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;69-67-67-76;—;279
Web.com Tour
Dormie Network Classic
At Briggs Ranch GC
San Antonio
Purse: $550,000 (winner earned $99,000)
Yardage: 7,247; Par: 72
Xinjun Zhang;63-64-65-70;—;262
Lanto Griffin;67-65-65-70;—;267
Chase Seiffert;66-67-68-66;—;267
Zack Sucher;65-70-68-65;—;268
Steven Alker;65-64-69-70;—;268
Robby Shelton;69-68-65-66;—;268
Nelson Ledesma;65-67-70-69;—;271
Scottie Scheffler;69-67-66-69;—;271
College women
ARC Spring Preview
At Ames
Team standings -- Dubuque 334, 2. Central 345, 3. Luther 348, 4. Wartburg 349, 5. Neb. Wesleyan 374.
Individual leaders -- 1. Daniela Miranda (Dub) 79, 2. (tie) Morgan Kranz (Luth), Emily Opsal (Cent) 80, 4. (tie) Mackenzie Roberts (Wart), Peyton Savington (NW), Madeline Sturm (Dub) 84 ... T9. Victoria Speltz (Wart) 86, 12. Sydney Maule (Luth) 87, 14. Katie Choate (Wart) 89, T15. Alisha Ford (Wart), Kelly Schultz (Luth) 90.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.