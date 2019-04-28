Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic

At TPC Louisiana

Avondale, La.

Purse: $7.5 million (winners earned $1,051,200)

Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72

R. Palmer/J. Rahm;64-65-64-69;—;262

T. Fleetwood/S. Garcia;65-68-64-68;—;265

B. Gay/R. Sabbatini;60-70-66-71;—;267

M. Every/K. Lee;65-69-65-68;—;267

H. Lebioda/C. Luck;67-66-64-71;—;268

D. Hearn/S. Power;68-68-64-68;—;268

R. Castro/C. Tringale;65-69-66-68;—;268

S. Brown/K. Kisner;62-69-68-69;—;268

B. Hurley III/P. Malnati;63-67-66-73;—;269

M. Laird/N. Taylor;62-74-64-69;—;269

C. Hoffman/N. Watney;65-70-63-71;—;269

S. Horsfield/I. Poulter;67-69-66-67;—;269

K. Kraft/K. Tway;63-72-64-71;—;270

B. Horschel/S. Piercy;66-68-66-70;—;270

A. Cejka/A. Prugh;63-71-64-72;—;270

T. Mullinax/S. Stallings;61-70-62-77;—;270

A. Hadwin/J. Knous;66-68-65-71;—;270

Champions Tour

Legends of Golf

Purse: $1.8 million (winner earned $171,000)

Ridgedale, Mo.

At r-Top of the Rock (Host Course), Yardage 2,808; Par 54

At z-Ozarks National, Yardage 7,036; Par 71

Scott Hoch;62-48-46;—;156

Tom Pernice Jr.;62-48-46;—;156

Paul Broadhurst;50-67-44;—;161

Carlos Franco;52-63-46;—;161

Vijay Singh;52-63-46;—;161

Kirk Triplett;50-67-44;—;161

Jeff Maggert;51-62-49;—;162

Jesper Parnevik;51-62-49;—;162

Paul Goydos;47-66-51;—;164

Brandt Jobe;52-63-49;—;164

Scott McCarron;52-63-49;—;164

Kevin Sutherland;47-66-51;—;164

LPGA Tour

L.A. Open

At Wilshire CC

Los Angeles

Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)

Yardage: 6,465; Par: 71

Minjee Lee;66-69-67-68;—;270

Sei Young Kim;70-70-68-66;—;274

Annie Park;70-72-66-67;—;275

Morgan Pressel;71-66-70-68;—;275

Amy Yang;71-71-70-64;—;276

Gaby Lopez;69-68-73-66;—;276

Megan Khang;72-72-64-68;—;276

Jin Young Ko;70-70-67-69;—;276

Inbee Park;68-70-68-70;—;276

Brooke M. Henderson;68-73-69-68;—;278

Stacy Lewis;65-73-71-69;—;278

Danielle Kang;72-66-70-70;—;278

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;69-67-67-76;—;279

Web.com Tour

Dormie Network Classic

At Briggs Ranch GC

San Antonio

Purse: $550,000 (winner earned $99,000)

Yardage: 7,247; Par: 72

Xinjun Zhang;63-64-65-70;—;262

Lanto Griffin;67-65-65-70;—;267

Chase Seiffert;66-67-68-66;—;267

Zack Sucher;65-70-68-65;—;268

Steven Alker;65-64-69-70;—;268

Robby Shelton;69-68-65-66;—;268

Nelson Ledesma;65-67-70-69;—;271

Scottie Scheffler;69-67-66-69;—;271

College women

ARC Spring Preview

At Ames

Team standings -- Dubuque 334, 2. Central 345, 3. Luther 348, 4. Wartburg 349, 5. Neb. Wesleyan 374.

Individual leaders -- 1. Daniela Miranda (Dub) 79, 2. (tie) Morgan Kranz (Luth), Emily Opsal (Cent) 80, 4. (tie) Mackenzie Roberts (Wart), Peyton Savington (NW), Madeline Sturm (Dub) 84 ... T9. Victoria Speltz (Wart) 86, 12. Sydney Maule (Luth) 87, 14. Katie Choate (Wart) 89, T15. Alisha Ford (Wart), Kelly Schultz (Luth) 90.

