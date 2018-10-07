PGA
Safeway Open
At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $6.4 million (winner earned $1,152,000)
Yardage: 7,166; Par 72
(x-won on third playoff hole)
x-Kevin Tway;68-67-68-71;—;274
Ryan Moore;67-67-73-67;—;274
Brandt Snedeker;66-65-69-74;—;274
Aaron Baddeley;70-67-69-69;—;275
Sungjae Im;66-69-69-71;—;275
Luke List;70-69-69-67;—;275
Troy Merritt;67-70-70-68;—;275
Sam Ryder;69-70-67-69;—;275
J.B. Holmes;70-70-69-68;—;277
Bill Haas;70-68-67-73;—;278
Jim Knous;73-67-69-69;—;278
Danny Lee;69-68-72-69;—;278
Chase Wright;64-72-70-72;—;278
Julian Etulain;68-69-72-70;—;279
Adam Schenk;67-69-70-73;—;279
Harold Varner III;70-69-68-72;—;279
Patrick Cantlay;69-68-73-70;—;280
Cameron Davis;70-70-72-68;—;280
Lucas Glover;69-70-69-72;—;280
Tom Hoge;71-70-69-70;—;280
Nate Lashley;68-69-70-73;—;280
Hunter Mahan;70-68-70-72;—;280
Phil Mickelson ;65-69-74-72;—;280
Michael Thompson;69-65-75-71;—;280
LPGA
UL International crown
At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,508; Par: 72
FOURBALL
Pool B
United States vs. Japan
Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara, Japan, def. Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, 2 and 1
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 4 and 3
Standings -- No. 2 United States 8, No. 7 Sweden 6, No. 3 Japan 5, No. 6 Thailand 5
Singles results
Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand, def. Michelle Wie, United States, 2 and 1
Jessica Korda, United States, def. Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, 4 and 3
Georgia Hall, England, def. Cristie Kerr, United States, 2 and 1
So Yeon Ryu halved with Lexi Thompson, United States
Final standings -- 1. South Korea 15, 2. United States 11, 3. England 11, 5. Thailand 10, 4. Sweden 9.
European Tour
Dunhill Links Championship
At St. Andrews Scotland
Purse: $5 million
c-Carnoustie: 7,345 yards, par-72
k-Kingsbarn: 7,227 yards, par-72
o-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,307 yards, par-72
Lucas Bjerregaard;70o-65k-71c-67o;—;273
Tyrell Hatton;70k-66c-66o-72o;—;274
Tommy Fleetwood;71k-67c-67o-69o;—;274
Tapio Pulkkanen;76o-67k-64c-69o;—;276
Andrea Pavan;72o-63k-71c-72o;—;278
Li Haotong;75k-69c-68o-66o;—;278
Padraig Harrington;69k-72c-69o-69o;—;279
Lucas Herbert;70o-70k-69c-70o;—;279
Brooks Koepka;70k-72c-65o-72o;—;279
College women
American Rivers Conf.
Note: Final round ccd, except for Central-Dubuque playoff
x -- won sudden-death playoff
Team standings (final) -- 1. x-Central 980, 2. Dubuque 980, 3. Wartburg 1,000, 4. Luther 1,015, 5. Simpson 1,027, 6. Buena Vista 1,103, 7. Loras 1,151, 8. Neb. Wesleyan 1,192, 9. Coe 1,332.
Individual leaders (final) -- 1. x-Brittany Coppess (Cent) 80-76-75 -- 231, 2. Daniela Miranda (Dub) 74-80-77 - 231, 3. Brooke Klostermann (Wart) 77-78-81 -- 236, 4. Emily Opsal (Cent) 78-77-86 - 241, 5. Mackenzie Roberts (Wart) 84-83-75 - 242, 8. Morgan Kranz (Luth) 81-86-79 - 246.
