PGA

Safeway Open

At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6.4 million (winner earned $1,152,000)

Yardage: 7,166; Par 72

(x-won on third playoff hole)

x-Kevin Tway;68-67-68-71;—;274

Ryan Moore;67-67-73-67;—;274

Brandt Snedeker;66-65-69-74;—;274

Aaron Baddeley;70-67-69-69;—;275

Sungjae Im;66-69-69-71;—;275

Luke List;70-69-69-67;—;275

Troy Merritt;67-70-70-68;—;275

Sam Ryder;69-70-67-69;—;275

J.B. Holmes;70-70-69-68;—;277

Bill Haas;70-68-67-73;—;278

Jim Knous;73-67-69-69;—;278

Danny Lee;69-68-72-69;—;278

Chase Wright;64-72-70-72;—;278

Julian Etulain;68-69-72-70;—;279

Adam Schenk;67-69-70-73;—;279

Harold Varner III;70-69-68-72;—;279

Patrick Cantlay;69-68-73-70;—;280

Cameron Davis;70-70-72-68;—;280

Lucas Glover;69-70-69-72;—;280

Tom Hoge;71-70-69-70;—;280

Nate Lashley;68-69-70-73;—;280

Hunter Mahan;70-68-70-72;—;280

Phil Mickelson ;65-69-74-72;—;280

Michael Thompson;69-65-75-71;—;280

LPGA

UL International crown

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,508; Par: 72

FOURBALL

Pool B

United States vs. Japan

Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara, Japan, def. Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, 2 and 1

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 4 and 3

Standings -- No. 2 United States 8, No. 7 Sweden 6, No. 3 Japan 5, No. 6 Thailand 5

Singles results

Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand, def. Michelle Wie, United States, 2 and 1

Jessica Korda, United States, def. Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, 4 and 3

Georgia Hall, England, def. Cristie Kerr, United States, 2 and 1

So Yeon Ryu halved with Lexi Thompson, United States

Final standings -- 1. South Korea 15, 2. United States 11, 3. England 11, 5. Thailand 10, 4. Sweden 9.

European Tour

Dunhill Links Championship

At St. Andrews Scotland

Purse: $5 million

c-Carnoustie: 7,345 yards, par-72

k-Kingsbarn: 7,227 yards, par-72

o-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,307 yards, par-72

Lucas Bjerregaard;70o-65k-71c-67o;—;273

Tyrell Hatton;70k-66c-66o-72o;—;274

Tommy Fleetwood;71k-67c-67o-69o;—;274

Tapio Pulkkanen;76o-67k-64c-69o;—;276

Andrea Pavan;72o-63k-71c-72o;—;278

Li Haotong;75k-69c-68o-66o;—;278

Padraig Harrington;69k-72c-69o-69o;—;279

Lucas Herbert;70o-70k-69c-70o;—;279

Brooks Koepka;70k-72c-65o-72o;—;279

College women

American Rivers Conf.

Note: Final round ccd, except for Central-Dubuque playoff

x -- won sudden-death playoff

Team standings (final) -- 1. x-Central 980, 2. Dubuque 980, 3. Wartburg 1,000, 4. Luther 1,015, 5. Simpson 1,027, 6. Buena Vista 1,103, 7. Loras 1,151, 8. Neb. Wesleyan 1,192, 9. Coe 1,332.

Individual leaders (final) -- 1. x-Brittany Coppess (Cent) 80-76-75 -- 231, 2. Daniela Miranda (Dub) 74-80-77 - 231, 3. Brooke Klostermann (Wart) 77-78-81 -- 236, 4. Emily Opsal (Cent) 78-77-86 - 241, 5. Mackenzie Roberts (Wart) 84-83-75 - 242, 8. Morgan Kranz (Luth) 81-86-79 - 246.

