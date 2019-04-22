Prep boys
At Nashua
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. North Butler 194, 2. West Fork 201, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 202.
Medalist -- Jaden Mason (NB), 45. Runner-ups: Beau Thompson (NB), Nate Akins (WF), Trey Pfeffer (WF), 46.
Prep girls
At Nashua
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 236, 2. North Butler 242, 3. West Forke 259.
Medalist -- Rainy Kock (NB), 51. Runner-up: Keagan Betsinger (NP), 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.