Prep boys

At Nashua

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. North Butler 194, 2. West Fork 201, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 202.

Medalist -- Jaden Mason (NB), 45. Runner-ups: Beau Thompson (NB), Nate Akins (WF), Trey Pfeffer (WF), 46.

Prep girls

At Nashua

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 236, 2. North Butler 242, 3. West Forke 259.

Medalist -- Rainy Kock (NB), 51. Runner-up: Keagan Betsinger (NP), 55.

